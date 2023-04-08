1377
Tips April 8

Gameweek 30 guide: Picks, tips, team news, predicted line-ups + more

1,377 Comments
From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written and recorded for Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 8 April at 11:00 BST.

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST

BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 30

GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 30?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS

FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

MORE GAMEWEEK 30 VIDEO CONTENT

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 29

USEFUL TOOLS

  1. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Couldnt see Salah and Madd not scoring in these games. So -4pts for Haaland did not get a chance. It seems that Haaland should at least get hattrick to justify these mentioned moves.

  2. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Bruno playing deep again?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Centre back

      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        May as well !

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      DDG playing in a more advanced role that Bruno!! Haha

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        *than

  3. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    TEAM NEWS Man Utd XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire(c), Martínez, Malacia, Sabitzer, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, McTominay, Antony, Rashford Subs: Pellistri, Butland, Eriksen, Varane, Diogo Dalot, Fred, Lindelöf, Weghorst, Martial #MUNEVE

    TEAM NEWS Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman(c), Godfrey, Tarkowski, Keane, Iwobi, Gueye, McNeil, Onana, Gray, Simms Subs: Holgate, Mykolenko, Patterson, Maupay, Begovic, Coady, Mina, Davies, Garner #MUNEVE

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Thanks!

    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Dal-no

  4. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Simms to feast on that backline

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Did somebody say feast?

      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        The mead will flow

      2. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Free sausage sizzle at Sims metal recycling - you'd be most welcome mate...

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Uh oh!

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      not so confident of cleanie points as a DDG owner now

  5. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Jessie Marsch the new Leicester coach...

    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Why is the Premier League getting so managerial incestuous all of a sudden?!

  6. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Man U win first on my accumulator so Everton are definately getting something at Old Trafford.

  7. Doug McCasual
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    went on a roadtrip with the missus, got back late and missed the deadline..no haaland and no idea who i captained

    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Username checks out

    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Divorce her.

      1. Doug McCasual
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        should at least wait till it plays out i reckon

    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      This is the way, better than hours of deliberation & followed by failure.

    4. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Hopefully worth it for you

  8. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    As a non Rashy capper do I still want points based on EO?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Not really no. Only if you’re talking your mini leagues and your the only one who owns him.

      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Thanks I thought not, hate owning players and wanting a fail

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I'd still want points ( goal or assist to keep him in form ) but would not welcome a double-digit haul

  9. Pariße
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Who here bought Varane? Reveal yourself.

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Made no sense to go for him when Martinez is more nailed, 0.3m cheaper and better on bonus!

  10. Old Bull
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    High risk strategy and some may say stupid of Madders to Grealish and not bringing in Haaland. If it fails I’ve no hope of catching my rival. Season over at Easter shock (apart from the public head to head I’m winning).

    Open Controls
    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Had a Grealish punt for a giggle, always like the form horses

      1. Old Bull
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Slightly worried about rotation as usual

        1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Maybe with Foden back but lets hope not yet

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Joined you 🙂

  11. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Anyone knows EO for Haaland, Rashford and Watkins? Thanks!

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Not until lockout is over?

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      See below

  12. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Updated

  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    EO:
    Haaland 141.3
    Rashford 120.1
    Trippier 97.7
    Watkins 95.6
    Kane 87.9
    Mitoma 78.7
    Saka 72.4
    Arrizabalaga 66.9
    Chilwell 60.6
    Maddison 47.8
    Fernandes 37.4
    Toney 30.8
    Botman 25.8
    Mings 19.8
    Estupiñán 18.9
    Martinelli 18.7
    Salah 12.6
    Raya 12.1
    March 11.1
    Mee 10.5

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Bruno 30% on my bench 🙁

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        March, Bruno & Maddison better repay the faith otherwise I'm in clown town.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Benched Mitoma in the end?

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Yep. My rival didn't even start March in the end (went with Mac Allister) so I'm at least happy the teams are a tad different.

    2. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Thanks!

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Tarkowski not in top 20. Big opportunity.

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        3rd on my bench so no doubt on for a haul today

      2. Silecro
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Same here with Harrison

    4. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      The top 10 starting for me #template

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Fabio Borges - Toney to Haaland (c)
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/728021/event/30
      Interesting plays March over Mitoma

      1. Tic Tacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I've done the same moves.

    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Newcastle defence EO: 137%

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        It's Toney will score today and bust all the Newcastle cleanies now

        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Counting on it

    7. The Point About It Is
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      No Haarland or Watkins for me today. Gonna need a big sofa!

      1. Pariße
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        They’re strikers. If they get only one it’s only 6 points anyway.

  14. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    LiveFPL giving me heart palpitations. My entire ML has captained Haaland, I’m on Watkins.

    Scale 1-10 how doomed am I?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Hard to see Haaland scoring fewer than 3 goals today
      But Watkins also should be able to get 1 you’d hope

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Soothing words 😆

    2. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Similar scores I'm predicting

    3. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Villa midfielders getting involved with the goals today I think, but can see a goal and 1/2 assists for Ollie.

    4. noissimbus
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      They'll probably score one each.

  15. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/04/08/man-utd-v-everton-team-news-malacia-in-for-shaw/

