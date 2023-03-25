FPL Double Gameweek 29 player and team stats

With an international break giving Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers time to assess their squad and formulate a transfer plan, it’s time to once again wheel out the Big Numbers article ahead of Double Gameweek 29.

If you’re new to the site, this article series looks at some notable FPL statistics ahead of the upcoming Gameweek.

15 – Since Gameweek 13, Said Benrahma (£5.5m) has been a regular starter for West Ham United. His 15 shots on target rank fifth amongst all midfielders during this time, which is one more than popular options Bukayo Saka (£8.6m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m).

12 – Crystal Palace are winless over their last dozen matches and have replaced Patrick Vieira with Roy Hodgson. The underlying defensive stats are poor, so it’s no surprise to see Vicente Guaita (£4.4m) on the highest number of post-World Cup saves (46).

3.94 – Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) has played in a more advanced role since Gameweek 23 and, from that starting point, has the league’s highest expected goals (xG) tally of just under four.

80 – Sticking with Brighton and Hove Albion midfielders, Kaoru Mitoma (£5.5m) has been a revelation since his first start in Gameweek 14. His 80 penalty area touches exceeds all of his teammates.

13.41– The Seagulls’ xG ranks second over every side’s last six matches, and Albion are also in that spot for goal attempts (104).

3 – Brighton’s defence is also posting some superb numbers. Over this same six-match period, their total of three big chances conceded is the best.

51 – Pervis Estupinan‘s (£4.8m) points total from his last eight outings, only once returning less than six.

22 – Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland (£12.0m) is far in front for post-World Cup big chances. Next up is the 13 of Marcus Rashford (£7.3m).

31 – Less obvious is Luke Ayling‘s (£4.5m) penalty area touches during this time, a leading number amongst all defenders. He’s second for shots on target (four) and expected goal involvement (3.09), whilst being best at both these from Gameweek 22 onwards.

5.69 – The expected goals conceded (xGC) of Liverpool in their last six matches, despite the Reds only letting in one actual goal.

70 – Shots conceded by Manchester United in their most recent four outings, worse than everyone bar Bournemouth.

