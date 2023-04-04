1048
Dugout Discussion April 4

Tuesday team news: Salah benched but key Brighton players start

1,048 Comments
Share

Four more Double Gameweek 29 matches take place on Tuesday, with Chelsea v Liverpool following the three 19:45 BST kick-offs.

The big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news arrives at Stamford Bridge, where Jurgen Klopp has made a host of changes to his starting XI. Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are the highest-profile casualties and are all on the bench, while Virgil van Dijk misses out on the squad through illness. The front three consists of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino.

In their first match since the sacking of Graham Potter, Chelsea make just two alterations, with Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante preferred to Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mykhailo Mudryk. Raheem Sterling is back among the substitutes following injury.

Pervis Estupinan, Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma all start for Brighton, as Roberto De Zerbi opts to make just two changes to his starting XI. Evan Ferguson is fit again and returns up front in place of Danny Welbeck, while Adam Webster comes in for Levi Colwill at the back.

Their opponents Bournemouth also make two alterations, as Gary O’Neil brings in Hamad Traore and Ryan Christie at the expense of Joe Rothwell and Jaidon Anthony, both of whom drop to the bench.

At the King Power Stadium, Nampalys Mendy and Jamie Vardy both start, replacing Tete and Patson Daka. That means Kelechi Iheanacho is on the bench again and sits alongside goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Unai Emery, meanwhile, makes just one change: Leon Bailey in for Boubacar Kamara, who came off at half-time on Saturday and is absent from the matchday squad.

In Yorkshire, Patrick Bamford is back for Leeds United, replacing Crysensio Summerville. The other change sees Weston McKennie come into midfield in place of Rasmus Kristensen. He’s named on the bench, as well as Wilfried Gnonto and Rodrigo.

As for Steve Cooper and Nott’m Forest, they are unchanged.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly, Traore, Lerma, Ouattara, Billing, Christie, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Cooke, Brooks, Rothwell, Tarvernier, Vina, Semenyo, Zabarnyi, Anthony

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson

Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ayari, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Buonanotte

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Roca, McKennie, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Bamford

Subs: Robles, Kristensen, Cooper, Gyabi, Summerville, Greenwood, Rodrigo, Rutter, Gnonto

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Williams, Felipe, Niakhate, Toffolo, Freuler, Mangala, Danilo, Johnson, Dennis, Gibbs-White

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Lodi, Kouyate, Shelvey, Scarpa, Awoniyi, Ayew, Surridge

Leicester City XI: Iversen, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Mendy, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Iheanacho, Amartey, Daka, Pereira, Praet, Thomas, Tete, Soumare

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, McGinn, Luiz, Bailey, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Carlos, Traore, Chambers, Duran, Olsen, Digne, Dendoncker, Sinisalo, Revan

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella, James, Enzo, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havertz, Felix

Subs: Mendy, Badiashile, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Madueke, Pulisic, Sterling

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jones, Henderson, Jota, Darwin, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Milner, Arthur, Carvalho, Gakpo, Salah

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

1,048 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    3 - Sinisterra (34)
    2 - Roca (31)
    1 - Harrison (30)

    3 - Webster (30)
    2 - Enciso (28)
    1 - Ferguson, Mitoma (27)

    3 - Watkins (32)
    2 - Faes (27)
    1 - Buendía, Traoré (24)

    3 - Chilwell (33)
    2 - Koulibaly (32)
    1 - W.Fofana (30)

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Enciso stealing my Mac10 haul. 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Steele and Dunk on 26. I have both. Great.

      Open Controls
  2. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    How did fofana go from 37 baps to 30?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sounds like he may have dropped below a passing % threshold. Or some other similar threshold.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah he was 89% passing accuracy, so lost 2 BPS for it falling under 90%. Not sure on the other 5 lost though. Unless incorrectly entered.

        Open Controls
    2. theplayer
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      The game just seems a total fix sometimes. The low owned player mysteriously loses all that baps to let the highly owned player take the 3

      Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      just now

      All the manipulators own chilwell

      Open Controls
  3. Haalander
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Liverpool have scored 4 goals away from home since week 18. They’re beyond poor.

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Good thing we'll all go crazy for the double home fixture in 34

      Open Controls
      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Think I’ll give it a miss biggsy. Already carrying salah and Nunez and will dump in 33 when I wild card. Not even sure they’re worth a punt at home.

        Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      2 of them against Newcastle.

      Open Controls
  4. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    It's tough in the top 5K:

    You Safety
    85 100
    You need to gain 15 more points for a green

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      enjoy

      Or wallow?

      Open Controls
      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Well it won’t bother me. I’m ha I g the same dilemmas at 500k!!

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah this season is pretty brutal. The standard every week is very high.

      You miss two of the top high owned players like Mitoma + Watkins and you get a red arrow even if the rest of your team keeps up/does well.

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Only got myself to blame for punting on Felix. He's mostly useless.

        Open Controls
        1. Haalander
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Same with me with that donkey havertz!

          Open Controls
  5. EWH2020
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    114 with 7 to go. Can't believe it

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Congrats!

      Open Controls
  6. COLLIN QUANER
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Cooking with 125 points. Itchy gooch though

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Bit of talc will sort that

      Open Controls
  7. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Really need a Rashford double tomorrow

    Open Controls
    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      You and me both dude

      Open Controls
  8. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Estupinan owners keeping? Chelsea, Spurs and blank upcoming

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Benching where necessary. Squad is class.

      Open Controls
    2. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Might keep for another week, have other more important problems. Chelsea look terrible aswell

      Open Controls
    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bench against Spurs. Play against Chelsea. Free Hit in blank.

      Open Controls
    4. S.Kuqi
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      No. Probably Mings for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Considering the same

        Open Controls
    5. RICICLE
      3 mins ago

      No cleanies coming that’s for sure

      Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Easy benching until GW34.

      Open Controls
  9. Bada Bing
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Enciso plays for measly 20 minutes and gets 2 bonus points for scoring one goal. Bonus points system is broken.

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Bring back The Man in the Stands who would have given 3 BP to Steele.

      Open Controls
  10. Bennyboy1907
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    117 (-4) BB with 7 plus captain left

    Open Controls
    1. Bennyboy1907
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      90k >> 51k

      Open Controls
      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Well done mate thats a class score. Who did you captain this week? Im on 101 with 6 to go not too bad

        Open Controls
  11. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    That’s it.
    Maddison to a City mid it is
    BOU I don’t care

    Open Controls
    1. WATERMELONS
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wise

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Gundogan could be the one. Assuming Mahrez and Grealish play Bayern.

      Open Controls
  12. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Worth giving Maddison one more game vs Bou ?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nope get him out, first time owning him this season and he had two games. Good luck to ye

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      If I'm not bringing Haaland back I think Maddi to Grealish might be on

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        If not, Haaland in and an easy bench spot for Maddi

        Open Controls
      2. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Tbh may punt on Grealish

        Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Depends if fit- sat down on pitch and then hobbled off apparently

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Uhhh, makes me sell him even more, just don’t know whether eventually warrants a hit if I bring Haaland

        Open Controls
    4. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      He’s 100% gone for me. Had him since 26 and he’s done my head in.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeahhh

        Open Controls
  13. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Overall rank : 3680
    GW rank : 21k
    GW score : 126 (-8)

    Bruno, Rashford, Shaw, Toney and Raya left to play tomm.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Very noice.

      106 with Isak(c), Bruno, Rashford, Trippier, Shaw to go.

      Open Controls
    2. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Incredible! Good luck for tomorrow

      Open Controls
    3. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Very well done. I'm on 114(-4) pre bonus with 5 to go.
      Rashford(c)

      Open Controls
    4. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Woah - that’s an impressive score. Bravo.

      Open Controls
    5. squ1rrel
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice! 118 here but did Toney -> Ings for a hit which is my worst transfer all season I presume. Shaw, Trips, Rashford, Pinnock, Ings left

      Open Controls
    6. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Brilliant rank fair play.

      Open Controls
  14. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is Maccy injured?

    Open Controls
  15. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    (Humble brag, apologies in advance)

    Will probably have my best ever score in 6 years of playing. After bonuses i'm on 127 with 6 to play. Could break 150 if Brentford and Newcastle fellas play like they did in the first game

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Turned out nice!

      Open Controls
  16. Mweene
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    If I wasn't bench boosting I wouldn't have done Haaland to Watkins, so no point even checking my bench score. It was worth it.

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I got also lucky for the same reason.

      Open Controls
  17. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Considering this is a fantasy football site, where people discuss their teams highs and lows, why is there such hostility whenever someone shares a score?

    Doesn’t even need to be a particularly impressive score and cue the usual salty replies.

    Life’s short, let people enjoy their little wins.

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's a circle. You share your little succes, everyone claims you're bragging. So you feel salty that others are bragging when you don't feel confident. Its weird, we help each other out but hate anyone else's success

      Open Controls
      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Well put

        Open Controls
    2. UNCLE TONEY
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      That’s where posters like Fudgy and Super Saints are missed

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Create some balance

        Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Plenty of good people and good chat here most of the time but I tend to limit my time on the site on match days - things get salty, hostile, bitter, petty…

      Open Controls
  18. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Steele lost 3p due to unnecessary yc. Otherwise pretty good day even without Mitoma with Steele, Estu, Chillwell, Kepa and Watkins (and March).

    Open Controls
  19. WATERMELONS
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    The thing that has made me the happiest this week is not my score or bench boost, which has all been solid.

    It is the absolute relief of getting through the week with only one Brighton midfield asset when the content creators were making those in my boat would be left on the field of battle to die a horrible painful death.

    As it is, I now only have Mitoma and can navigate the next two weeks easily.

    Rest of you with Brighton assets. Stick or twist?

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Stick

      Open Controls
    2. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Stick probably as I have Steele, Estup and Mitoma. Tempted to play Mitoma v Spurs and Chelsea.

      Open Controls
    3. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      All the mids are cheap so no worries. I only have March and he was unlucky to not get an assist so happy to keep.

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mac and Estupinan are on the potential sell list
      Bournemouth probably should have scored, not convinced on the CS potential in upcoming games
      Mac might drop deeper depending on the Caicedo and his own injury
      Mitoma looks fantastic - never bench him
      March underwhelming tonight

      Open Controls
    5. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah same. I have Mitoma and Steele. Selling Mac Allistair a couple of weeks ago wasn’t great though.

      Open Controls
    6. gers23
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Stick. Great value

      Open Controls
  20. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ben White has been a real gem for me these past few weeks including this GW’s score. Tempted to keep him and just rotate with someone else.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Definitely. Nailed on with the Tomiyasu injury.

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Indeed

        Open Controls
  21. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    All have done well here judging from the scores being posted? 😛

    I am doing BB and red arrow, how come? Got Maddison and no Watkins!

    Open Controls
  22. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    No BB with 100. Rash, Trippier, Raya and Toney left. Hoping for a 2-0 win for Brentford tomorrow.

    Open Controls
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      With Ben Mee scoring or assisting both!

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      100 with no BB is great!

      Watkins scored 17 alone, and I'm on 120 -with- BB (albeit 7 more to play).

      So aside from Watkins + bench, you've done great.

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah. Expected a massive rank loss but somehow gained ranking. Rashford blank will be the icing on the cake but anything else will take me down.

        Open Controls
  23. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Haaland ➡ Watkins for free a few weeks ago gained us 22 points. What a transfer.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Imagine telling someone that a few weeks ago too!

      Open Controls
    2. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Snap!

      Open Controls
    3. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Brought him in from gw25. Gained me many points.

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I went Havertz over him 😥

        Open Controls
    4. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Vs 0 for Haaland the best part

      Open Controls
    5. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Did Kane to Watkins in GW25 to allow me to bring in Salah for Mahrez, so feel that's worked out okay.

      Open Controls
  24. jimbe4mXL
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    So close to beat the 100 point mark first time this season, daym, seems impossible not to with trio manu and 2 newc playing still. BB got me 11 points tho, failure of a chip.

    Open Controls
  25. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play 2 of:

    A) Maddison
    B) Toney
    C) MacAllister.

    Open Controls
    1. jimbe4mXL
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      BC

      Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      just now

      AB

      Open Controls
  26. CrouchDown
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Seems like everyone played BB this week

    Rank hasn’t moved an inch

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      High rank?

      Open Controls
  27. Sure You Did
    2 mins ago

    Salah punishing those poor FPL managers.

    Open Controls
  28. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Good week for BB 107 pts with 4 to go. 40k in the bag (for now lol).

    Open Controls
  29. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Punished for opting for going with Donkey Havertz over Watkins. Brutal!!!

    Open Controls
  30. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Maddison captain fail.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.