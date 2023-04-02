Newcastle v Man Utd team news: Rashford fit to start

Newcastle United entertain Manchester United at St James’ Park in the final Premier League match of the day.
Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.
The big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) news is that Marcus Rashford is passed fit to start, as Erik ten Hag makes three changes from his side’s last outing in the FA Cup.
In come Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot and Antony, with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jadon Sancho making way. Anthony Martial, meanwhile, is named among the substitutes after overcoming a hip problem.
As for Newcastle, they are unchanged from the side that beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 in Gameweek 28.
That means Nick Pope and Sven Botman both start despite missing international duty with knocks, while Antony Gordon and Callum Wilson make the bench.
GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS
Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Isak
Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Joelinton, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson
Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Sabitzer, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst
Subs: Bishop, Butland, Lindelof, Maguire, Martial, Malacia, Fred, Sancho, Pellistri
GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL
Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Antony is such a one dimensional player it’s crazy.