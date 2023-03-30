Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers: MD23 – League Winners, Head-to-Head Showdown and Frodo Baggins scores a brace!

After twenty three Matchdays in the best FPL Community Tournament ever, we can finally announce the two winners of the Head-to-Head league stage, who topped their respective leagues, Jules and Rimet. However if you think it’s all over and are readying yourself to invade the pitch, act like a famous dutch beer and ‘schtop’!

BECAUSE THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE TRUE CHAMPION. And so the winners must face off against each other to ascertain which team are truly FPL Gods of Legend. And what better week to decide this than Double Gameweek 29!

But before I give you all the details of the upcoming H2H Showdown, here is all the matchday action that decided the final league positions:

RESULTS – JULES LEAGUE

Qatar Heroes 2-0 The Neymar-less Ones

FPL Ron Manager pulled off a cracking win against FPLNima’s team of John Does, popping himself between the sticks to great effect, and Andy North as striker who grabbed a goal.

It’s a Wonderful Cruyff 3-2 Cafu Good Men

KiraFPL was the second manager to pull off an upset by beating Cafu Good Men who dominated the league for so long. A tight squad match gave the home side a single goal, but after that all the strikers got a goal, Collie01 and AKR14 for the Cruyffs, FPLMaverick and Hillard Harriers FC for the Cafus.

A Wenger’s Endgame 1-3 I Gerd Muller a Pint

FPLGato grabbed the only goal for the Wengers as striker, and FPLRunningPharmacist also denied both the away strikers any goals, but alas it wasn’t enough. Three squad goals for the Mullers who had their handbrake off, blew the home side’s hopes to smithereens.

Fontaine of Knowledge 4-1 No Koeman No Cry

‘Cry me a fountain’ said the home side as they romped to victory over the Koemans. Strikers FPL Wrangler and Jamie Pigott both got a goal, as did the Koeman’s striker HP van Doom. The squad goals did the rest.

Petr Cech Yourself 0-3 Sweet 2FA

The Sweets got their H2H choices bang on as their strikers FPL Side Net and FPL Lozza both scored, and their goalkeeper FPL Planner kept a clean sheet.

Maradona Kebab 0-4 Cameroon Diaz

One way traffic again for another away side. This time it was the Cameroons who enjoyed four goals without response. Strikers Riddermorten and Step rovers grabbed a goal each, and keeper Waldo666 kept things clean.

King Otto’s Grecians 2-2 Klose Than Ever

A well earned draw for both teams, with the Grecians dominating the squad game, whilst the Kloses got their H2H selection ruthlessly right. FPL Codebreaker was the away team’s keeper and he finished the game unbeaten. The strikers were Robot Dice and Zeeshan, who both scored a goal each.

Hand of Zoff 0-4 Fabio Cannavariance

Another home side failing to take advantage, but then against the mercurial Fabios it’s never a surprise when they’re the opponents. Shout outs to both goalies, FPPL – FantasyPoddenPL and FPL Gromit who repelled all attempts, the Fabios squad scored all four goals in this match.

Kahn you feel the Low tonight? 2-2 Neto that Hauland

A very close match with both teams earning the draw. Narcos scored for the home side against Mark Sutherns no less, while away strikers Zikry and El Statto scored goals for the Haulands.

Not That Easy Ferguso 1-2 Silence of the Lahms

A controversial win for the Lahms who won despite losing the squad game. Luckily their H2Hs did the business, kapilramcharan in goal and strikers Ariya Das and FPL Salah grabbing both goals for the away side.

Ruud, Where’s My Kahn? 5-0 Murder on Zidane’s Floor

FPL_Panda’s team dismantled the veterans lead by Speedy, with three squad goals complemented by goals from both strikers FF Joel and FPL_Glasto. Keeper David Strom did enough to keep his opposition strikers at bay.

Sheikh’s Daylight ‘Ribery’ 1-4 Sheikh, Blatter and Raul

In the Sheikh derby it was the away side that took all three points. Sigurd and Vasman60 scored a goal apiece, with the consolation goal coming courtesy of home striker Leigh.

JULES LEAGUE TABLE

Here is the final Jules League table in all its glory. Despite losing their final game, The Neymar-less Ones won the league on goal difference having finished level on league points with Cafu Good Men who took second place.

RESULTS – RIMET LEAGUE

Vuvu Zizou 0-3 Britney’s Qatar Pounder with Greaves

Both keepers deserve high praise for denying the H2H strikers any goals, so shout outs to George Pircalabu and TOMAC. Not so even in the squad match though as the Britneys ran away with a fine victory.

Weah Robben Banks 0-3 Banyana Bafana

To stay in with a chance of hitting the top spot in the league, the Bafanas needed a win. Incredibly, for the first time this season, no squad goals were scored as both teams finished with 607 points. Unluckily for the Robbens, LegendFPL got his H2H selections bang on – Jon Ballantyne in goal let nowt in, whilst strikers Nick Kahn grabbed one goal and Frodo Baggins scored a brace.

Gentleman’s Grealish 4-2 Cash Bandicoot FC

A proper goalfest! For the Gents Rohirrims scored a goal as striker, and for the Bandicoots FBL Abinash and FPLHow also got a goal each. A hat trick of squad goals for the home side settled the matter.

Werner Bros 2-1 Garuda in Coupe de Monde 38

PAAK scored a consolation goal as striker for the away side, and teammate Big Softie kept a clean sheet in goal. But the Werner’s squad came to their rescue with a brace.

Lucio and the Viking Seaman 7-2 Zlatan Ibra-hamster-vic

Needing a draw to become league champions the Hamsters must have been feeling confident. Only for the Vikings to mercilessly crush their dreams with the highest squad score in the Rimet league, whilst the Hamsters scored one of the lowest. For the Vikings, Pingreen scored another goal and FPL Hangover Podcast grabbed a brace. For the Hamsters rjcv177 and FPL_RJD grabbed the team’s consolation goals.

Baggio Trousers 2-1 Mercedes Benzema

A win for the Baggios in this very close match. Recoba scored for the home team, whilst the opposition striker FplBruno also scored. This left it to the squads to decide the outcome and the Benzemas didn’t quite have enough steam left in them to stop the Baggios sealing victory.

Fangs of Suarez 2-2 Ryan’s Ronaldos

Fpl Flannel became the hero for the Ronaldos after his brace salvaged a draw from the jaws of defeat. FPLMaSalah scored a goal as striker for the Fangs but sadly was only two points away from getting the brace that would have secured his team a win.

Son of a Gun 0-1 HurriKane’s Mean Son’s Three Lions

Opposite goalkeepers Craig Kemp and Sam both kept their counterpart strikers at bay meaning that it would come down to a very close squad match to decide the winners. The HurriKanes just scraped to victory in the end.

Pjanic at the Disco 3-2 Shelby Company Limited

With every striker scoring a goal in this match it took a fifth goal from the home side’s squad to secure victory. Rodney McCain, k0k5t, Benjamin Lund and Ayan were the prolific strikers.

Nusantaro Gauchos 3-3 Netflix and Chilwell

This will feel like the one that got away from the Gauchos. After two squad goals and a striker goal from Luthfi Aditia, a win looked on the cards. But outstanding H2H selections from the Chilwells got them a point. A brace from TheMainEventPod, and another goal from vrecar very nearly got them a win for their team.

One Tchouameni 5-1 The Sevens

Four too many it turns out as the Tchouamenis stormed to a huge victory. Goals for their strikers Ross and Ragav. The consolation goal for the Sevens was scored by their striker jhashashank89.

Shearer’s bunch of Flowers 2-2 Unbelievable Geoff

Saved by the H2H selections, the Geoffs clawed their way back to a draw. Strikers Haggis and Wolverine both scored, and keeper nlbounty kept a clean sheet by the skin of his/her teeth.

RIMET LEAGUE TABLE

Here is the final Rimet league table, Banyana Bafana beat the Hamsters to reach the top of the league, again by goal difference.

H2H Showdown matches

But an ultimate champion must be found, so this weekend will be the H2H showdown. 1st place in Jules League will play 1st place in Rimet League for the title, whilst the rest of the league face off against their counterparts from the opposite leagues for bragging rights. Fixtures are below:

1st Place Battle The Neymar-less Ones(c) FPLNima (MVP) FPL Canuck Banyana – Bafana(c) Legendfpl (MVP) Jon Ballantyne 2nd Place Battle Cafu Good Men(c) FPL JUiCE (MVP) FPL Harry Zlatan Ibra-hamster-vic(c) lansdelltoby (MVP) Az 3rd Place Battle I Gerd Müller a Pint(c) Fanteamlagdon (MVP) Holly Shand Netflix and Chilwell(c) FplToni (MVP) Dan Bennett 4th Place Battle Fabio Cannavariance(c) FPL Spaceman (MVP) chiplesschaps Fangs of Suarez(c) Understanding f8 (MVP) FPL Hints 5th Place Battle Sheikh, Blatter and Raul(c) FPL Auto Pick (MVP) Torje Hegna Son of a Gün(c) FplRichie (MVP) MAK 6th Place Battle Neto that Hauland(c) FPLLens (MVP) Mark Sutherns Britney’s Qatar Pounder with Greaves(c) Chaballer (MVP) Adnan Hajrulahovič 7th Place Battle Fontaine of Knowledge(c) fplbinary (MVP) Jamie Pigott One Tchouameni(c) FPL Transfer Tips (MVP) Adam Hopcroft 8th Place Battle A. Wenger’s Endgame(c) FPL Banger (MVP) Sonaldo HurriKane’s Mean Son’s Three Lions(c) Srinii vas (MVP) Cak Juris 9th Place Battle Petr Cech Yourself(c) FPL_Mihir (MVP) Fplstrategy Lució and the Viking Seaman(c) fplviking_ (MVP) Flapjack 10th Place Battle Ruud, Where’s My Kahn?(c) FPL_Panda (MVP) FPL Len Pjanic at the Disco(c) FPL Double_Eagle (MVP) Chayuth Wongthongsri 11th Place Battle Cameroon Diaz(c) Spatburgunder (MVP) TedTalks Shearer’s bunch of Flowers(c) Danelius (MVP) Luke Williams 12th Place Battle Silence of the Lahms(c) kapilramcharan (MVP) FPL Salah Cash Bandicoot FC(c) Ryan Molesworth (MVP) Seb Wassell 13th Place Battle Hand of Zoff(c) FPL_TT (MVP) FPL Prem Tipster Nusantara Gauchos(c) Luthfi Aditia (MVP) Felix Salim 14th Place Battle Kahn you feel the Löw tonight?(c) Narcos (MVP) Joe Weah Robben Banks(c) JohnnyRev7 (MVP) Ameenkw 15th Place Battle Murder on Zidane’s Floor(c) Speedy (MVP) What’s the Mata Baggio Trousers(c) Darth_Krid (MVP) EdenZuckerBear 16th Place Battle Klose Than Ever(c) Zeeshan (Showman) (MVP) Magnus Carlsen Werner Bros(c) Naman Bhardwaj (MVP) Matt Corbidge 17th Place Battle Maradona Kebab(c) FPL Dan (MVP) Andy Martin Gentleman’s Grealish(c) FPL Noble Gent (MVP) FPL Focal 18th Place Battle Qatar Heroes(c) FPL Ron Manager (MVP) Andy North Garuda in Coupe de Monde 38(c) Masvansa Team (MVP) Tom Stephenson 19th Place Battle King Otto’s Grecians(c) fpldeadlyledley (MVP) Fabio Borges Shelby Company Limited(c) FPL Solomons (MVP) Zophar 20th Place Battle It’s a Wonderful Cruyff(c) Tarek Kira – KiraFPL (MVP) FPL Family Sam Ryan’s Ronaldos(c) FPL Inzaghi (MVP) Pras 21st Place Battle Sweet 2FA(c) FPLHaul (MVP) Morten Tveito Seven! Seven! Seven! Seven! Seven! Seven! Seven! SEVEN!!!(c) GauravGharge (MVP) nidhinmathews 22nd Place Battle No Koeman No Cry(c) Lexx Katz (MVP) Mark Mansfield Vuvu Zizou(c) Tierno85 (MVP) Lateriser 23rd Place Battle Sheikh’s Daylight ‘Ribery'(c) sreethe1 (MVP) Tom Freeman Mercedes Benzema(c) Ryan – Football Chatbox (MVP) FPL Bharat 24th Place Battle Not that easy Ferguso(c) AsFach (MVP) Wisnu Unbelievable Geoff(c) Pirlos Pen (MVP) Geoff Dance

Once the smoke clears a champion will be named, and then the real campaign begins as the cups get under way.