Gameweek 30 guide: Picks, tips, team news, predicted line-ups + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written and recorded for Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.
A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 8 April at 11:00 BST.
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST
- BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS: When are all of the FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks in 2022/23?
- CHIP STRATEGY: Is it best to Free Hit in FPL Gameweek 32 or 34?
BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 30
- SCOUT PICKS: Barnes over Maddison, Haaland returns
- SCOUT SQUAD: Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale debate the best players for FPL Gameweek 30
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Eze, Grealish + Ramsey
GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Mitrovic banned, Toney still on nine yellows
- TEAM NEWS: Haaland injury latest + more live updates from Friday’s pressers
- TEAM NEWS: Thursday’s live injury updates from pre-match press conferences
- TEAM NEWS: Joe and Neale’s video round-up
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 30?
- CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 30?
- CAPTAINCY VIDEO: Joe runs through some Haaland alternatives
- CAPTAIN POLL: Vote for your favoured choice in our weekly poll
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS: How does your team score in Gameweek 30 and beyond?
- RMT SURGERY: Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS
- FPL GENERAL: Playing it safe can boost your rank
- MARK SUTHERNS: FPL Gameweek 30 preview and team reveal
- SIMON MARCH: Should we always stick to the plan in FPL?
- ZOPHAR’S FPL Q&A: Shaw replacements + who to sell for Haaland
- TOM FREEMAN: Stones in? Is Grealish worth buying?
- LATERISER: Who are the best Man City players?
- FPL FOCAL: Gameweek 30 goalscorer and clean sheet odds
- LAMPARD AT CHELSEA: The possible FPL winners + losers
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
- THE GREAT AND THE GOOD: The FPL transfers, strategies and ranks of familiar names like Mark Sutherns and Fabio Borges
- HALL OF FAME #1: FPL tips and advice from three-time top 1k finisher Jon Ballantyne
MORE GAMEWEEK 30 VIDEO CONTENT
- BURNING QUESTIONS: Pras and Sonaldo ask if Erling Haaland is essential
- AZ’S TEAM REVEAL: Is it time to Wildcard in Gameweek 30?
- SCOUTCAST: Andy and Flapjack react to the Double Gameweek + preview Gameweek 30
- FPL HARRY: Harry puts together the best Gameweek 30 Wildcard team
- GOALS IMMINENT: Tom and Joe look at who is underachieving on the xG front
- STATS OF THE DAY: Karam reviews the Gameweek 29 action
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 29
- WEDNESDAY SCOUT NOTES: Shaw injury latest, Wilson v Isak, Bruno deep again
- TUESDAY SCOUT NOTES: Maddison update + Watkins to face travel-sick Forest
- TUESDAY SCOUT NOTES: Klopp on rotation, Mac Allister injury update
- MONDAY SCOUT NOTES: Kane and Keane score, both sides see red
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Trippier hauls, Rashford + Fernandes’ blanks assessed
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Haaland injury latest, Salah scores, Grealish stars
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Steele + Raya’s returns, De Zerbi on “tired” players
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Saka benched, Arsenal attacking options, new managers
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: In-form Villa, Chilwell’s threat, James at centre-back
Couldnt see Salah and Madd not scoring in these games. So -4pts for Haaland did not get a chance. It seems that Haaland should at least get hattrick to justify these mentioned moves.