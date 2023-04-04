Tuesday team news: Salah benched but key Brighton players start

Four more Double Gameweek 29 matches take place on Tuesday, with Chelsea v Liverpool following the three 19:45 BST kick-offs.

The big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news arrives at Stamford Bridge, where Jurgen Klopp has made a host of changes to his starting XI. Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are the highest-profile casualties and are all on the bench, while Virgil van Dijk misses out on the squad through illness. The front three consists of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino.

In their first match since the sacking of Graham Potter, Chelsea make just two alterations, with Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante preferred to Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mykhailo Mudryk. Raheem Sterling is back among the substitutes following injury.

Pervis Estupinan, Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma all start for Brighton, as Roberto De Zerbi opts to make just two changes to his starting XI. Evan Ferguson is fit again and returns up front in place of Danny Welbeck, while Adam Webster comes in for Levi Colwill at the back.

Their opponents Bournemouth also make two alterations, as Gary O’Neil brings in Hamad Traore and Ryan Christie at the expense of Joe Rothwell and Jaidon Anthony, both of whom drop to the bench.

At the King Power Stadium, Nampalys Mendy and Jamie Vardy both start, replacing Tete and Patson Daka. That means Kelechi Iheanacho is on the bench again and sits alongside goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Unai Emery, meanwhile, makes just one change: Leon Bailey in for Boubacar Kamara, who came off at half-time on Saturday and is absent from the matchday squad.

In Yorkshire, Patrick Bamford is back for Leeds United, replacing Crysensio Summerville. The other change sees Weston McKennie come into midfield in place of Rasmus Kristensen. He’s named on the bench, as well as Wilfried Gnonto and Rodrigo.

As for Steve Cooper and Nott’m Forest, they are unchanged.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly, Traore, Lerma, Ouattara, Billing, Christie, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Cooke, Brooks, Rothwell, Tarvernier, Vina, Semenyo, Zabarnyi, Anthony

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson

Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ayari, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Buonanotte

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Roca, McKennie, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Bamford

Subs: Robles, Kristensen, Cooper, Gyabi, Summerville, Greenwood, Rodrigo, Rutter, Gnonto

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Williams, Felipe, Niakhate, Toffolo, Freuler, Mangala, Danilo, Johnson, Dennis, Gibbs-White

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Lodi, Kouyate, Shelvey, Scarpa, Awoniyi, Ayew, Surridge

Leicester City XI: Iversen, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Mendy, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Iheanacho, Amartey, Daka, Pereira, Praet, Thomas, Tete, Soumare

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, McGinn, Luiz, Bailey, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Carlos, Traore, Chambers, Duran, Olsen, Digne, Dendoncker, Sinisalo, Revan

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella, James, Enzo, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havertz, Felix

Subs: Mendy, Badiashile, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Madueke, Pulisic, Sterling

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jones, Henderson, Jota, Darwin, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Milner, Arthur, Carvalho, Gakpo, Salah

