3pm team news: Ward and Iheanacho benched

Four more Premier League matches get underway at 3pm GMT today, including Brentford v Leicester City and Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur.
At the Brentford Community Stadium, Danny Ward and Kelechi Iheanacho drop to the bench as £3.8m Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeeper Daniel Iversen gets the nod between the sticks.
Despite not being seen in training ground images on Wednesday, Son Heung-min starts for Spurs today.
The Lilywhites are unchanged from Gameweek 27 but Southampton have made three changes to the side that were beaten 2-0 by Brentford in midweek.
Ibrahima Diallo, Carlos Alcaraz and Kamaldeen Sulemana are benched as Stuart Armstrong, Theo Walcott and Romeo Lavia are handed recalls.
Wout Faes and Nampalys Mendy join Iheanacho and Ward in dropping out of the Leicester XI, with Faes suspended.
Harvey Barnes, Tete and Wilfred Ndidi come into the line-up, alongside Iversen.
As for the Bees, Mikkel Damsgaard and Yonna Wissa replace Kevin Schade and Vitaly Janelt.
Aston Villa and Bournemouth are both unchanged from their respective Gameweek 27 teams.
It’s two alterations apiece at Molineux.
Pedro Neto and Joao Gomes come in for Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho for the hosts, while Leeds head coach Javi Gracia brings back Wilfried Gnonto and Weston McKennie at the expense of the injured Tyler Adams and the benched Crysencio Summerville.
GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, McGinn, Luiz, Buendia, Bailey, Ramsey, Watkins
Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Carlos, B Traore, Chambers, Young, Duran, Digne
Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly, Ouattara, Lerma, Billing, Anthony, Rothwell, Solanke
Subs: Travers, Cook, Mepham, Brooks, Christie, Vina, H Traore, Moore, Semenyo
Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Damsgaard, Mbuemo, Toney, Wissa
Subs: Strakosha, Schade, Dasilva, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Jansson, Baptiste, Stevens
Leicester City XI: Iverson, Pereira, Amartey, Souttar, Ndidi, Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Tete, Maddison, Daka
Subs: Ward, Vardy, Iheanacho, Mendy, Praet, Thomas, Brunt, Marcal-Madivadua, Soumare
Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Adams, Perraud, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Lavia
Subs: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, A. Armstrong, Onuachu, Mara, Sulemana, Salisu, Alcaraz, Diallo
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Son, Richarlison, Kane, Dier, Romero, Porro, Davies, Lenglet
Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Royal, Perisic, Danjuma, Kulusevski, Tanganga, Moura, Sarr
Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny, Neves, Lemina, Neto, Gomes, Podence, Jimenez
Subs: Bentley, Collins, Cunha, Sarabia, Toti, Nunes, Moutinho, Costa, Traore
Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, McKennie, Roca, Gnonto, Aaronson, Harrison, Bamford
Subs: Robles, Cooper, Summerville, Rodrigo, Struijk, Sinisterra, Rutter, Kristensen, Gray
