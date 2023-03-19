Arsenal v Crystal Palace team news: Holding in for Saliba

The final match of Blank Gameweek 28 features league-leaders Arsenal, who welcome managerless Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s troops head into the international break with a chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points, while the Eagles sacked Patrick Vieira on Friday and are without a win in 2023 thus far.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

The hosts make just one change from the side that beat Fulham 3-0 in Gameweek 27, as Rob Holding replaces William Saliba, who had some “discomfort” and came off in the midweek game with Sporting CP.

That means Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli all start, despite lasting 120 minutes in that match.

As for Crystal Palace, Paddy McCarthy makes two alterations, as Joel Ward and Luka Milivojevic come in for Nathan Clyne and Albert Sambi-Lokonga. The latter is on loan from Arsenal and unable to play against his parent club.

Joe Whitworth, meanwhile, is again in goal.

* Joachim Andersen has picked up an injury during the warm-up, so James Tomkins comes in to replace him. Jairo Riedewald moves onto the bench.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Jorginho, Walters, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Kiwor, Jesus

Crystal Palace XI: Whitworth, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Olise, Zaha, Edouard

Subs: Goodman, Clyne, Hughes, Richards, Ahamada, Ayew, Eze, Mateta, Riedewald

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek