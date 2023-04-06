Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers: Super Smashing Great League Showdown

The Winner takes it all…

What a game! The League stage of the competition game to a fittingly thrilling conclusion as our two champions, The Neymar-less Ones and Banyana Bafana, faced off in the ultimate showdown with the winner getting a very cheap looking title belt, think Poundland, but anyway it was a great game which saw LegendFPL and his team win out.

FPL Nima couldn’t have picked a better striker as the usually permanently bench Linn strapped on her shooting boots, scoring two goals (possibly banana kicks) with the top FPL score of all the managers of 121. FPL Rockstar didn’t need a rest as he added another, all of which meant that the Neymarless Ones were ahead in the early stages of the match.

Yet, Banyana Bafana kept faith in Faith as he scored, before Nick Kahn made his transatlantic contribution and the overall squad score meant the LegendFPL had the biggest smile on his face at the end of the game.

IN OTHER NEWS…

Away from the excitement of the showdown, there were also a series of friendlies between the Rimet and Jules League teams with the Rimet League coming out on top by 13 matches to ten.

A couple of results which caught the eye were Fabio Cannavariance’s 6-0 victory over Fangs of Suarez, they are the team in form right now heading into the knock outs with six wins in a row and having scored 39 goals during that time. Son of Gunn will be hoping they shoot blanks come their Champions League clash.

Also on a fine run of form are Britney’s Qatar Pounder with Greaves, who are the team on the up from the Rimet League with five wins in a row. Could this team of seasoned veterans hit the high notes of Champions League glory one more time?

THERE IS NO “I” IN TEAM

Moving onto the individual glories, Aashay Mehta (Ryan’s Ronaldos), FPL Jan (Sheikh, Blatter and Raul) and Speedy (Murder on Zidane’s Floor) were joint top scorers this week with 129. Remember, before you start writing in, that Bench Boost points don’t count in this competition as we attempt a mini revolution of decency against those guilty of bench wizardry (I see you Above Average FPL podders).

FPL Jan‘s high triple digit means he is now top of the overall points scorers for the competition and in line to win the MVP trophy but faces tough competition from Hall of Fame no.1 Jon Ballantyne and Elvenify.

The competition for the top Striker is less competitive as Pingreen, famous for his content creation, scored again to take his total to 18 goals for the campaign. Likewise the human goalkeeping shield Chayuth Wongthonsri made another save to take his tally to 25. Meanwhile, I am just worrying about the postage costs of mailing out the awards.

COMING UP NEXT

Now it gets serious as we move into the Knock Out competitions, with the shiny Champions League Trophy on offer as the ultimate prize for those who can triumph over the top eight teams from both leagues. They will be two-legged affairs before the grand final in Gameweek 37, alongside the constant danger that games will need to go to penalties as Boris Bodega is desperate to happen as he worked out a clever way of doing it on the spreadsheet.

For those middling teams, the You’re Ropey League of Glory or Shame depending if you win it or not is on offer and in the murky depths of competition is the battle for the Wooden Spoon which is a series of reverse knockout matches.

The first round of matches are below and there are some absolute crackers!

So, until next time may your arrows be green, but less green than mine.