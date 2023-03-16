Four value picks for your Sorare Premier League line-up

Sponsored by Sorare

It’s the final weekend of action before the international break and another chance to enter the Premier League Amateur competition on Sorare for a chance to win prizes.

What are the Amateur competitions?

Sorare offers competitions across different leagues and locations, with varying entry requirements. The Amateur divisions are entirely free to play and run over most weekends.

In these divisions, you start by picking a squad of eight players (two from each position) within a 400-point budget. Then each week, you line up your five best players and pick a captain who will score an extra 50%. The top 300 managers win a Sorare player card that can be used in the higher divisions.

You can swap up to two players in and out of your squad each week to help you deal with fixtures and form. This is just the sort of Gameweek where those swaps are going to be crucial, with some teams having a blank ahead.

Ready to play? Let’s have a look at some EPL players that might help you squeeze the most of your 400-point budget this week.

Keylor Navas, Nottingham Forest

Cost: 41

The lowest price of a player in this draft is 40 points, so picking up anyone around the 40-45 point mark is a great way to make space for the big hitters in your squad.

Forest are at home to a Newcastle United team that has struggled for goals of late. Keepers tend to score highly on Sorare if they are highly involved in the game but also manage to keep a clean sheet. For example, Navas has had two big scores since joining Forest: the 1-0 win against Leeds, where he made four saves and kept a clean sheet, and the 1-1 draw with Man City, where he faced 23 shots in total.

Newcastle will be keen to build on the back of their win last weekend, while Forest will be desperate to secure a home win and get some breathing space in the relegation battle. Navas could play a pivotal role in this game so this might be the ideal time to pick him up.

Matty Cash, Aston Villa

Cost: 43

Aston Villa are having an up-and-down sort of season but are at home to Bournemouth next in a game that they should win comfortably. Matty Cash has had a similar campaign, having struggled to keep his place, but started the last four games and finished three of those with scores above 60 points, largely thanks to his all-around play.

A clean sheet looks possible and, as an attacking full-back, there is also plenty of scope for Cash to get involved in the goals too. He won’t damage your budget too much either.

Rodrigo, Leeds United

Cost: 51

Prior to his injury, Rodrigo was Leeds’ most prolific player with 10 goals in 19 games, and this translated into some pretty decent Sorare scores too. Leeds struggled to score without him and it’s likely that most of the attacking play will go through him now that he’s made his way back to full fitness.

His cost of 51 takes him out of the ‘super cheap’ bracket but is still very reasonable for a forward. The match against Wolves at the weekend will be tough but he did grab a goal in the reverse fixture last year. Coming up on the horizon for Leeds are must-win games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, so he could be a player you want to keep in your squad for more than one game.

Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal

Cost: 51

Similarly to Rodrigo, Jesus is finding his way back into the Arsenal team after injury and has Crystal Palace next, who are one of the worst teams in the league at the moment form-wise and have a manager under-fire in ex-Arsenal legend Patrick Viera.

This game should have goals and Jesus is likely to be in and around them. Even without goals and assists, his work on the ball and the chances he creates for the team are likely to reflect in good all-around scoring on Sorare – but who would bet against him getting on the scoresheet against a miserable Palace side?

Ready to set your team for the Premier League games this weekend?

(written by @Football_MDJ)

