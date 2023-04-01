1011
Dugout Discussion April 1

Man City v Liverpool team news: Haaland misses out

1,011 Comments
Share

Double Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with a humdinger of a fixture at the Etihad.

Kick-off is at 12:30 BST.

Second plays sixth as Manchester City take on Liverpool, with a win for the hosts taking them five points behind league leaders Arsenal who play later today.

The Reds need a result to maintain their push for a UEFA Champions League qualification spot, their only remaining achievable goal of a sub-par season.

Both sides’ big-money forwards are absent from the starting XIs this Saturday lunchtime.

Darwin Nunez is on the bench for the visitors, while Erling Haaland – not unexpectedly – is absent from the City matchday squad altogether.

Haaland had been suffering from a groin injury over the international break, pulling out of the Norway squad as a result.

Phil Foden is also unavailable after having appendix surgery, so it’s a frontline of Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Jack Grealish for the reigning champions.

There are four recognised centre-halves across the City backline once again, as John Stones and Nathan Ake are deployed as full-backs – if there’s such a thing as an orthodox full-back in Guardiola’s world.

Liverpool, meanwhile, make two changes to the side that was knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid before the March international break.

James Milner and Darwin drop to the bench as Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott come into the side.

Darwin, like Haaland, had to pull out of international duty with an injury, but his ankle wound had healed sufficiently for him to rejoin training this week.

Liverpool have another Double Gameweek 29 fixture to come after this one, away at Chelsea on Tuesday.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Ake, Gundogan, Rodri, Majrez, De Bruyne, Grealish, Alvarez.

Subs: Moreno, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Silva, Gomez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott, Henderson, Fabinho, Gakpo, Jota, Salah.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Nunez, Arthur, Matip.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

1,011 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Saka goal off the bench and all will be forgotten...

    Open Controls
    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah exactly, been here before with owners crying before the games even over. Salah brace of bench springs to mind.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        yeah Palace 0-7. 🙁 lol

        Open Controls
  2. GREEN IS GOOD
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    MitomaC

    Sāikō!

    Open Controls
  3. No Salah
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Unpopular opinion:

    Does city play better has a team with Alvarez as forward instead of Haaland?

    Don’t get me wrong, Haaland is the scariest forward - but city as a team today was on another level

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes they do.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Was thinking the exact same thing tbh.

      Open Controls
    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not an unpopular opinion, it's quite common actually

      Open Controls
    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      It's like Ronaldo at United last year- terrible for the team "but he scored 24 goals"

      Open Controls
    5. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I don't believe so. If Haaland played today City would have scored at least 3 goals as well if not more. Look at the KDB goal, the space given by Liverpool when City break is bonkers

      Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Grealish has a touch of the Saka's this morning

    spent it on the bog!

    Open Controls
  5. The Swan
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Grealish saying he's been sick all morning.

    Saka also sick.

    Looks like the England camp got hit with illness.

    Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Nine teams within four points at the bottom...

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes, this is much more important to me than FPL!

      Up the Palace 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Go won Woy! _We wan woo wit.

        Open Controls
        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Show some respect. It's Sir Woy.
          https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/19769903

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Wegend in Fwinland! 🙂

            Open Controls
  7. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Why couldn't the Saka ITK sources release the info earlier ( don't mean Andy I mean his source).

    No way did they just find out 10 minutes before deadline.

    Would've been better if they didn't say anything at all rather than just before deadline when not everyone can be online & those that can get an advantage

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      This reads as serious salt.

      Open Controls
      1. Shultan
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah I am annoyed!

        I couldn't be online around the deadline but my rival who could... does saka to maddison at 10.55

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Maddisson might miss a penalty and get a red card?

          Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      The usual team leak guys do it to build up hype, views, followers etc...

      I'd say Andy held off because he wasn't sure if it was untrue, worth the backlash - backlash comes before 2pm too.

      Open Controls
    3. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Win some lose some, it all evens out in the end. FPL works in mysterious ways, so don't be surprised if he hauls off the bench. Save the moaning for full time.

      Open Controls
  8. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Time from one disappointment to next one! We move... Backwards probably, but anyway, we move!

    Open Controls
  9. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/04/01/3pm-team-news-saka-benched-brighton-midfield-trio-start/

    Open Controls
  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    More people shifted out either Martinelli or Ode for Bruno,
    compared to Saka.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.