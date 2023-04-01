Man City v Liverpool team news: Haaland misses out

Double Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with a humdinger of a fixture at the Etihad.

Kick-off is at 12:30 BST.

Second plays sixth as Manchester City take on Liverpool, with a win for the hosts taking them five points behind league leaders Arsenal who play later today.

The Reds need a result to maintain their push for a UEFA Champions League qualification spot, their only remaining achievable goal of a sub-par season.

Both sides’ big-money forwards are absent from the starting XIs this Saturday lunchtime.

Darwin Nunez is on the bench for the visitors, while Erling Haaland – not unexpectedly – is absent from the City matchday squad altogether.

Haaland had been suffering from a groin injury over the international break, pulling out of the Norway squad as a result.

Phil Foden is also unavailable after having appendix surgery, so it’s a frontline of Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Jack Grealish for the reigning champions.

There are four recognised centre-halves across the City backline once again, as John Stones and Nathan Ake are deployed as full-backs – if there’s such a thing as an orthodox full-back in Guardiola’s world.

Liverpool, meanwhile, make two changes to the side that was knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid before the March international break.

James Milner and Darwin drop to the bench as Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott come into the side.

Darwin, like Haaland, had to pull out of international duty with an injury, but his ankle wound had healed sufficiently for him to rejoin training this week.

Liverpool have another Double Gameweek 29 fixture to come after this one, away at Chelsea on Tuesday.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Ake, Gundogan, Rodri, Majrez, De Bruyne, Grealish, Alvarez.

Subs: Moreno, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Silva, Gomez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott, Henderson, Fabinho, Gakpo, Jota, Salah.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Nunez, Arthur, Matip.

