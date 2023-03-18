81
Fixtures March 18

Brighton + Man City to blank in FPL Gameweek 32

81 Comments
Manchester City’s 6-0 hammering of Burnley in Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final tie – a match that featured yet another Erling Haaland (£12.0m) hat-trick – has implications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

It means that Pep Guardiola’s side and Brighton and Hove Albion will now blank in Gameweek 32.

The two clubs had been due to meet at the Amex on Sunday 23 April but that Premier League fixture will now be postponed due to the clash with the FA Cup semi-finals.

WHO ELSE WILL BLANK IN GAMEWEEK 32?

Aside from Brighton v Man City, only one more fixture will be postponed in Gameweek 32: either Manchester United v Chelsea or Fulham v Leeds United.

The result of Sunday’s FA Cup tie between Man Utd and Fulham will dictate which scheduled Premier League match will fall by the wayside.

GW32 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen in the following situation:
Arsenal v SouthamptonOn
Bournemouth v West HamOn
Brentford v Aston VillaOn
Brighton v Man CityBlank
Crystal Palace v EvertonOn
Fulham v LeedsPossible blankIf Fulham beat Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Leicester v WolvesOn
Liverpool v Nottm ForestOn
Man Utd v ChelseaPossible blankIf Manchester United beat Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Newcastle v TottenhamOn

WHEN WILL BRIGHTON v MAN CITY BE PLAYED?

There are now five Premier League fixtures that need to be rearranged: three of them involve Brighton, two Manchester City:

OUTSTANDING FIXTURES THAT NEED REARRANGING
  • Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion (originally in Gameweek 25)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United (originally in Gameweek 28)
  • Liverpool v Fulham (originally in Gameweek 28)
  • Manchester City v West Ham United (originally in Gameweek 28)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City (originally in Gameweek 32)
FIXTURES THAT WILL NEED REARRANGING
  • Fulham v Leeds United *OR* Manchester United v Chelsea (originally in Gameweek 32)

Gameweeks 34 and 37 will incorporate the majority of the outstanding fixtures, very likely including Brighton v Man City.

The current thinking is that Newcastle United v Brighton will be the one postponed match that is rescheduled outside of Gameweeks 34/37, potentially as soon as Gameweek 30/31.

Brighton v Man Utd could, in theory, slot into Gameweek 32 if both clubs lose their FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday but this scenario looks highly unlikely, with the Seagulls facing League Two outfit Grimsby Town in their last-eight clash.

We hope to get a fixture announcement over the March international break to clear up any outstanding issues.

81 Comments
  1. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Brighton + Man City to blank in FPL

    I think everybody should avoid buying Haaland until GW33 then.

    Open Controls
    1. Benster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Haha, am I the only one who didn't sell???

      Open Controls
      1. Big Data Picture
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        I might cap him next GW.

        Open Controls
      2. Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        I didn’t sell, I just don’t want those that did sell to buy him back just yet.

        Open Controls
  2. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    So no Haaland until after 32

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Haaland back in 30, FH32.

      Open Controls
    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Watkins stays then

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        I'm so sorry.

        Open Controls
        1. Camino Aleatorio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Havertz buyers all smiles with their cheesy PK on a miserable performance

          But that's the FPL game. Congrats for those with Skeletor on their team.

          Wet Legs will always let me down on a haul

          Open Controls
  3. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Must be an advantage this week for non-wildcarders who still own Haaland, Rashford, Salah, Shaw, Trippier etc? One FT for me and in comes Bruno for Andreas. Squeaky bum time panic for many I reckon. Now is the time to gain rank.

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Huh?

      Open Controls
    2. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      What?

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      I can’t make sense of this?

      Open Controls
      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        What he is saying is that Getting a team customized for this blank has not given people much better points than those with 8 to 10 players.

        Let's say you have 35 points with a configured team and 20 with a team that floated the week, you did not miss-out on much....

        Unless Arsenal crushes Palace and you don't have the correct Arsenal player.

        Like you have Odegaard and Zink, but Saka and White get 15 points apiece... then you are in Red Arrow Hell.

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Cool, but the wildcarders did very well last week, and probably will next week too.

          Open Controls
    4. Shark
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Alcohol?

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Um no?

      My team from WC26 looks really strong for this upcoming BB and I have 2 FTs.

      Open Controls
  4. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    What to do with Ward?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Sell.

      Open Controls
      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Just became Steel, for me.

        Open Controls
  5. Halftime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    My front three are Watkins, Toney and Haaland. Is there any way I should bring in Isak?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Maybe for Toney, but surely there are better uses of your FTs.

      Open Controls
      1. Halftime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Seeing the Man City blank in 32 got me thinking.

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Possibly for Toney if a luxury transfer

      Open Controls
    3. have you seen cyan
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I might do Toney>Isak. Keeping Kane and Haaland

      Open Controls
  6. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Why is iversen starting? Will ward regain his starting place for the doubles?

    Open Controls
    1. adidasOriginals
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      No mate

      Open Controls
    2. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Wildcarding when Ben Crellin did, house of pain.

      Open Controls
  7. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Conte lucky he don’t manage QPR.

    That would be mild compared to what he’d have to say for our complete and utter shower of you know what!

    Open Controls
    1. Ruinenlust
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      The world doesn’t revolve around QPR

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        It doesn’t?

        Open Controls
  8. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Who would you rather own in 29

    Toney ( bha and,if avoids yellow card mun)
    Haaland (LIV)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Roll the dice on the doubler

      Open Controls
    2. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Haaland is differential, everyone has Toney

      Cosmic justice says that Liverpool gets a 7-0 drubbing soon- to offset the evil luck of drubbing MU 7-0.

      Open Controls
      1. PastaConcerto
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        Did not really look like luck to be honest.

        Open Controls
  9. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Ward, Tarkowski -> Shaw, Areola (-4)?

    Planning on using BB

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Pretty sure Fabianski could be back soon so avoid Areola!

      Open Controls
  10. SKENG
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Early thoughts on this team? Got 2 FTs and 5.2M ITB, thinking of playing my BB.

    DDG Raya
    Trippier Botman Chilwell Estupinan Henry
    Rashford Mac Allister March Maddison Saka
    Havertz Toney Kane

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Saka to Bruno

      Open Controls
  11. have you seen cyan
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    why do so many people own Ben Mee (19.7%)? Is he a good option this week you think?

    I would understand his popularity if he was cheap, but he is 5.1 and plays for Brentford?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Reason is fairly evident- because Brentford had double 27, game in 28 and another double in 29 and Mee most likely defender to get a goal from set pieces.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        oh i forgot previous double, fair point. His price will free fall after this double if he doesnt do well.

        Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      I've owned him for weeks, he's the 5th highest scoring defender, and he has more points this season than any defender outside of Arsenal and Newcastle. Plus with doubles and not blanking there has been little reason to sell and have value tied up too as his price has risen significantly.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        be ready to sell after this double if he underperforms.

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Why? He'll play bgw32. Still a useful bench option and with over £8M itb I don't need to raise cash.

          Open Controls
      2. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Having said that I will probably bench for dgw29 and play sgw Gabriel (LEE) instead.

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          yea, I would always play Gabriel over him tbh. A decision not worth having. I'd just sell Mee after double, rather then have benching headaches, plus he will drop.

          Open Controls
  12. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Always planned to FH this in 29.
    Now I'm tempted to WC, and FH in 32.

    What would you do?

    Kepa* (Steele)
    Gabriel* Trip* Estupinan* (Botman TAA)
    Rashford* Mitoma* Saka Odegaard (Son)
    Toney* Felix* Kane

    Could even do Kane to Haaland and save FH and WC.

    Open Controls
  13. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Ward to steele
    Saka to bowen for -4?

    Or hope ward start
    And just do saka to bowen for free?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Probably keep Saka, sell Ward.

      Open Controls
  14. Francescoli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    On BB, thinking:

    Zinchenko, Odegaard and Sanchez to Chilwell, Mitoma and Kepa (-4) thoughts?

    Will leave me just with Kane and Saka as my single game week players.

    Raya
    Pinnock Trippier Schar Estupian
    Maddison Rashford March
    Watkins Kane Toney

    Sanchez Saka Odegaard Zinchenko

    Open Controls
  15. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Can ward start at least one game for the dgw?

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I think he’s lost his place now. I’m doing Ward to Steele with my FT this week to bench boost with 10 doublers

      Open Controls
  16. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Is it worth getting Haaland in for home game v Liverpool or stick with Kane another week and hope Spurs/Conte motivation improves !

    A Kane v eve or
    B Haaland v LIV

    Open Controls
    1. Gunnerssss
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I have both but i will sell kane if have to

      Open Controls
  17. jimmy12
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    2FT
    Ward to Kepa/ or Steele ?
    Kane to Havertz

    thoughts?

    Open Controls
  18. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (308 teams)

    Current safety score including autosubs = 21
    Top score = 43
    LMS average = 26.3 (-1.04) = 25.26
    Captains played = 80.19%

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Living in the danger zone atm. Saka captain to save a few teams, I hope.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        55 mins ago

        Any type of return would make a big difference.

        Open Controls
  19. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Risers: Billing (5.2)

    Fallers: Mitrović (6.6) Aribo (5.0) Holgate (4.2) Riedewald (4.2)

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    2. UnDignefied
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Cheers, Ragabolly! Nothing lost, nothing gained.

      Open Controls
  20. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Bowen (c) might be good to go this week?

    Open Controls
  21. Vinyl78LP
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Jensen 10 pointer for a 'goal' just seen going well wide, what gives?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Got a link to show the obvious own goal?

      Open Controls
  22. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Iversen is nt that good isnt it? Dont make sense ward lost his place

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      They probably would have lost if Ward started.

      Open Controls
  23. GoonerByron
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is this good enough for a bench boost team? Anything worth a hit? (* with a DGW)

    Kepa* - Neto*
    Trippier* - Mee* - Mings* - Estupinan* - Chilwell*
    Rashford (c)* - Mitoma* - Saka - Martineli - Odegaard
    Toney* - Mbeumo* - Kane

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yes. Why are you already needing to hit so soon into the IB?

      Open Controls
  24. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Still hovering at around 1.4m OR

    Currently on 10 doublers with Haaland, Kane, and triple Arsenal on the BB

    The plan is to switch an Arsenal mid to Mac Allister for free for GW29, Toney to Isak for GW30, then the second Arsenal mid to Salah (vs Leeds) for GW31... Meaning I'm keeping White on my bench through the tough games

    I consider Haaland and Kane untouchable, and will FH in BGW32. Here's how BB29 should look:

    Kepa | Raya
    Chilwell Trippier Estupinan Schar White
    (V)Maddison Mac Allister (C)Mitoma Rashford | Odegaard/Saka
    Toney | Haaland Kane

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      BB will halve your rank. Still crap but it is what it is.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Haha! Progress from 4m, I guess. I'm getting used to minimal transfers 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          FH32 I predict will get you top 250k OR

          Open Controls
          1. POTATO
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Mostly because you can target a prior Brighton/Newcastle double too and keep Rashford.

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yeah, that Isak move in GW30 will give me the Brighton + Newcastle triple-up for their double, and then Foden + Shaw likely come in for DGW34

              Open Controls
  25. PastaConcerto
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Do you think Martinelli starts for the Gunners tomorrow or comes off the bench for Trossard?

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      No. Maybe.

      Open Controls
      1. PastaConcerto
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thanks, perhaps.

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Tis a guess at the end of the day - based on minutes played and who is due a rest.

          Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      I don't think either of them deserves to be dropped for Jesus yet, but this will depend firmly on Arteta's management style, which I haven't had enough info about (in this type of situation) yet, as most lineup decisions have been somewhat influenced by injuries

      Open Controls
      1. PastaConcerto
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        No one knows I guess.

        Open Controls

