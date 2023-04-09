Liverpool v Arsenal team news: Salah and Saka return, Darwin benched

Arsenal face a real test of their title credentials on Sunday as they meet Liverpool at Anfield.

Manchester City closed the gap to five points with a thumping 4-1 win at Southampton on Saturday evening, so Mikel Arteta’s troops will be looking to respond.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Jurgen Klopp makes five changes to the Liverpool side that drew 0-0 with Chelsea in midweek, as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah return.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Cody Gakpo also come in, with Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez dropping out.

As for Arsenal, there is just one change, which sees Bukayo Saka back in the starting XI, replacing Leandro Trossard.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Darwin, Matip

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Walters

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek