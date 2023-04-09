1044
Dugout Discussion April 9

Liverpool v Arsenal team news: Salah and Saka return, Darwin benched

1,044 Comments
Arsenal face a real test of their title credentials on Sunday as they meet Liverpool at Anfield.

Manchester City closed the gap to five points with a thumping 4-1 win at Southampton on Saturday evening, so Mikel Arteta’s troops will be looking to respond.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Jurgen Klopp makes five changes to the Liverpool side that drew 0-0 with Chelsea in midweek, as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah return.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Cody Gakpo also come in, with Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez dropping out.

As for Arsenal, there is just one change, which sees Bukayo Saka back in the starting XI, replacing Leandro Trossard.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Darwin, Matip

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Walters

1,044 Comments Post a Comment
  RICICLE
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Out come the big scores

    Open Controls
  PlayPercentage
• 12 Years
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Who is the template replacement for Rashford?
    Maybe a City midfielder...

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Grealish wagon left last night.

      Open Controls
    Total Foot 5 - romario 11
• 9 Years
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Marti/grealo

      Open Controls
    4. puhd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
    5. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Grealish

      Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      It's Grealish.

      Open Controls
  3. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    No idea how I still have a green arrow after that

    Open Controls
  4. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Who wins the league?

    Still City for me!

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Agreed

      Open Controls
    2. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      City easily

      Open Controls
      1. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Easily? lol

        Probably need to win 8 or 9 out of remaining games

        Open Controls
    3. tbos83
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I'd say almost certainly City now

      Open Controls
    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I don't think City have the depth they've had in the past. If they remain in the CL hunt I can see them dropping points in the league. Arsenal have the benefit of one competition, mid week breaks etc so should be able to keep their eyes on the prize. It'll be tight but I think Arsenal still just faves

      Open Controls
    5. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Arsenal massive bottle jobs today

      Open Controls
    Total Foot 5 - romario 11
• 9 Years
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Mci

      Open Controls
    nerd_is_the_werd
• 3 Years
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I think it's still 50:50, although City have gained from this result.
      They still have to beat Arsenal at Etihad, and Arsenal only have 1-2 tough fixtures left.

      Open Controls
      1. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Exactly

        Open Controls
      2. Rainer
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        That Brentford away last day could catch City!

        Open Controls
    Hairy Potter
• 7 Years
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Man City looking inevitable and Arsenal's fixtures not looking great.

      Open Controls
    9. Amey
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Arsenal
      Unless City goes out of CL this round.

      Open Controls
    10. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      City no question. Todays game was a must win for Arsenal if they were to stand any chance.

      Open Controls
      Layifioren
• 1 Year
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        How was it a must win?

        Open Controls
    11. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      City should be favourites but you can never write off Utd

      Open Controls
  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Bruno, Rashford and Maddison to Salah, Martinelli and Billing(only for 32)????

    What do we think folks??? Would leave….

    Kepa
    Trippier Mings Chilwell
    Salah Saka Martinelli Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Watkins
    Subs- Neto Billing Estupinan Emerson

    Thoughts welcomed!! Haaland and Emerson to TAA and Jesus in 32… then Kane to Haaland in 33

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. puhd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Good! Billing over Andreas?

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Definitely mate!! 3 double digits in last 6 matches, and at 5.2 a perfect place holder for March or MaC10!!

        Open Controls
        1. puhd
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          True

          Open Controls
  6. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Salah is not leaving my team.

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Good shout mate!!I wanna bring him in!! Haha

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I'll be behind the sofa next Monday night!

      Open Controls
    Hairy Potter
• 7 Years
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Definitely not with his fixtures.

      Open Controls
    4. Tasty Jerk
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Brave.

      Open Controls
  7. puhd
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Thoughts on these lives for a -4 hit?

    Rashford out Andreas in
    Maddison out Martnelli in
    Toney out Haaland in

    Open Controls
  Supersonic_
• 1 Year
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Owning Salah so frustrating this evening, hey ho. Can't win them all

    Open Controls
    1. puhd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I would like to have him mate

      Open Controls
    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Rather him than Saka.

      Open Controls
      Supersonic_
• 1 Year
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        I had Saka too, equally frustrating. But he was that non existent it was less painful

        Open Controls
  9. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Are there any midweek games I need to be concerned about? Or do I just bring in grealish for maddison now?

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Don't make early transfers. Things can still change.

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Unless price changes happen of course.

        Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Just arguably the biggest game of Grealish's life on Tuesday.

      Open Controls
      1. alsybach
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Now what are you talking about!?

        Open Controls
  10. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    I really would like Jesus for FH32, but means no Saka and losing one of Kane, Toney or Watkins. Unsure what to do...

    Open Controls
    1. puhd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Lose Toney?

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Change of plan will still keep Saka but lost White at the back, seems to make the most sense?

        Johnstone
        Trent, Robbo, Mitchell
        Salah(c), Saka, Martinelli, Barnes
        Kane, Jesus, Watkins

        Pickford, Andreas, Zouma, Bueno
        (exact funds)
        32FH

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Maybe Barnes > Olise/Eze and gives me 1.3M to upgrade in other places, that does mean I'm more or less entirely reliant on Arsenal, Liverpool & Palace

          Open Controls
    Paqueta Rice
• 2 Years
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      FH you can pick who you want right? Drop Kane away to Newcastle for one week

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        I think he scores though, that's why I kept him

        Open Controls
  TimoTime
• 3 Years
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Maddison > Grealish and hold Rashford?

    Any news since they played on his injury?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      An update will most likely come on Wednesday.

      Open Controls
    2. AARON-1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      After Maddison's pathetic blanks recently, if you flog him, you know he'll score against Man City!

      Open Controls
  12. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Just checking but surely FH32 with 2xBrighton 2xChelsea 2xUnited 1xCity? Or offload some and FH34?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Offload the Chelsea players I'd say.

      Open Controls
    2. EL tridente
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I got 3x Brighton, 3x United and 2X City and 1x Chelsea, and Will FH in 32.

      Open Controls
  13. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Will drag through 32, WC in 34, FH DGW.

    Kepa | Iversen
    Chilwell Trippier Pinnock
    Salah Rashford Odegaard Mac Allister
    Kane Jesus Watkins
    ¦ Maddison Mings Shaw

    0 ITB, 1 FT

    Chilwell, Mac Allister -> Van Dijk, Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. Tasty Jerk
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Nice, but no Eze or Olise a concern 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Yeah with their fixtures and price they are to good to miss

        Open Controls
    2. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Taking a hit with your plan would be madness

      Open Controls
  14. CABAYE4
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Not often you get 2 pen misses in a week and still end up with a decent green.

    Into the top 10k - cheers to Martinelli!

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Nice! Gratz

      Open Controls
      1. CABAYE4
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Bootifol

      Open Controls
  15. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Dreadful for me FPL wise as a Saka and Zinchenko owner, but that game was outstanding.

    Game of the season for me. Had a blast watching the match with some mates over Easter Roast.

    Happy Easter everyone.

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Cheers Camzy enjoy

      Open Controls
    2. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      There’s always next week Camzy. Enjoy

      Open Controls
    3. Bluetiger1
      41 mins ago

      Arsenal to lose!

      City 6 points behind with a game in hand & Arsenal to play.

      Who do you know feel will win the Premiership?

      a. Arsenal
      b. Manchester City

      Open Controls
  16. Cahill
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Anyone know what the average will be?

    Open Controls
    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      59

      Open Controls
    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      The combined scores of all 11,346,234 players divided by 11,346,234

      Open Controls
  17. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    31 (c) call? Haaland, Salah or someone else?

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Haaland set and forget for me

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Leicester are useless defo Haaland C

      Open Controls
    3. RICICLE
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I’d never captain Salah, Haaland every day

      Open Controls
  18. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Didn’t expect MacA to Martinelli
    to be that good

    Open Controls
    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I was telling everyone that Martinelli vs Trent is free money. He was my VC (couldn't overlook Haaland vs basement boys)

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I like the massive selling of Arsenal assets last gw and some won’t buy them till gw35-36. I feel they can haul vs West Ham again especially Martinelli

        Open Controls
  19. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Rashford injury has me a bit stuck, so could do with some thoughts/feedback please? I had planned up to 34, so need to do minor tinkering.

    GW31 team;

    Steele,
    White, Henry, Young
    Salah, Grealish, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland(c), Kane, Watkins

    Kepa, Odegaard, Estupinan, Burn

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Keep Rashford;
      GW31: Odegaard > Andreas (play Andreas, Estupinan or Burn)
      GW32: FH
      GW33: Roll FT
      GW34: Young, Henry > Shaw & Stones
      9 DGWers w/ Watkins & Kane
      Bench of White v CHE(h), Burn v SOU(h), Andreas v MCI(h) & LIV(a)
      Leaves 0.7ITB.

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Lose Rashford;
      GW31: Rashford > Andreas (play Odegaard)
      GW32: FH
      GW33: Roll FT, means playing Odegaard vs MCI (or play Andreas v AVL(a) or Burn v EVE(a))
      GW34: Young, White & Odegaard > Shaw, Stones & Rashford (-4)
      9 DGWers w/ Watkins & Kane
      Bench of White v CHE(h), Burn v SOU(h), Andreas v MCI(h) & LIV(a)

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Sorry, GW34 would be Henry out, not White

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      No way Rashford ready but start by all means

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Two routes are posted as replies, I agree he doesn't start, but the second one requires and extra hit and GW33 is the sticking point for who to play.

        Initially I had GW34 (in both versions) as White out instead of Henry.

        Open Controls
  20. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Saka > Martineli to free up funds for Toney > Haaland seems sensible?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Anything you have to do.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        True, the Grealish midweek rise screwed me last week.
        What a score missed out on, at least did the Maddy to Grealish move 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Bluetiger1
          44 mins ago

          Might look at Grealish in GW33

          Open Controls
    3. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Yeah, I've avoided Saka more or less all season because Martinelli covered the value, no idea why I didn't keep the faith and keep Martinelli on my WC instead of switching to Odegaard, but it is what it is.

      Open Controls
    4. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
  21. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Need a good film now, had dinner and watch the match with family and friends, now time to chill

    Open Controls
  22. tsm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Haven’t had a lot of time to look over the stats but do you feel that Saka’s points potential has diminished with Jesus return. Looking at the play seems to be back in the Martinelli/Jesus linkage from gw1-17. Contemplating moving from Gabriel/saka/Martinelli to Martinelli/Jesus. Would prob sacrifice Watkins

    Open Controls
  23. Bigbars
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Roy Keane on the robertson incident... "what a baby! get on with it you baby" he is so funny but accurate

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I'm really confused as to this whole incident with the lino & Robbo. Robertson, like many other PL players recently, has put his hands on a match official and the match official has just gone to shrug him off like a "don't touch me" elbow flick, he obviously didn't realise Robertson was so close (he wasn't looking) and he's clipped him.

      Anyone who says otherwise is a snowflake.

      Open Controls
  24. NotsoSpursy
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    2ft
    Rashford ~> Salah
    Toney ~> Jesus

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Chef's Kiss

      Open Controls
    2. StellaMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Lovely stuff

      Open Controls
    3. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ok thanks !

      Open Controls
  25. YouReds
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Saka to Bruno move in 29 has worked out so far 2 points vs 7…

    Particularly with Rashford, Shaw, Chilwell and Maddison in my team this week….

    Open Controls
    1. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Have maddie too but Rashford injury may make me play him next gw. I need two free transfers plus a -4 to do some surgery

      Open Controls
  26. thepancakeman123
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Kneejerked with a -8. Is this team good to go next week

    Raya
    Trippier, Botman, Pinnock
    KDB, Fernandes, Grealish, Mitoma, March
    Haaland, Kane

    Kepa, Estupinan, Greenwood, Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. StellaMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Assume going to free hit in GW32?

      Open Controls
      1. thepancakeman123
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
  27. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Best option here for 32 folks???? 5.4 budget…

    A- Billing
    B- Olise
    C- Eze

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Fancy olise after this gw but will he be able to be consistent

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        That’s the concern mate think today was the first time he’s returned in 7 or 8 games

        Open Controls
  28. StellaMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Have Madison, Chilwell, Shaw and rashford

    Which two to go to get in
    Salah and White (open to other defensive options with the blanks in mind)

    Open Controls
    1. donbagino
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Same here, 1FT + FH available (most likely gw32).
      Let's wait fot Rashford and Shaw news. Grealish could be my choice anyway.

      Open Controls
  29. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    why do the mods bump you from top of the page to the bottom of the other for a simple comment?

    Open Controls
  30. Bluetiger1
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Rashford looks out for GW31 & GW32 - stuck on options with concerns on options as some teams missing in GW32 BGW fixtures,
    any ideas/options Ladies/Gentlemen?

    a. Salah
    b. Saka
    c. Olise
    d. Another

    Open Controls

