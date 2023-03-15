Want to work for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

We at Fantasy Football Scout are always looking for ways to grow our talented team of contributors and writers.

With the end of the season not too far away (it’s nearer to Gameweek 38 than Christmas!), we’re looking to refresh our team ahead of 2023/24.

Our latest opening has us on the hunt for some FPL Video Support/YouTube Specialist expertise, either via two part-time names or one full-timer.

To apply, email jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with your cover letter and CV, explaining either your success and experience in driving video growth or your suitability to be fronting FFScout video.

The details are as follows:

FPL VIDEO SUPPORT/YOUTUBE SPECIALIST

Contract type : Full-Time/Part-Time

: Full-Time/Part-Time Reports to: CEO

CEO Location: Work from home

Overview

Fantasy Football Scout’s Content Team is looking for a new high-performing member to support video and podcast growth. We will fit the role around the talent available, to some degree.

There are two part-time roles we are looking to fill, or possibly one full-time role if the perfect candidate comes forward.

Fantasy Football Scout is a small, entrepreneurial company; as such, this role has scope to expand in various directions, and the successful candidate will be expected to help guide strategy along with other team members.

The role

The first goal is to bring in someone who can present and host video for us, organize others to push our video content forward, develop content plans and strategy, and be flexible/available to make reactionary content when necessary. This must be someone with Fantasy Premier League (FPL) experience, ideally proven success on YouTube in FPL.

This skillset must be a charismatic presenter of content who can develop our YouTube channel, and must be able to authentically connect with others quickly.



The second goal we have is to bring in a YouTube/Video/Podcast expert who can help drive our non-editorial content strategy. This requires someone with experience growing YouTube/Video/Podcast/Social channels and who understands the algorithms behind various sites, specifically YouTube.

This person need not have FPL experience but must be able to drive our growth goals forward and work closely with the content creators.