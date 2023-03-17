112
Dugout Discussion March 17

Nott’m Forest v Newcastle team news: Johnson + Schar start, Almiron injured

112 Comments
Share

Nottingham Forest take on Newcastle United in the opening match of Blank Gameweek 28, which gets underway at The City Ground at 20:00 GMT.

The hosts have not lost a league match on home turf since Gameweek 8, while the Magpies’ win against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out brought an end to a rough patch of form.

Eddie Howe names an unchanged starting XI, which means Alexander Isak continues up front after scoring on Sunday. Fabian Schar is fit to start at the back, despite being omitted from the Switzerland squad, but Miguel Almiron misses out with a thigh problem.

Anthony Gordon (ankle) remains out, while Joelinton serves the second match of a two-game ban.

As for Nott’m Forest, they make four alterations from their 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. The big FPL news is that Brennan Johnson is fit to start despite Steve Cooper saying he was ‘unlikely’ to make it after suffering a groin injury.

Moussa Niakhate, Ryan Yates, Emmanuel Dennis and Andre Ayew come into the starting line-up, with Joe Worrall, Remo Freuler, Orel Mangala and Jesse Lingard making way. Loanee Chris Wood is both ineligible to face his parent club and indeed injured.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Aurier, Niakhate, Felipe, Lodi, Yates, Shelvey, Johnson, Gibbs-White, Dennis, Ayew

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Williams, Colback, Toffolo, Freuler, Surridge, Danilo, Scarpa

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

112 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ser Davos
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Imagine saying to Forest fans where they'd be 18 months ago

    Great to see the City Ground high on life after decades in the wilderness

    Open Controls
  2. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which combo scores more in 29?

    A. DDG + Estupinan + Bowen + Iheanacho + Havertz + 12 points (FH team)

    Or

    B. Raya + Steele + White + Trippier + Pinnock + Saka + Haaland + Watkins + Toney

    (BB team)

    Basically deciding between what chip to play.

    Open Controls
  3. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bench boosting in 29 and currently have 3 arsenal who all play just once....saka, mart and zinchenko

    Worth getting rid of all 3 for - 8?

    Or just lose 2

    Don't mind having 0 arsenal for gw30 at lpool.

    Could buy back for 31.....thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Wait and see much closer to the time … I’m looking at the same Arsenal three on my bench and it seems crazy ….. no point in even thinking about it now …. Your hand could be forced in so many different ways over the intl break.

      Open Controls
    2. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'm in the same boat but only thinking of losing one of them - maybe Gabriel - Leeds at home should be a good fixture

      Open Controls
  4. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ayew sold Schar

    Open Controls
  5. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    How is the scissor tackle allowed? So many injuries.

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Eriksen and Garnacho injured because of them. It's very annoying.

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not even bookings given for them and they appear to be the most dangerous fouls.

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yeah

          Open Controls
  6. djman102
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Schaar down, Lascelles warming up

    Open Controls
  7. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Well that's Schar done

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ankle twisted quite badly

      Open Controls
  8. Hairy Potter
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bruno G playing further forward with Longstaff as defensive mid. Maybe due to Longstaff injury concerns or Bruno to pressure Shelvey.

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Maybe due to the lack of Almiron.

      Open Controls
  9. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    That was a nasty challenge by Ayew.

    Open Controls
  10. RICICLE
    5 mins ago

    Schar, are you joking me, can’t make this up

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's fine. Howe didn't want him going on international duty. Gives him a good excuse now.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        just now

        Yeah true that, glad he’s ok though, needs to stay away from clown Ayew

        Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Seems okay.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        just now

        Yeah fingers crossed man!

        Open Controls
  11. Rolls-Royce
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench boosting next week with 12m in the bank. Crazy season.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Not bench boosting with 0 itb

      Open Controls
  12. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Willock needs to score there

    Open Controls
  13. Ser Davos
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    2 FTs

    Potential sales:

    HENRY, Gabriel, Odegaard, Saka, Kane

    Potential acquisitions:

    CHILWELL, SHAW, BRUNO, MADDISON, HAVERTZ

    MAC ALLISTER

    Open Controls
    1. Hurnt
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Chilwell Fernandez for me

      Open Controls
  14. Valar(Keith)
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Fml.. did Johnson to Watkins thinking he was out. Plan was tarko to chilwell but switched it due to the red card. Very annoyed I didn't run through the forest forums like I normally do since I had a business trip and took the red status as gospel. Meh.

    Open Controls
    1. Valar(Keith)
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Will be a hit next week now with Ward potentially out and tarko a priority out too due to BB

      Open Controls
    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Business trip is what I say when I'm off for a number two...

      Open Controls
  15. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Run Forest Run.!

    Open Controls
  16. A. PRISE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Tierney what a disgrace you are

    Open Controls
  17. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Trippier distance

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.