3pm team news: Saka benched, Brighton midfield trio start

Arsenal v Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford are two of five Premier League fixtures that follow the lunchtime match between Manchester City and Liverpool.

All of the below get underway at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time:

The headline team news comes from the Emirates, with the pre-match rumours about a benching for Bukayo Saka proving to be accurate.

The England international reportedly isn’t starting because of illness.

Gabriel Jesus joins Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in the Arsenal attack instead, making his first league start since the World Cup.

Jesus for Saka is Mikel Arteta’s only change to his line-up from the one he sent out in Gameweek 28.

As for opponents Leeds, Javi Gracia has made four alterations despite his side triumphing 4-2 at Wolves a fortnight ago.

Two of them are enforced, with Max Wober and Wilfried Gnonto out injured.

Rasmus Kristensen, Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra all come into the starting XI, while Weston McKennie and Patrick Bamford drop to the bench.

There’s perhaps even more Fantasy interest in the match at the Amex, with two sides who ‘double’ in Gameweek 29 squaring off.

Hosts Brighton bring in Danny Welbeck for the absent Evan Ferguson but all of the jet-setting Albion assets start, with Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Pervis Estupinan keeping their places despite travelling back to the UK from far-flung corners of the globe in midweek.

Jason Steele is between the sticks once again, with Robert Sanchez only a substitute.

Brentford make one change from Gameweek 28 as Thomas Frank switches from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2.

Yoane Wissa is the surplus attacker making way, with Pontus Jansson recalled at centre-half.

Another budget goalkeeper in Daniel Iversen keeps his place today, with Danny Ward again on bench duty for Leicester City.

The Foxes recall the newly available Wout Faes and Victor Kristiansen for Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amertey, who are on the bench alongside Kelechi Iheanacho.

New/old Palace boss Roy Hodgson welcomes back Vicente Guaita and Joachim Andersen from injury and recalls Eberechi Eze, with Joe Whitworth, Luka Milivojevic and James Tomkins making way.

There are a whopping 10 changes across the two sides at the City Ground, shared equally between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Steve Cooper brings in Neco Williams, Harry Toffolo, Remo Freuler, Danilo and Orel Mangala for Serge Aurier, Renan Lodi, Ryan Yates, Jonjo Shelvey and Andre Ayew, with Aurier and Yates not in the squad.

As for Wolves, boss Julen Lopetegui recalls Adama Traore, Matheus Nunes, Toti, Matheus Cunha and Joao Moutinho. Jonny is suspended but Joao Gomes, Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence are all benched.

Hugo Bueno, now down to £3.8m in FPL, is fit again and is among the Wolves substitutes.

On the south coast, an unchanged Bournemouth take on a Fulham team who replace the suspended Willian and Aleksandar Mitrovic with Manor Solomon and Carlos Vinicius.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Trossard, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Saka, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Walters.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Kristensen, Struijk, Firpo, Harrison, Roca, Aaronson, Summerville, Sinisterra.

Subs: Robles, Cooper, Bamford, Gyabi, Rodrigo, Rutter, McKennie, Greenwood, Gray.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Kelly, Senesi, Stephens, Smith, Anthony, Lerma, Rothwell, Ouattara, Billing, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Cook, Brooks, Christie, Tavernier, Susperreguy, Traore, Semenyo, Zabarnyi.

Fulham XI: Leno, Robinson, Ream, Diop, Tete, Palhinha, Reed, Solomon, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Vinicius.

Subs: Rodák, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Soares,James, Lukic, Francois.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, Mac Allister, March, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Sanchez, Webster, Enciso, Undav, Ayari, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Moran.

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Strakosha, Schade, DaSilva, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Roerslev, Stevens, Olakigbe.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucore; Olise, Schlupp, Zaha; Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone, Milivojevic, Lokonga, Ayew, Mateta, Clyne, McArthur, Hughes, Riedewald.

Leicester City XI: Iversen; Kristiansen, Faes Souttar, Castgne; Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Daka.

Subs: Ward, Soyuncu, Vardy, Iheanacho, Amartey, Pereira, Mendy, Thomas, Soumare.

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Felipe, Mangala, Williams, Toffolo, Niakhate, Freuler, Danilo, Johnson, Gibbs-White, Dennis.

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Shelvey, Colback, Awoniyi, Surridge, Kouyate, Renan Lodi, Ayew.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Lemina, Neves, Moutinho, Cunha, Nunes, Traore.

Subs: Bentley, Collins, Neto, Jimenez, Podence, Sarabia, Costa, Gomes, Bueno.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek