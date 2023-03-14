The best UCL Fantasy captains for Matchday 8

2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy continues with the latter half of Matchday 8 – the remaining four second-leg matches.

With prizes dished out every Matchday, the official UCL Fantasy game also offers an incentive for managers to belatedly enter a team even if you are yet to sign up.

Here, Louis (aka FPLReactions) takes a look at Tuesday and Wednesday’s best captaincy options.

Best Tuesday captain – Erling Haaland (€11.0m)

Manchester City have been on a great run of seven wins from their last ten matches in all competitions. In this period, they’ve netted 19 goals at a rate of 1.9 per game.

RB Leipzig are next up. The German side has shown strong form this season but their two clean sheets in five games indicates that there is potential for Man City goals.

Therefore, without a doubt, Tuesday’s standout captaincy option is Erling Haaland (€11.0m), having racked up a whopping 28 goals and five assists from 26 league matches.

Tuesday differential captains

Other great options include Inter striker Lautaro Martinez (€8.5m). He faces Porto and is also having a solid season, with 14 goals in 26 Serie A outings. Alternatively, some could back his opposing forward, Porto’s Mehdi Taremi (€7.9m). The Iranian has notched up 13 goals and six assists in this campaign.

Best Wednesday captain – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.9m)

Like Man City, Serie A leaders Napoli come into Matchday 8 in very strong form, with their last ten in all competitions bringing eight wins and an average of 2.0 goals per game.

In contrast, opponents Frankfurt are struggling to maintain a positive run of results as of late, with one win from six matches, conceding two or more goals in four of them.

A great captaincy choice is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.9m). The 22-year-old is hoping to increase his 11 goals and nine assists of this season, with five of each arriving in his last ten. Also, as designated penalty taker, there is an additional route to points.

Wednesday differential captains

The second half of Napoli’s deadly duo is Victor Osimhen (€7.8m), a Nigerian with 19 domestic goals this season. Similar to Kvaratskhelia, his form is red hot, netting eight times in his last ten.

Some could also consider Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (€10.6m), a big-game player who takes penalties, whilst midfielder Vinicius Junior (€10.0m) is also having a fantastic campaign.