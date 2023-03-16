20
Team News March 16

Early FPL Gameweek 28 team and injury news

20 Comments
We’re rounding up what we know on the team news front ahead of Blank Gameweek 28 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Summaries of the pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday will supersede this piece and help finalise our predicted line-ups but in the meantime, this article takes an early look at the injury situation across the top flight.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST V NEWCASTLE UNITED

We’ve actually already had one pre-match press conference as of Wednesday evening, and that was held by Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper.

The Forest boss said that Brennan Johnson (groin) was “unlikely” to face Newcastle on Friday, although he didn’t completely rule out the prospect of that happening and we know from experience that Cooper can be economical with the truth.

“He had his scan. It’s unlikely that he will be involved at the weekend but he has a small chance. 

“We’re not completely ruling him out, but when you walk off with a muscle injury it can take a bit longer than a week to recover.” – Steve Cooper on Brennan Johnson, speaking on Wednesday

Loanee Chris Wood is ineligible to face his parent club, while Willy Boly (hamstring), Scott McKenna (hamstring), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (ACL) and Omar Richards (leg) remain unavailable. Wayne Hennessey (knee) will also have a fresh problem assessed but Cheikhou Kouyate (hamstring) and Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) should be much closer to involvement after recent returns to training.

Joelinton completes a two-match ban, while Anthony Gordon (ankle) will now be out until April and joins Emil Krafth (knee) and Harrison Ashby (hamstring) on the sidelines.

ASTON VILLA V BOURNEMOUTH

Philippe Coutinho (hamstring) and Boubacar Kamara (ankle) are still out, while it remains to be seen if Leander Dendoncker is any nearer to recovery after he sustained a hand injury in a recent domestic incident.

Illia Zabarnyi (ankle) has been back in training as he awaits his first appearance since joining in January, while Junior Stanislas (knock) and Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) were both hoping to recover before the March international break so may feature.

Hamed Traore‘s (muscle) availability is unknown at the time of writing, while Adam Smith may need assessing after appearing to struggle with injury before being replaced in the win over Liverpool. Jordan Zemura was left out of the squad last weekend amid an ongoing contract stand-off. 

BRENTFORD V LEICESTER CITY

Vitaly Janelt came off with a knee injury in the first half of Brentford’s 2-0 win over Southampton and will be assessed in the next few days, while Mads Roerslev missed both of the Bees’ Double Gameweek 27 fixtures with a “slight” hamstring issue.

Thomas Strakosha (ankle) and Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) are the only other Brentford players on the sidelines.

Victor Kristiansen (ankle), Youri Tielemans (ankle), James Justin (Achilles) and Sammy Braybrooke (knee) remain out for the Foxes, while Wout Faes serves a one-match ban after his dismissal last weekend.

SOUTHAMPTON V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Tino Livramento (knee) and Juan Larios (muscle) are the only definite Southampton absentees for the visit of Spurs but the Saints will have to check on Kyle Walker-Peters, who got a “kick” on his hamstring in the midweek defeat to Brentford.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles missed both Double Gameweek 27 fixtures with an unspecified issue but was at the “late fitness test” stage in midweek so might not be far away.

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Hugo Lloris (knee) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) all remain on the medium-to-long-term injury list but Emerson Royal (knock) could return after missing last Saturday’s clash with Nottingham Forest; he was spotted back in training this week.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS V LEEDS UNITED

Diego Costa (knee), Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) are still on the injury list, while it remains to be seen if the “little problem” that forced Pablo Sarabia to miss the Newcastle game still keeps him out.

Boubacar Traore (groin) could be back after a return to training.

Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (knee) are still out, while it’s been a month since Liam Cooper (muscle) was in a matchday squad as the club captain’s availability remains in question. 

Tyler Adams is the newest addition to the injury list with a hamstring problem that will keep him out until after the international break.

CHELSEA V EVERTON

Reece James should be back after returning to training, while Mason Mount (abdomen) was also sighted on the grass this week so could return alongside his compatriot.

Edouard Mendy (finger), Cesar Azpilicueta (head) and N’Golo Kante (hamstring) have all been back in training of some variety; Kante, indeed, has been pencilled in for a return this weekend.

That only leaves the availability of Raheem Sterling (hamstring) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back) in question, after they were named big doubts for the win over Leicester and ultimately missed out.

Thiago Silva (knee) and Armando Broja (ACL) are the only players definitely on the sidelines at the time of writing.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) should be a lot closer to featuring after a positive-sounding update from Sean Dyche ahead of the Brentford game, while only match fitness is between Nathan Patterson (knee) and a competitive playing comeback.

Andros Townsend (ACL) remains unavailable.

ARSENAL V CRYSTAL PALACE

Mohamed Elneny (knee) is out long term, while Eddie Nketiah (ankle) will miss Gameweek 28 as he remains a “few weeks away” from a return.

“He’s getting better. He’s still in the boot so still a few weeks away. We need to be patient – it was a nasty injury. It’s a challenge that Eddie’s got ahead of him, but thank God he could have been worse so he’s not in a bad place.” – Mikel Arteta on Eddie Nketiah, speaking on Wednesday

Will Hughes and James McArthur missed all of Palace’s Double Gameweek 27 due to illness, while Vicente Guaita (hamstring) sat out the midweek clash with Brighton.

Guaita’s absence, plus that of medium-term absentee Sam Johnstone (calf), saw teenage goalkeeper Joe Whitworth line up to face the Seagulls.

Loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga is ineligible to face his parent club, meanwhile.

20 Comments Post a Comment
  1. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Help needed....

    Would you use FH chip for this team for BGW28???

    Kepa
    Henry, Trippier, White (Estu & Akanji)
    Saka (Salah, Rash, Mitoma, Andreas)
    Kane, Toney (Haaland)

    or just do a - 4 hit?

    Cheers

    1. shaymoose17
      31 mins ago

      FH

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      I’d free hit

    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Take a hit or two. FH gonna give you more returns in GW29.

  2. Cahill17
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    What are your thoughts on Iheanacho instead Watkins? He has a better double in 29 and has good fixtures all the til GW36.

    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      Daka a minutes threat to him.

    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Explosive and arguably the best 29 fixtures. Good differential

    3. Cahill17
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      I chicken out and went Watkins lol. Just another Sheep 🙁

    4. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Could work

  3. STONEROSES
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Why hadn’t the game updated?
    What are they smoking at FPL HQ?

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      uh oh someone forgot to run something before they left for the night

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      just now

      They’re taking away more March points

  4. Take on the Scout Picks
    TopMarx
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Fancy taking on the Scout Picks?

    I'm after challengers from the Community to take on the Scout Picks in GW28 and beyond. If you are interested, email me at will@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with the subject heading “Community Picks”. Please include your FFS username and FPL Team ID.

    You need to pick 11 players to challenge the Scout Picks in a one-off head-to-head match.

    If chosen, you will have a budget of £83m to select 11 players (no subs) but outside of that standard FPL rules apply - you need to use a normal FPL formation with a limit of three players from a team.

    And remember to pick a captain and a vice-captain.

    There was a dramatic conclusion to GW27 with an assist from Toney in the seventh minute of stoppage time handing the Scout Picks a narrow two-point victory! Commiserations to TBos83, a valiant effort.

    That win ends a run of four successive defeats for the Scout Picks and levels the scores at 13-13.

    Our community winners so far are: Boleyn Boy, Could get Messi, Pirlos Pen, Rupert the Horse, Fpl_Jaafar, TMC91, Merlin Magic, circusmonkey, Camzy, NateDog, Badgevilla, Jazz! and Eh, just one more thing …

    But the aim is not just to beat the Scout Picks but to do so in style. The Community Member who has the largest winning margin takes home a £100 Amazon voucher and entry to our Mods and Cons League for next season.

    Boleyn Boy remains the current leader having set an impressive 27-point target in GW6. Can anyone do better?

  5. Witty Pun: Not good at this…
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Anyone still selling Haaland? My plan with 2FT was to transfer him out for Watkins or Iheanacho but I don't feel very certain about that after his reminder of his prowess in the CL... not sure what else to do so I don't burn a FT though. Would you move Saka on to Maddison?

    1. jamesjoseph2770
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Exactly same situation for me. That is the only move possible though. In order to BB in 29.

      1. Witty Pun: Not good at this…
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah it's grim. Honestly Liverpool at home could be a great fixture for Haaland...

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sold him on WC but was looking to get him back in for GW29, Salah out. Wouldn't read a whole pile into CL game. City were brilliant but Leipzig completely abysmal. Haaland will remain brilliant if City supply him as well as Tuesday night.

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Sold Haaland. Taking the risk.

  6. mojoindojo
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Haaland to
    A. Kane
    B. Havertz
    C. Felix
    D. Someone else

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

    2. RICICLE
      just now

      Kane

