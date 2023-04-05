72
Dugout Discussion April 5

Wednesday team news: Isak + Ings benched, Sancho in for Weghorst

72 Comments
The biggest Double Gameweek of 2022/23 comes to a conclusion this evening with two more Premier League matches, both of which get underway at 20:00 BST.

There’s European qualification and top-flight survival at stake as Manchester United host Brentford and West Ham United take on Newcastle United.

There’s significant Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest in tonight’s fixtures, too, of course:

There aren’t too many shocks when it comes to the all-important team news, particularly at Old Trafford.

It’s one change apiece: Erik ten Hag brings in Jadon Sancho for Wout Weghorst, while Thomas Frank recalls Mads Roerslev at the expense of Aaron Hickey.

Probably the headline line-up call of the night comes from the London Stadium, where Eddie Howe has brought in Sunday’s goalscoring match-sealer Callum Wilson for Alexander Isak up top.

Joe Willock, who was a doubt for this match due to hamstring discomfort, also drops to the bench, with Joelinton taking his place in midfield.

Hosts West Ham have also changed their central striker as Michail Antonio comes in for Danny Ings.

That’s the Hammers’ only alteration from their 1-0 win over Southampton.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Sabitzer, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford.

Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Martial, Malacia, Fred, Weghorst, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Butland.

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Jansson, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Hickey, Schade, Dasilva, Wissa, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Strakosha, Baptiste, Stevens.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma.

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Coufal, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Willock, Anderson.

Post a Comment
  1. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Looking at West Hams schedule there's a good chance they get relegated.

  2. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Be interesting how much Newcastle spend in the summer if they get Champions League.

    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      just now

      More interesting would be their ability to be able to lure the best players in the World.

  3. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who's playing better in the Utd vs Brentford game?

    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Utd

    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Utd at the moment

    3. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      United 5 corners in under 20 minutes

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Utd with more possession but not much in it with clear chances

  4. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    On WC I was between Schärr / Botman and Mee / Pinnock. Had possibility to pick only 9ne more expensive, so I naturally chose... 🙁 You, know. Story of the season.

  5. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    McTom close

  6. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    If Toon score a bunch of goals is it possible Tripps might not get 3 baps?

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      What heresy is this?

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes

    3. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Two different scorers, two different assisters, if the clean sheet stays I don't think he gets any

  7. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    just now

  8. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    just now

