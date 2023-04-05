Wednesday team news: Isak + Ings benched, Sancho in for Weghorst

The biggest Double Gameweek of 2022/23 comes to a conclusion this evening with two more Premier League matches, both of which get underway at 20:00 BST.

There’s European qualification and top-flight survival at stake as Manchester United host Brentford and West Ham United take on Newcastle United.

There’s significant Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest in tonight’s fixtures, too, of course:

There aren’t too many shocks when it comes to the all-important team news, particularly at Old Trafford.

It’s one change apiece: Erik ten Hag brings in Jadon Sancho for Wout Weghorst, while Thomas Frank recalls Mads Roerslev at the expense of Aaron Hickey.

Probably the headline line-up call of the night comes from the London Stadium, where Eddie Howe has brought in Sunday’s goalscoring match-sealer Callum Wilson for Alexander Isak up top.

Joe Willock, who was a doubt for this match due to hamstring discomfort, also drops to the bench, with Joelinton taking his place in midfield.

Hosts West Ham have also changed their central striker as Michail Antonio comes in for Danny Ings.

That’s the Hammers’ only alteration from their 1-0 win over Southampton.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Sabitzer, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford.

Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Martial, Malacia, Fred, Weghorst, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Butland.

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Jansson, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Hickey, Schade, Dasilva, Wissa, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Strakosha, Baptiste, Stevens.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma.

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Coufal, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Willock, Anderson.