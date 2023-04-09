Leeds v Crystal Palace team news: Ayew in for injured Zaha

Sunday’s Premier League action begins at Elland Road, where Leeds United play host to Crystal Palace in a vital relegation clash.

The Whites earnt a priceless win against Nottingham Forest in midweek and sit 16th in the table, while Roy Hodgson’s second stint in the Palace dugout began with a convincing 2-1 victory over Leicester City, leaving them in 14th.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

The hosts name an unchanged starting XI as Patrick Bamford continues in attack, flanked by Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra, who were both excellent last time out.

That means Rodrigo, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto are all named among the substitutes again.

As for Palace, they make two changes, both forced by injury. Backup ‘keeper Sam Johnstone comes in for Vicente Guaita (calf), while Jordan Ayew replaces Wilfried Zaha (groin).

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, McKennie, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Bamford

Subs: Robles, Forshaw, Cooper, Summerville, Rodrigo, Rutter, Kristensen, Gnonto, Greenwood

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Eze, Schlupp, Olise, Ayew, Edouard

Subs: Whitworth, Tomkins, Clyne, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Sambi, Mateta

