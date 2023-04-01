10
Dugout Discussion April 1

3pm team news: Saka benched, Brighton midfield trio start

10 Comments
Share

Arsenal v Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford are two of five Premier League fixtures that follow the lunchtime match between Manchester City and Liverpool.

All of the below get underway at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time:

The headline team news comes from the Emirates, with the pre-match rumours about a benching for Bukayo Saka proving to be accurate.

The England international reportedly isn’t starting because of illness.

Gabriel Jesus joins Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in the Arsenal attack instead, making his first league start since the World Cup.

Jesus for Saka is Mikel Arteta’s only change to his line-up from the one he sent out in Gameweek 28.

As for opponents Leeds, Javi Gracia has made four alterations despite his side triumphing 4-2 at Wolves a fortnight ago.

Two of them are enforced, with Max Wober and Wilfried Gnonto out injured.

Rasmus Kristensen, Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra all come into the starting XI, while Weston McKennie and Patrick Bamford drop to the bench.

There’s perhaps even more Fantasy interest in the match at the Amex, with two sides who ‘double’ in Gameweek 29 squaring off.

Hosts Brighton bring in Danny Welbeck for the absent Evan Ferguson but all of the jet-setting Albion assets start, with Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Pervis Estupinan keeping their places despite travelling back to the UK from far-flung corners of the globe in midweek.

Jason Steele is between the sticks once again, with Robert Sanchez only a substitute.

Brentford make one change from Gameweek 28 as Thomas Frank switches from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2.

Yoane Wissa is the surplus attacker making way, with Pontus Jansson recalled at centre-half.

Another budget goalkeeper in Daniel Iversen keeps his place today, with Danny Ward again on bench duty for Leicester City.

The Foxes recall the newly available Wout Faes and Victor Kristiansen for Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amertey, who are on the bench alongside Kelechi Iheanacho.

New/old Palace boss Roy Hodgson welcomes back Vicente Guaita and Joachim Andersen from injury and recalls Eberechi Eze, with Joe Whitworth, Luka Milivojevic and James Tomkins making way.

There are a whopping 10 changes across the two sides at the City Ground, shared equally between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Steve Cooper brings in Neco Williams, Harry Toffolo, Remo Freuler, Danilo and Orel Mangala for Serge Aurier, Renan Lodi, Ryan Yates, Jonjo Shelvey and Andre Ayew, with Aurier and Yates not in the squad.

As for Wolves, boss Julen Lopetegui recalls Adama Traore, Matheus Nunes, Toti, Matheus Cunha and Joao Moutinho. Jonny is suspended but Joao Gomes, Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence are all benched.

Hugo Bueno, now down to £3.8m in FPL, is fit again and is among the Wolves substitutes.

On the south coast, an unchanged Bournemouth take on a Fulham team who replace the suspended Willian and Aleksandar Mitrovic with Manor Solomon and Carlos Vinicius.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Trossard, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Saka, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Walters.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Kristensen, Struijk, Firpo, Harrison, Roca, Aaronson, Summerville, Sinisterra.

Subs: Robles, Cooper, Bamford, Gyabi, Rodrigo, Rutter, McKennie, Greenwood, Gray.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Kelly, Senesi, Stephens, Smith, Anthony, Lerma, Rothwell, Ouattara, Billing, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Cook, Brooks, Christie, Tavernier, Susperreguy, Traore, Semenyo, Zabarnyi.

Fulham XI: Leno, Robinson, Ream, Diop, Tete, Palhinha, Reed, Solomon, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Vinicius.

Subs: Rodák, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Soares,James, Lukic, Francois.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, Mac Allister, March, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Sanchez, Webster, Enciso, Undav, Ayari, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Moran.

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Strakosha, Schade, DaSilva, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Roerslev, Stevens, Olakigbe.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucore; Olise, Schlupp, Zaha; Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone, Milivojevic, Lokonga, Ayew, Mateta, Clyne, McArthur, Hughes, Riedewald.

Leicester City XI: Iversen; Kristiansen, Faes Souttar, Castgne; Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Daka.

Subs: Ward, Soyuncu, Vardy, Iheanacho, Amartey, Pereira, Mendy, Thomas, Soumare.

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Felipe, Mangala, Williams, Toffolo, Niakhate, Freuler, Danilo, Johnson, Gibbs-White, Dennis.

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Shelvey, Colback, Awoniyi, Surridge, Kouyate, Renan Lodi, Ayew.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Lemina, Neves, Moutinho, Cunha, Nunes, Traore.

Subs: Bentley, Collins, Neto, Jimenez, Podence, Sarabia, Costa, Gomes, Bueno.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

10 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Can Jesus last 90 mins?

    As a Saka owner, i hope a low Leeds block and need Saka to open things up with his runs (no pun intended)

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Doubtful, I'd even say he only gets 45 mins if Arsenal are winning at half time.

      Trossard moves central and Saka comes on for a second half hatrick

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Nah, probably 60

      Open Controls
  2. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Wonder who will be on pens for Arsenal now

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hopefully Martinelli!

      Open Controls
    2. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Would be Jesus imo

      Open Controls
    3. Etihader
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Could be anyone - Jesus, Trossard, Ode, even Xhaka.

      Open Controls
  3. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Odds for Martinelli and Odegaard blanking? 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Very low

      Open Controls
  4. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    I nearly took out Saka and Martinelli for hits for Mac and Bruno but everyone said not too. Now with Jesus back there minutes will be limited. Time to dump?

    Open Controls
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Saka out because of illness, feeling better today. - Arteta

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.