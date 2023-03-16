FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 27

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 27, where many centuries were achieved by managers that recently Wildcarded and some even bigger scores were recorded by those on Bench Boost.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

The Last Ten mini-league will start scoring in Gameweek 29.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

There is a new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code trz3n7) – Chris Webster, a manager that has risen to 35th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Jon Ballantyne shoots to the top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and is 70th overall after his successful Bench Boost. This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

Jon was third in our FFS Live Hall of Fame when it was last updated, due to three successive top 1,000 finishes between 2018 and 2021. He is also still top of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 27 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 82 points after hits, meaning that 54 teams have been removed and 308 (including TorresMagic himself) are through to Gameweek 28.

Top scorer was the 134-point Bench Boost of Robert Vard.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail has regained the sole lead in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues after RoyArve Garvik was narrowly beaten by Grant Barclay.

The joint highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues are Richard Clarke in League 2 Division 1 and Dan Furneaux in League 8 Division 49, who both have 70 points out of a possible 81 and have global rankings of 4,599th and 5,456th respectively.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) leads for a sixth week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and has risen to 1,239th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

It’s the same Harry on top of the FFScout Family mini-league for the ninth week.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stefan Rukanov (FPL Rookie) leads for an eleventh week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once. His squad is the world’s 375th-best.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Apart from an ineligible first-place invader, Stephen Devlin leads for a third week in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) and is up to 866th.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Similarly, there’s an ineligible invader ranked second in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) but Jono Sumner is number one for a sixth week.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson leads for a 17th week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Jan Kępski is ahead for a fourth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

2,342nd overall, Jan also leads for a ninth week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

As mentioned earlier, Jon Ballantyne maintains a three-week lead in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7).

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Tom Nixon remains first in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

Whilst Vlad Larionov has regained the top spot from CT K in my December to May League (league code 02vm22). He has risen from 4.6m to 376k in the 11 Gameweeks since the World Cup.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, The Last Ten mini-league (league code mukrgt) will begin in Gameweek 29 – a competition that nearly 300 teams have already entered.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.