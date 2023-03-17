Nott’m Forest v Newcastle team news: Johnson + Schar start, Almiron injured

Nottingham Forest take on Newcastle United in the opening match of Blank Gameweek 28, which gets underway at The City Ground at 20:00 GMT.

The hosts have not lost a league match on home turf since Gameweek 8, while the Magpies’ win against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out brought an end to a rough patch of form.

Eddie Howe names an unchanged starting XI, which means Alexander Isak continues up front after scoring on Sunday. Fabian Schar is fit to start at the back, despite being omitted from the Switzerland squad, but Miguel Almiron misses out with a thigh problem.

Anthony Gordon (ankle) remains out, while Joelinton serves the second match of a two-game ban.

As for Nott’m Forest, they make four alterations from their 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. The big FPL news is that Brennan Johnson is fit to start despite Steve Cooper saying he was ‘unlikely’ to make it after suffering a groin injury.

Moussa Niakhate, Ryan Yates, Emmanuel Dennis and Andre Ayew come into the starting line-up, with Joe Worrall, Remo Freuler, Orel Mangala and Jesse Lingard making way. Loanee Chris Wood is both ineligible to face his parent club and indeed injured.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Aurier, Niakhate, Felipe, Lodi, Yates, Shelvey, Johnson, Gibbs-White, Dennis, Ayew

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Williams, Colback, Toffolo, Freuler, Surridge, Danilo, Scarpa

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

