Dugout Discussion April 9

Leeds v Crystal Palace team news: Ayew in for injured Zaha

Sunday’s Premier League action begins at Elland Road, where Leeds United play host to Crystal Palace in a vital relegation clash.

The Whites earnt a priceless win against Nottingham Forest in midweek and sit 16th in the table, while Roy Hodgson’s second stint in the Palace dugout began with a convincing 2-1 victory over Leicester City, leaving them in 14th.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

The hosts name an unchanged starting XI as Patrick Bamford continues in attack, flanked by Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra, who were both excellent last time out.

That means Rodrigo, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto are all named among the substitutes again.

As for Palace, they make two changes, both forced by injury. Backup ‘keeper Sam Johnstone comes in for Vicente Guaita (calf), while Jordan Ayew replaces Wilfried Zaha (groin).

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, McKennie, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Bamford

Subs: Robles, Forshaw, Cooper, Summerville, Rodrigo, Rutter, Kristensen, Gnonto, Greenwood

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Eze, Schlupp, Olise, Ayew, Edouard

Subs: Whitworth, Tomkins, Clyne, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Sambi, Mateta

  1. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    How many weeks is Rashford likely out for ?

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No news yet

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't think it's been confirmed. ETH said it doesn't look good though

  2. Calculated Risks
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Feel like I made a reasonable call getting a Palace defender in this week to fund Kane to Haaland ...(Estupinan to Mitchell...shame it wasn't Guehi). No clean sheet points but feel slightly vindicated in that decision. Great fixtures till end of season

  3. UNCLE TONEY
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah (C) time 😎

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I can only afford Gapko 😛

  4. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Ayew2

  5. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Olise quite a talent. Has been good all season, even when Palace were losing.

  6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    OMG ayew.

    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ayew kidding me?!

  7. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    And now I really want Salah

  8. Tasty Jerk
    • 10 Years
    just now

    lol - this is nuts, cant quite believe how well we playing. In Roy we trust.

  9. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    just now

    What is VAR even looking at. Absurd

  10. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Palace 5

  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    one thing about VAR...

    It's toned down goal celebrations!

