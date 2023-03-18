Brighton + Man City to blank in FPL Gameweek 32

Manchester City’s 6-0 hammering of Burnley in Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final tie – a match that featured yet another Erling Haaland (£12.0m) hat-trick – has implications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

It means that Pep Guardiola’s side and Brighton and Hove Albion will now blank in Gameweek 32.

The two clubs had been due to meet at the Amex on Sunday 23 April but that Premier League fixture will now be postponed due to the clash with the FA Cup semi-finals.

WHO ELSE WILL BLANK IN GAMEWEEK 32?

Aside from Brighton v Man City, only one more fixture will be postponed in Gameweek 32: either Manchester United v Chelsea or Fulham v Leeds United.

The result of Sunday’s FA Cup tie between Man Utd and Fulham will dictate which scheduled Premier League match will fall by the wayside.

GW32 Premier League fixture Status A blank will happen in the following situation: Arsenal v Southampton On Bournemouth v West Ham On Brentford v Aston Villa On Brighton v Man City Blank Crystal Palace v Everton On Fulham v Leeds Possible blank If Fulham beat Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals Leicester v Wolves On Liverpool v Nottm Forest On Man Utd v Chelsea Possible blank If Manchester United beat Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals Newcastle v Tottenham On

WHEN WILL BRIGHTON v MAN CITY BE PLAYED?

There are now five Premier League fixtures that need to be rearranged: three of them involve Brighton, two Manchester City:

OUTSTANDING FIXTURES THAT NEED REARRANGING

Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion (originally in Gameweek 25)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United (originally in Gameweek 28)

Liverpool v Fulham (originally in Gameweek 28)

Manchester City v West Ham United (originally in Gameweek 28)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City (originally in Gameweek 32)

FIXTURES THAT WILL NEED REARRANGING

Fulham v Leeds United *OR* Manchester United v Chelsea (originally in Gameweek 32)

Gameweeks 34 and 37 will incorporate the majority of the outstanding fixtures, very likely including Brighton v Man City.

The current thinking is that Newcastle United v Brighton will be the one postponed match that is rescheduled outside of Gameweeks 34/37, potentially as soon as Gameweek 30/31.

Brighton v Man Utd could, in theory, slot into Gameweek 32 if both clubs lose their FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday but this scenario looks highly unlikely, with the Seagulls facing League Two outfit Grimsby Town in their last-eight clash.

We hope to get a fixture announcement over the March international break to clear up any outstanding issues.