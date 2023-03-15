296
Want to work for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

We at Fantasy Football Scout are always looking for ways to grow our talented team of contributors and writers.

With the end of the season not too far away (it’s nearer to Gameweek 38 than Christmas!), we’re looking to refresh our team ahead of 2023/24.

Our latest opening has us on the hunt for some FPL Video Support/YouTube Specialist expertise, either via two part-time names or one full-timer.

To apply, email jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with your cover letter and CV, explaining either your success and experience in driving video growth or your suitability to be fronting FFScout video.

The details are as follows:

FPL VIDEO SUPPORT/YOUTUBE SPECIALIST

  • Contract type: Full-Time/Part-Time
  • Reports to: CEO
  • Location: Work from home

Overview

Fantasy Football Scout’s Content Team is looking for a new high-performing member to support video and podcast growth. We will fit the role around the talent available, to some degree.

There are two part-time roles we are looking to fill, or possibly one full-time role if the perfect candidate comes forward.

Fantasy Football Scout is a small, entrepreneurial company; as such, this role has scope to expand in various directions, and the successful candidate will be expected to help guide strategy along with other team members.

The role

The first goal is to bring in someone who can present and host video for us, organize others to push our video content forward, develop content plans and strategy, and be flexible/available to make reactionary content when necessary. This must be someone with Fantasy Premier League (FPL) experience, ideally proven success on YouTube in FPL.

This skillset must be a charismatic presenter of content who can develop our YouTube channel, and must be able to authentically connect with others quickly.

The second goal we have is to bring in a YouTube/Video/Podcast expert who can help drive our non-editorial content strategy. This requires someone with experience growing YouTube/Video/Podcast/Social channels and who understands the algorithms behind various sites, specifically YouTube.

This person need not have FPL experience but must be able to drive our growth goals forward and work closely with the content creators.

  1. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Hi guys interested in some thoughts here

    Kepa
    Schar Trippier Zinchenko Henry
    Saka Odegaard Rashford**
    Kane Toney Haaland**

    Raya Mitomo** Estu** March**

    A) GW28 Haaland to Watkins + play 10 GW29 Odegaard + Zinchenko to Bruno + Shaw so 13 DGW players GW30 Toney to Haaland
    B) GW28 Play 9 avoid transfer then GW29 Odegaard + Zinchenko to Bruno + Shaw so 13 DGW players
    C) GW28 Estu to Chillwell 10 players GW29 Odegaard + Zinchenko to Bruno + Shaw so 13 DGW players

    Open Controls
    1. Oneman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm not convinced by swapping out arsenal players at home Vs Leeds in gw29 to be honest. Feels like wasted transfers. Otherwise I prefer A

      Open Controls
  2. A Pillow of Winds
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Palace without a first team keeper and me without a Brighton asset. Lord have mercy.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Palace cleanie incoming

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        You know it. Cleanie and pen save from March.

        Open Controls
      2. Tasty Jerk
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Joe Whitworth would be a overnight hero if that happened 🙂
        He is very good, but a tough ask.

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          22 mins ago

          Eagles fan?

          Do you know much about him?

          Open Controls
          1. Tasty Jerk
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            Yeah, hes very much one for the future. Has played for the England U18s and all the ages groups up to that, and last season with him in goal for the U18's we finished 2nd in the prem U18 league.

            Open Controls
            1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              13 mins ago

              Nice! Thanks. I kinda want him to have an amazing game tonight. Tho’ I do have 3 x Bri, with C Mitoma…

              Open Controls
  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Justice for March non-owners...

    Open Controls
  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Definitely FH worthy, right? Have 1 FT.

    Ward
    Trippier White (Digne?)
    Saka Odegaard
    Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Oneman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd go for it, seems to be difficult coming up with something differential though seeing others posts

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Y 😉

      Open Controls
  5. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Why don't they start one of the two games half an hour earlier or later?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      What for?

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        So you could watch most of both games.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Oh you must stream or live somewhere else. They’re not on TV so it makes no difference to me.

          Open Controls
  6. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/15/fpl-gameweek-28-free-hit-team-pros-cons-possible-drafts/

    Open Controls

