Pro Pundits April 4

FPL Gameweek 30: Stones in? Is Grealish worth buying?

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman talks about Man City and his short-term transfer plans.

“Our display was almost perfect from the first minute to 93 in the way we played against a team who was our biggest rival in the last few seasons.” – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City picked apart Liverpool on Saturday, converting all four big chances, with two players, in particular, catching my eye from an FPL perspective.

JOHN STONES

In his last two Premier League outings, plus the 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League, John Stones (£5.4m) has been used alongside Rodri (£5.6m) in defensive midfield, in a role reminiscent of Rico Lewis’ (£3.9m) earlier in the season.

Pep Guardiola has always liked one of his full-backs to wander into midfield in possession, and for now, it does feel like he is willing to trust Stones in this role.

“It’s not easy for him. I thought when I arrived that he has the quality to play there. It is different when you see all the game in front of you. In that position he is surrounded from Henderson, Salah, Fabinho, Elliott, Gakpo. He is surrounded like a bubble. To play there is not really easy. You have to have a lot of personality. A lot may be difficult, but alongside Rodri and Nathan [Ake] and Ruben [Dias], they helped us to understand the process.” – Pep Guardiola on John Stones

There has been a lot of changes to the Man City backline this season, but they have now kept five clean sheets in their last six matches in all competitions, with Stones, Manuel Akanji (£5.0m), Ruben Dias (£5.9m) and Nathan Ake (£5.0m) preferred of late, only missing the FA Cup win over Burnley.

When Stones’ touch heatmaps from Gameweeks 29 (left) and 27 (right) are compared, we can see is allowed to venture quite far forward, with a lot of his touches coming in the opposition half.

Stones looks very comfortable in this role. He rarely loses the ball, and with Southampton up next, who are having problems defending set-pieces (an area Stones often thrives in), he is a player I’d like to bring in.

JACK GREALISH

Jack Grealish (£6.8m) is in his best form for Man City at present.

Like so many new signings under Guardiola, he struggled to convince at first but has now started 10 league games in a row and produced an excellent performance against Liverpool on Saturday, with a goal and assist.

“I love it, man. I love football, I love playing, I love training. When it’s going well like this there’s nothing better. I feel back to my normal self, I’m playing with confidence, I feel fit. Scoring today and getting the assist is perfect.” – Jack Grealish

“All this season he has been playing really well. Now it’s the Jack we thought. Aston Villa fans know this Jack. Nothing changed it’s just a question of believing ‘I am part of that, and I can be here’. Now he has more minutes. The way he behaved in the beginning when he was not playing was exceptional. We are so satisfied for his performance. Today was amazing, he was really good. I like the standing ovation from our fans. He really deserved it.

Not just that, all season he has been playing well. Football is more than stats, it’s many things. The way he gives us the tempo to play and to make extra passes. I could not imagine with the big name he is and the price the club paid to have this humility to run like a teenager. That means a lot to me and the team. At the same time, he has to score more goals at home. Definitely.” – Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish

Grealish now looks fully at home in Guardiola’s team and the attacking returns have been flowing quite nicely since the World Cup, with three goals and six assists in 12 starts (from a possible 14).

He has gone under the radar somewhat, with his ownership sitting at just 2.4%, but I’m finding it increasingly hard to ignore Grealish, given his strong all-round numbers from Gameweek 17 onwards:

  1. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    I am pumped for tonight, feels like the kind of night where I can make major gains in the OR and my mini leagues.

    Or capitulate catastrophically and ruin my season.

    But hopefully the former.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I’m hoping it’s the former and you are happy.

      Open Controls
      1. More Cowbell
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thank you good sir

        Open Controls
  2. CABAYE4
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Hopefully a couple of City options stand out come GW33 and they keep a more stable defence.

    Potential to be the best differentials on GW33 WCs.

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      42 mins ago

      I've got a feeling Grealish will be a consistent feature in the lineup, even when Foden returns.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        37 mins ago

        Then again, Pep is Pep.

        Open Controls
      2. CABAYE4
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        He does seem to be favoured atm but could all change in one week.

        Mahrez has often been a CL player so think that helps Grealish for FPL.

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          This was my thinking as well

          Open Controls
  3. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Raya (Allison)
    Akanji-Trippier-Estupinan (Gabriel-Kilman)
    Saka-Mitoma-Rashford-Macalister (Gakpo)
    Haaland-Kane-Jesus

    Any thoughts on my team? Still have WC, using it either Week 32, 33 or 34.

    Open Controls
  4. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I have bought all the ingredients for Mentaculus Granola, except hazelnuts, couldn’t find any, so I’m going to substitute brazil nuts which are mine favourite. I happen to know 75% of the world’s hazelnuts are produced in Turkey. I know this because on Turkish Airlines they give you bags of hazelnuts instead of peanuts. I ate mineself sick on them so not finding any was actually a blessing!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      Hehe you can use any nuts you like really, that's just my usual. I like to break them up a bit when mixing with the oats. Think I also forgot to mention, you should put a couple tbsp of (vegetable/rapeseed) oil in as well. Let me know how it goes 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      Brazil nuts and hazelnuts, bloody love them both. Wish they weren't so expensive here

      Open Controls
    3. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Relatedly, did you know that the best pistachio nuts come from Iran and a small number of extremely wealthy Californian farmers do very well thank you very much from the fact that Iran is kept perpetually under sanctions?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Make pistachios green again!

        Open Controls
  5. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    FH 34 seems to be a no brainer, can get to 11 with a -4

    Open Controls
    1. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      in 32**

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm the other way around, I can field a great team between now and 34 by making gradual changes but will need to make sure I do the FH in 32.

      Open Controls
  6. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Very heavily considering Grealish myself, he's looked superb in every game I've seen him in of late. Looks so much more decisive, he's making more runs into the box rather than just hovering out wide, he's seeking to drive into it with the ball more often and he seems to be shooting more regularly too. Very tempted by a short-term punt this week until BGW32 and then getting him back on WC in 33

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm tempted to get him now, especially as FH in 32. So I'm already set up in 34

      Open Controls
  7. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    I always try and set up my team before the weekend and I'm out this weekend also.

    So I know this round of fixtures haven't ended yet so any thoughts/opinions welcome please;

    Kepa
    Badiashile, Henry, Burn
    Salah, Maddi, Rashford, Odegaard
    Kane, Toney, Watkins (c)

    Steele, Mitoma, Estupinan, White

    G2G? 1FT 2.2ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Waiting for Haaland news basically.

      Brighton will beat Spurs I think.

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Agreed waiting on Haaland news. Easiest way to get him back in for me is to lose Kane, but his form at home (and in general) is too good to ignore!

        Open Controls
  8. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Odds on interim Chelsea manager ditching Kepa and starting Mendy again? Hope he doesn't, but I pray he starts Badiashile, even though I have Salah captain. I was so tempted to lose him but decided to give him the double gameweek as his last hurrah, meant not bringing in Trippier or a WHU defender.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Has Mendy actually been available and in the squad lately? Wasn't on the bench against Villa

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Good point, is flagged for lack of match fitness but unsure if still fully out of action

        Open Controls
  9. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Thinking of bringing in Stones who would you transfer out?

    Schar
    Zinc

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Zinc

      Open Controls
  10. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    It will be interesting to see CL line up.

    I haven't got a fh32 chip, so will wait and see but definitely going 352 (even though the stickers have done well so far this week)

    Open Controls
  11. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    I don't understand 'tree of the year' competitions.

    The 2022 winner was a yew in the ruins of Waverley Abbey. Yews, more so than nearly all trees, can live hundreds and even thousands of years. Why didn't it win in 2021? or 2020? How has it upped its tree game to clinch the title? How have its rivals let their standards slip?

    I want to know their title-winning training routines and I want dirt on the competition.

    Open Controls
  12. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Tweet from @AnfieldEdition.
    Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino, Joël Matip and Darwin Núñez will be among those hoping to return to the starting line-up against Chelsea with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah among those who could miss out. [@_pauljoyce]

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Wow.

      Open Controls
  13. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    who'd you sell to get Haaland:
    a. Bruno
    b. Salah

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
    2. thepancakeman123
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you have a free hit sell Salah, if you don't have a free hit sell Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I do

        Open Controls
    3. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Neither

      Open Controls
  14. AD2110
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bring Haaland back this week or wait until 34. Would go Salah instead

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      If he is likely to be fit I am bringing him back

      Open Controls
  15. thepancakeman123
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which keeper and 3 defenders would you play from this lot next week?

    Kepa, Raya
    Trippier, Shaw, Estupinan, Pinnock, Botman

    I think I may just cover all bases and play one from Kepa, Pinnock, Shaw and Trippier

    Open Controls
    1. thepancakeman123
      • 4 Years
      just now

      play one from each team*

      Open Controls
  16. anish10
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    People with WC & FH left, when's your plan to use?

    Open Controls

