Dugout Discussion April 3

Everton v Spurs team news: Lloris returns, Toffees unchanged

The tenth match of Double Gameweek 29 takes place at Goodison Park, where Everton host Tottenham Hotspur in the 20:00 GMT kick-off.

Both sides have already seen other results go against them, so need maximum points from their only outing of this double. Spurs are down to fifth, following Newcastle United’s win over Manchester United, whilst the Toffees are 18th after being overtaken by West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

Sean Dyche names an unchanged XI from the side which drew 2-2 at Chelsea two weeks ago, meaning Demarai Gray (£5.2m) is up front, Ben Godfrey (£4.3m) starts at left-back and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) hasn’t recovered from his hamstring problems.

Another absentee is right-back Nathan Patterson (£3.9m), despite his two cameo appearances for Scotland.

As for Spurs, this is the visitors’ first match since Antonio Conte was dismissed. His post-match rant at Southampton included accusations that the players are “selfish” and “don’t want to help each other”, so it’ll be interesting to see their response under acting head coach Cristian Stellini.

Hugo Lloris (£5.4m) returns in goal over Fraser Forster (£3.9m), one of three changes from drawing on the south coast. The others see Dejan Kulusevski (£7.9m) replace former Everton man Richarlison (£8.4m), who is out with a muscle injury, whilst Ivan Perisic (£5.3m) comes in for hamstring victim Ben Davies (£4.8m).

Now England’s all-time leading goal scorer, Harry Kane (£11.7m) will be aiming to please Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers by continuing his good record against Everton. He has netted 15 times from 16 meetings.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gana, Onana, McNeil; Gray

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Coady, Garner, Davies, Maupay, Simms 

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Subs: Forster, Austin, Tanganga, Sanchez, Sarr, Devine, Mundle, Lucas Moura, Danjuma

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Even as an Arsenal fan who despises Kane, he needs to just go to Man Utd or Newcastle in the summer. Wayyy too good for that club

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Spurs demise will be funny to see.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        No trophy with Pochettino’s project or serial winners Mourinho and Conte. And their best player by far probably leaving

        They’re actually screwed

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          I don't think they even make top half of the table without Kane

          Open Controls
  2. Mr Johnson
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    96 points with 13 to go any good?? Annoyed Saka on bench too as he would have took the pen.

    Open Controls
    1. Steve McCroskey
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      No pretty bad I think. Best just delete your team.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Johnson
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        I’ll probs do that. I’ve just into top 500 too but that’s also terrible

        Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Rubbish score that

      Open Controls
    3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Only interested in HOF ranks rather than one week wonders

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Johnson
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        What’s HOF? I’ve just moved into top 500 if that’s any good

        Open Controls
        1. Fitzy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          What's your team ID? We can let you know where you'd be in the HOF roughly. And check these recent claims.

          Open Controls
    4. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Tell the truth Boris

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Not in his dictionary

        Open Controls
      2. Mr Johnson
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Truth is I should be in the 100 club already but Saka bench hurt me

        Open Controls
    5. coriswrasse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Maybe look at your gameweek rank and ask yourself this question. You've been here 7 years.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Johnson
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Thanks Cori. Hope you’re having a good gameweek

        Open Controls
    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Not as good as Pundit of Punts probably

      Open Controls
      1. Granville
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Does Pundit of punts win the award for least popular poster on here nowadays?
        I don't come on that much anymore so not up with the goings on.

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Still doing the business after all these years, yes. You have to admire his consistency and longevity.

          Open Controls
      2. Mr Johnson
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Good one Sun Jhai!

        You getting haaland back for 30?

        Open Controls
      3. Mr Johnson
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        I can never be as good as Pundit of Punts sadly

        Open Controls
        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Keep trying mate, you'll get there one day!

          Open Controls
      4. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Cundit is one of the good guys. Like the spinning top in inception, if I don't see him every now and again posting about a huge score, then I know I'm dreaming.

        Open Controls
  3. Lord.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    So, we play all our Brighton assets at the weekend right?

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I was already gonna. Toney on the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Same situation here.

        Open Controls
  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Can’t believe I ask this question, play one please 😛
    A. Kane (BHA)
    B. Estupinan (tot)

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I can't say now. Kane might get another random goal from nothing. He's just that good. But Spurs are also just so very bad.

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Kanes ceiling is 6-7 points though nowadays.

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          It usually is but so consistent.

          2 games 2 goals
          17 games 1 goals
          10 goals no goals

          6 assists all season

          Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Kane will score against Brighton.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        But spurs will concede at least 3

        Open Controls
    4. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Both. I’ll be benching Havertz

      Open Controls
  5. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Estupiñán

    Open Controls
  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Solanke buyers will be alright (enough) with that. Well done on the dice roll.

    Open Controls
  7. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Bou vs Brighton score prediction?

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Pretty high scoring affair I'd imagine

      Open Controls
  8. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    22 points from my BB so far with 3 benchers to play. A success?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Johnson
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Really good! Nice work!

      Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      You know the answer

      Open Controls
    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Successful unsubtle brag comment, yes.

      Open Controls
    4. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Possibly, but a drivelous post all day long.

      Open Controls

