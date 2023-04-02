151
Dugout Discussion April 2

Newcastle v Man Utd team news: Rashford fit to start

151 Comments
Newcastle United entertain Manchester United at St James’ Park in the final Premier League match of the day.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

The big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) news is that Marcus Rashford is passed fit to start, as Erik ten Hag makes three changes from his side’s last outing in the FA Cup.

In come Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot and Antony, with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jadon Sancho making way. Anthony Martial, meanwhile, is named among the substitutes after overcoming a hip problem.

As for Newcastle, they are unchanged from the side that beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 in Gameweek 28.

That means Nick Pope and Sven Botman both start despite missing international duty with knocks, while Antony Gordon and Callum Wilson make the bench.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Joelinton, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Sabitzer, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Subs: Bishop, Butland, Lindelof, Maguire, Martial, Malacia, Fred, Sancho, Pellistri

151 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Antony is such a one dimensional player it's crazy.

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      22 mins ago

      I don't know who he reminds me of but whoever it is, I sont

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        21 mins ago

        *don't like them.

        Open Controls
    2. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      That's why Man Utd have 3 Atonies, 1 for each dimension.

      Open Controls
    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      It's either him or Sancho. The United bench is tragic...

      Open Controls
  2. RICICLE
    27 mins ago

    Brings Isak in

    This is what I get

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Early days

      Open Controls
    2. Muchentuchel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      he will kill them in the 2nd half

      Open Controls
  3. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Fernandes doing his thing

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  4. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Sean Longstaff is a proper player

    Open Controls
  5. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    I think I couldn't love Fernandes even if I was a die-hard Man United fan.

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Well we love him

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Just how...

        Open Controls
    2. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not one redeeming feature

      Open Controls
      1. Cantona's Kung Fu Kick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        he doesn't miss pens

        Open Controls
    3. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      He totally creeps me out.

      Open Controls
    4. nolard
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Likewise. Same with Anthony.

      Open Controls
  6. L'Aeroplanino
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    longstaff close

    Open Controls
  7. Øgaard it's Haa…
    25 mins ago

    Really good game.

    Open Controls
  8. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    What a miss willock

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      just now

      An unmarried woman with the surname Willock.

      Open Controls
  9. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Newcastle need Drogba more than Chelsea it seems

    Open Controls
  10. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Bloody hell. April is going to kill us

    Open Controls
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      You won't miss out on 4th. Don't worry

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Teams below are rubbish luckily. We'll stumble over the line this season though

        Open Controls
  11. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    ManU getting dominated

    Open Controls
  12. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anthony is an annoying player!

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Burn has his number

      Open Controls
    2. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      You misspelled sh*te

      Open Controls
    3. Samsonite
      • 1 Year
      just now

      He's shocking

      Open Controls
  13. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    I miss Casemiro and Eriksen.

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Eriksen back mid April. Casemiro back after Brentford

      Open Controls
      1. Pulpkinhead
        • 13 Years
        just now

        It's the game after isn't it ?

        Open Controls
  14. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Weghorst is terrible. This is all Martial's fault. Fitness of a pensioner.

    Open Controls
    1. Vinyl78LP
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      They must have a better academy player than what Weghorst manages to dish up..

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        We do. He who shall not be named.

        Open Controls
      2. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Nope , its akin to a very decent athletic college Basketball player thinking he can play against a journey man overweight NBA bench player. There are videos of this and the levels of difference are just way beyond what people think

Weghorst is so far ahead of 99.99% of all academy pro players it would be embarassing

        Weghorst is so far ahead of 99.99% of all academy pro players it would be embarassing

        Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Still suffering from terrible recruitment from many years ago. Martial will likely still be around for another season until his hefty contract expires.

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Need to go big in the summer for Kane/Oshimen. Or even Ferguson at Brighton. At least two strikers are needed

        Open Controls
        1. Pulpkinhead
          • 13 Years
          just now

          You are dreaming again if you think Levy is selling Kane to your lot 😆

          Open Controls
  15. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Was looking forward to this match and it's been abysmal

    Open Controls
    1. The Train Driver
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Why? Plenty of intensity and chances both ways.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Both ways?...xG at HT , New 1.81 Man United 0.1

        Open Controls
        1. The Train Driver
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Stick to Fifa...

          Open Controls
  16. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Schar is overdue a goal

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      That'd be great

      Open Controls
  17. didas
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    I would bite your hand off if you offered me 0-0 now.

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Would love this, even with Rashford (C).

      Open Controls
  18. Muchentuchel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Most slappable faces in EPL history - Starting XI:

    Pickford

    Zouma, McTominay, Havertz, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Greenwood, Richarlison, Maupay, Zaha, Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      VVD needs a good wallop

      Open Controls
    2. Muchentuchel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      * currently active EPL players

      Open Controls
    3. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      A bit of recency bias here

      Open Controls
    4. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lingard and Rashford have to be in this

      Open Controls
    5. SirMattBugsby
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not sure what wrong Scotty has done.. and Grealish? He's like a labrador :/

      Open Controls
    6. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you started slapping Bruno someone would have to drag you off him it would be so hard to stop.

      Open Controls
  19. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Us no Shaw owners getting fairly destroyed here

    0-0 and Newcastle have put up almost 1.9xG in the first half alone.

    Can see where this is going

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Fergie time winner

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Absolutely no way United keep a clean sheet here

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Oh i am resigned to a Shaw cleansheet as a non owner

        Each shaw point is around a 6k red arrow for me at 50k , will be 100k by the end at best

        Open Controls
  20. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Dalot getting exposed by ASM
    Will we see AWB soon?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Shaw has been more run ragged by Murphy to be fair

      Open Controls
    2. David Parkinson
      2 mins ago

      Not in squad, ill.

      Open Controls
  21. Pulp Minion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Man Utd subs in second half will make the difference.

    Pelestri will skin Dan Burn

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes - Antony and Weghorst need to go

      Open Controls
  22. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    I go all in on utd attack with Rashford (c) and Bruno whilst my hammy ML rivals all have Shaw and captain Mitoma. Of course it'll pay off for them as usual. He's 100% getting a clean sheet and at least 2 baps. I need to stop playing.

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Anything from Newcastle away was going to be a bonus for the MUN attack. Their home game much better chance for points.

      Open Controls
  23. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Brighton going to smash utd in the FA cup

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Like many neutrals, I suspect, I hope that Brighton win it.

      Open Controls
  24. Offside Trapattoni
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Awful feeling this will end 1-1 with low % owned players on the scoresheet and sink us all...

    Open Controls
    1. SirMattBugsby
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      How many do you have? I have Rashford (not captain), Shaw and Trippier.. not sure what to hope for.

      Open Controls
      1. Offside Trapattoni
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Pope, Trip, Rash and Bruno

        Open Controls
        1. Offside Trapattoni
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          and Shaw too

          Open Controls
  25. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    ManU playing with 10 men again wegworst is not good enough

    Open Controls
  26. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    just now

    C'mon, Isak! Punish them!

    Open Controls

