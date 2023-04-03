Everton v Spurs team news: Lloris returns, Toffees unchanged

The tenth match of Double Gameweek 29 takes place at Goodison Park, where Everton host Tottenham Hotspur in the 20:00 GMT kick-off.

Both sides have already seen other results go against them, so need maximum points from their only outing of this double. Spurs are down to fifth, following Newcastle United’s win over Manchester United, whilst the Toffees are 18th after being overtaken by West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

Sean Dyche names an unchanged XI from the side which drew 2-2 at Chelsea two weeks ago, meaning Demarai Gray (£5.2m) is up front, Ben Godfrey (£4.3m) starts at left-back and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) hasn’t recovered from his hamstring problems.

Another absentee is right-back Nathan Patterson (£3.9m), despite his two cameo appearances for Scotland.

As for Spurs, this is the visitors’ first match since Antonio Conte was dismissed. His post-match rant at Southampton included accusations that the players are “selfish” and “don’t want to help each other”, so it’ll be interesting to see their response under acting head coach Cristian Stellini.

Hugo Lloris (£5.4m) returns in goal over Fraser Forster (£3.9m), one of three changes from drawing on the south coast. The others see Dejan Kulusevski (£7.9m) replace former Everton man Richarlison (£8.4m), who is out with a muscle injury, whilst Ivan Perisic (£5.3m) comes in for hamstring victim Ben Davies (£4.8m).

Now England’s all-time leading goal scorer, Harry Kane (£11.7m) will be aiming to please Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers by continuing his good record against Everton. He has netted 15 times from 16 meetings.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gana, Onana, McNeil; Gray

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Coady, Garner, Davies, Maupay, Simms

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Subs: Forster, Austin, Tanganga, Sanchez, Sarr, Devine, Mundle, Lucas Moura, Danjuma

