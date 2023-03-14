179
Champions League March 14

The best UCL Fantasy captains for Matchday 8

2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy continues with the latter half of Matchday 8 – the remaining four second-leg matches.

With prizes dished out every Matchday, the official UCL Fantasy game also offers an incentive for managers to belatedly enter a team even if you are yet to sign up.

Here, Louis (aka FPLReactions) takes a look at Tuesday and Wednesday’s best captaincy options.

Best Tuesday captain – Erling Haaland (€11.0m)

Manchester City have been on a great run of seven wins from their last ten matches in all competitions. In this period, they’ve netted 19 goals at a rate of 1.9 per game.

RB Leipzig are next up. The German side has shown strong form this season but their two clean sheets in five games indicates that there is potential for Man City goals.

Therefore, without a doubt, Tuesday’s standout captaincy option is Erling Haaland (€11.0m), having racked up a whopping 28 goals and five assists from 26 league matches.

Tuesday differential captains

Other great options include Inter striker Lautaro Martinez (€8.5m). He faces Porto and is also having a solid season, with 14 goals in 26 Serie A outings. Alternatively, some could back his opposing forward, Porto’s Mehdi Taremi (€7.9m). The Iranian has notched up 13 goals and six assists in this campaign.

The best UCL Fantasy captains for Matchday 8 1

Best Wednesday captain – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.9m)

Like Man City, Serie A leaders Napoli come into Matchday 8 in very strong form, with their last ten in all competitions bringing eight wins and an average of 2.0 goals per game.

In contrast, opponents Frankfurt are struggling to maintain a positive run of results as of late, with one win from six matches, conceding two or more goals in four of them.

A great captaincy choice is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.9m). The 22-year-old is hoping to increase his 11 goals and nine assists of this season, with five of each arriving in his last ten. Also, as designated penalty taker, there is an additional route to points.

Wednesday differential captains

The second half of Napoli’s deadly duo is Victor Osimhen (€7.8m), a Nigerian with 19 domestic goals this season. Similar to Kvaratskhelia, his form is red hot, netting eight times in his last ten.

Some could also consider Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (€10.6m), a big-game player who takes penalties, whilst midfielder Vinicius Junior (€10.0m) is also having a fantastic campaign.

179 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Haaland has 1 game vs Watkins 3.

    And that 1 game is against Liverpool. We all know what Haaland’s record is like vs big teams

    Open Controls
    1. A Pillow of Winds
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      Only issue is the value tied to him and the cost of getting him back imo.

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah I think vast majority are getting him back via selling Toney in GW30 and fork losing 0.4 mil. Its a strategy like any other and it looks good bc people are convinced "money is not an issue this season". Idk about that but can see the appeal

        Open Controls
      2. Black Knights
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Finally my masterplan of taking him out during those injury concerns before Christmas and losing all the value i had tied up in him has worked out. I can sell him for the exact price I bought him back for.

        Open Controls
    2. Lucky Z
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Yes did nothing mostly except one game vs ManUtd. In very average form recently, scored 3 times in last 7

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      With Watkins form and price and more games he looks a better bet.

      Open Controls
    4. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Easy transfer

      Open Controls
    5. Yozzer
      • 5 Years
      just now

      It also saves having to do a transfer in gw30 if you hold and many could need a hit so not sure it's worth it or not. Villa are unpredictable, Watkins is hard to trust. Prefer Isak but he's not nailed and can't finish 90

      Open Controls
  2. Miniboss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Haaland to Watkins the obvious move this week and go to gw29 with 2fts?

    2ft, 3.1itb

    Kepa
    Trippier Botman Henry Zinchenko
    Odegaard Saka
    Toney Kane

    Raya Haaland Rashford Mitoma March Estupinan

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Agree

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      That’s what I’m doing

      Open Controls
    3. Miniboss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      thank you gents

      Open Controls
    4. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes do it

      Open Controls
  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Have 11 starters for BGW 28 and 1 FT and 4.8 in the bank.

    Would you use the FT for Sanchez to Kepa this week or save for Bench boost DGW 29?

    Raya
    Zinchenko, Pinnock, Trippier, Schar
    Saka, Ødegaard, Maddison,
    Kane, Watkins, Toney

    Sanchez, Rashford, Mitoma, Estu

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      I think I would use it since you can't BB with Sanchez anyway & Kepa is probably the better option to start this week

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agree. Will then get 12 doublers for BB DGW 29, considering Zinch to Chilwell and maby even a hit to do Ødegaard to Macallister and field 13 doublers + Kane and Saka.

        Open Controls
  4. Rootseyyy
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    I am completely confused one what to do right now with my team. £1.5 in the bank, all chips remaining and one FT

    Kepa Ward
    Botman White Kilman Castagne Shaw
    Saka Salah Mitouma Rashford Summerville
    Kane Mbeumo Haaland

    I was originally going to FH this week as I only have 9 Starters. Confusing as I have 5 out this week and then 5 single game week players next week.

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Don’t use your FH with that squad

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Replace a player whithout a game in BGW 28, with a player who plays BGW 28 and doubles in DGW 29?

      Or Shaw to Chilwell as Cas is out?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Haaland to Watkins seems to be the most popular move, or to Harvertz

        Open Controls
      2. Rootseyyy
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Was thinking Haaland to Watkins but I am pretty scared about going without him haha.

        Looks like I will keep my FH intact for now then.

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Did Haaland to Watkins as Watkins is on form and could well score 1 goal in 3 games to equalize 1 goal from Haaland. And maby even 2 or 3 goals if you're very lucky over 3 games. It's a gamble, but it could also be a big gain if Haaland blanks.

          And have the cash to bring Haaland back for free GW 30 or 31.

          Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Bearing in mind you'll probably be missing Kepa, Shaw, Mitoma, Rashford, Haaland (plus anyone else from those teams that you might buy) in GW32, I think just play 10 & save the FH

      Open Controls
  5. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    How are we doing folks? Looking at a bit of medium/longer term planning… what do we reckon?

    As a WC26 user with a standard template from that time, FH32 is looking more and more appealing.

    Given Arsenal’s four fixtures either side of BGW32, I’m less inclined to keep my triple up intact and more inclined to move Zinchenko and Odegaard on for DGW29, particularly when you consider United’s fixtures just afterwards.

    Given the teams involved, future doubles in 34 and 37 feel like weeks we should be able to navigate with FTs and hits?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Yeah I'm in a similar position and FH32 is starting to look really obvious, especially since I'll have only Saka from Arsenal & no Liverpool. Plus 3 Brighton, 2-3 Chelsea, Shaw, Rashford, Haaland all blanking - and I wouldn't want to sell any of them when they double 2 weeks later

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nice one, thanks mate. I’ve only been able to plan and be on here intermittently over the past month so it’s quite reassuring to go through the fixtures myself, draft my team for future gameweeks and put those plans out to the test on here.

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        * (Chelsea probably won't double til 37 actually)

        Open Controls
  6. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Play Raya (Lei) or Kepa (Eve)?

    Currently on Raya

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Switch

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Much higher CS % for Kepa I think, but Raya could pull off a monster haul if he does keep a CS I suppose

      Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      I’m starting Kepa and benching Raya, but I’ll have Pinnock anyway

      Open Controls
    4. Ruinenlust
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      The Spaniard

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Both Spanish

        Open Controls
  7. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Should I freehit this? Have WC and BB left as well. 1FT. 0ITB

    Kepa
    Trippier, Tarkowski, Williams, White
    Saka,
    Kane, Mbuemo

    Steele, Haaland, Salah, Rashord, Shaw, Mitoma, Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Save it for GW32 mate. Do a -4 and get Watkins in for Haaland and someone like Maddison or Buendia for Andreas. Gets you 10 out

      Open Controls
      1. Maddamotha
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yeah considering this.
        I've heard that gw32 will not be as big though? Or is gw32 a blank?

        Open Controls
        1. GC123
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          It’s a blank. FA Cup weekend

          Open Controls
  8. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Best midfielder for next few weeks for 9.5m or under ?
    Got three arsenal already

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Maddison

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
  9. Kloppage Time
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Hey Guys
    Currently have nine for BGW28, would you do Haaland to Watkins for a hit?

    Kepa
    Trippier Gabriel Kilman Chilwell
    Saka Ødegaard
    Kane Toney

    Ward, Estupian, Mitoma, Mac Allister, Rashford, Haaland

    Open Controls
  10. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Haaland to Kane / Havertz, or Gnonto to Watkins the better move?

    Will probably do Gnonto > Watkins in 29 if I don't this week, but I would keep Haaland if I don't sell this week

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’d probably sell Gnonto

      Open Controls
  11. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Thinking of this for a hit. What do you think?
    Nketiah and Ake to Watkins and Chilwell.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Lovely

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Yeah I like that

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah that's worth it

      Open Controls
  12. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    FH team - thoughts?

    Raya
    Trippier Chilwell Porro
    Son Saka Martinelli Trossard
    Kane(C) Toney Watkins

    Ward Onana Mings Vestergaard

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd personally go a bit madder with differentials but this is fine

      Open Controls
  13. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    DGW29 with Bench Boost

    Kepa** DDG**

    Trippier** Chilwell** Shaw** Schar** Estupiñian**

    Rashford** Maddison** Mitoma** MacAllister** Benrahma**

    Havertz** Toney** Watkins**

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Saka + Kane(c) in my team for GW28 then > Benrahma + Havertz (-4).

      a) DDG with Shaw a good or bad plan with Casemiro out?

      b) Should Neto/Billing be considered? If yes, who for?

      c) Saka or Martinelli/Trossard?

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        That hit is mad. I’d much rather keep Kane and Saka

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Can do one of them and no hit. Want as many doubles as possible.

          Open Controls
        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I think the Count needs to see a doc for a case of DGW fever..,

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Clearly but I am not shifting from the strategy. It’s only points and I want to have fun with it.

            Open Controls
      2. Yozzer
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        A is a very bad idea imo

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Who do you prefer to DDG?

          Open Controls
  14. rivo4england
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Best Mitoma replacement with 1.0 ITB? I wanted Martinelli, but priced out by 0.1.

    Don't need him for GW29, as I'll be free hitting.

    Open Controls
  15. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Billing or Benrahma?

    Open Controls
  16. Konstaapeli
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Just love my team for the weekend.

    Kepa
    Trips – Fofana (Y) – Bueno (R)
    Martinelli – Odegaard
    Nketiah (Y)

    Open Controls
  17. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Would you do Estupinian > Chilwell & Haaland > Watkins for -4?

    Will give me 11 in GW28

    Will then do Toney > Haaland in 30

    Open Controls

