61
Scout Picks - Bus Team April 10

FPL Gameweek 31 early Scout Picks: Man City + Spurs attacks appeal

61 Comments
Share

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to Saturday’s deadline.

We are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

GAMEWEEK 31 FIXTURES

Times given in BST

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL Gameweek 21: Sunday's goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

Gameweek 31 is all about some tasty-looking home fixtures for Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. They face relegation-threatened clubs who have struggled defensively all season, so there’ll inevitably be representation from both. Five names from these sides currently feature in our Scout Picks bus team but more/others could follow.

The main nagging doubt regarding Man City is that they are in UEFA Champions League action on either side of Gameweek 31, so there is the very real potential for some minute management at the weekend.

  • Tuesday 11 April: Champions League quarter-finals – Bayern Munich (h)
  • Saturday 15 April: Gameweek 31 – Leicester City (h)
  • Wednesday 19 April: Champions League quarter-finals – Bayern Munich (a)
  • Saturday 22 April: FA Cup semi-finals – Sheffield United (n)
  • Wednesday 26 April: Gameweek 33 – Arsenal (h)

Erling Haaland (£12.2m) is the stand-out premium pick – his tally of 8.1 points per start in 2022/23 ranks first among all players. For now, he’s joined by the in-form Jack Grealish (£7.0m). That’s because opponents Leicester City have conceded 55 chances from their right flank since the restart, more than any other side bar Bournemouth.

However, if the threat of reduced minutes spooks us, whichever attacker is benched on Tuesday could potentially come into the reckoning, be it Bernardo Silva (£6.7m), Riyad Mahrez (£7.3m) or Julian Alvarez (£6.0m). Defensive coverage is probably required, too, with goalkeeper Ederson (£5.4m) the safest route in.

As for Spurs, Harry Kane’s (£11.7m) 6.6 points per start this season ranks second among all players with meaningful game-time, only behind Haaland, while wing-back Pedro Porro (£4.8m) has a goal and assist in his last four starts. In that time, he has attempted five shots in the box and created seven chances.

IN CONTENTION

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

61 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Flying Dutchman
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    New manager bounce for Leicester this week

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      I'd really like to sell Maddison, but with Shaw, Rashford and Chilly being question marks, I am not sure yet. Lei has to start to do something or down they go.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        You'd have thought they'd have done that in the easier games. MCI up next, not gonna be simple!

        Open Controls
    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Good point……..checks fixtures…….maybe not

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        When has MCI kept CS last time?

        Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Maybe not this week but would be typical if Maddison hauls in 32-33-34-35 vs. WOL/LEE/EVE/FUL after everyone sold him

      Open Controls
  2. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Kepa / Raya
    Trippier, Botman, Mee, Shaw, Chilly
    Saka, Mitoma, MacA, Rashford, Madds
    Kane, Watkins, Haaland

    1.5 mitb, 1 FT, only FH left

    FH 32 or not? One transfer this week (Chilly to Liv def?) and -4 (Haaland to Salah and playing fwd) next week would give me 10 starters for 32. After that I could sell Kane for Haaland and keep Salah for doubles. I haven't done comparison with expected pts lost on this strategy, but besides 34 also later dgws and FH 38 might have huge upside?

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      You don't mind not heaving a clear route back to Erling afterwards?

      Open Controls
    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Selling haaland to cover bgw32 when you have a FH is a bad move imo

      There are no other standout weeks for the fh chip as I can tell

      Open Controls
  3. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Please, friends:

    Raya
    Chilwell, Trippier, Gabriel
    Saka, Ødegaard, Maddison, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Watkins

    Steele / *Rashford*, Burn, Mee

    A. Rashford/Maddison to Grealish
    B. Ødegaard to Martinelli
    C. Both for a hit

    (FH still intact, so keeping Rashford *might* make sense.)

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Thank you, sir. If I may, would you ditch Rash or Madds?

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          It comes down to gwk33 , if your fh 32 , I like Madds v Leeds

          Open Controls
          1. sirmorbach
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Thanks, mate, this is much appreciated.

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 12 mins ago

              Then when get to 34 you have a choice of who to sell from your mids to bring Rash back , if Odegaard you should have to fts for 34 just take a little bit out of defence

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 12 mins ago

                Two*

                Open Controls
  4. Tinslinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Isak or Wilson?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Isak

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Isson

        Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Wilsak

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Does he drink at the Woolpack?

        Open Controls
  5. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Is Rashy > Olise foolish?

    I’m 80 pts ahead of 2nd place in ML and 22k rank. Want to start taking risks to gain rank now that *I think* I have ML locked up

    Open Controls
    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Not foolish, maybe just a high risk move?

      80 pts ahead just hold your lead with safer bets

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Not over till its over, I made up 110 pts in last 4 games a few season ago to win my big mini league

      Open Controls
  6. saplingg
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    So what is the deal with Hodgsons palace?

    Gone from no xG to crazy attacking output.

    Just a new man bounce or can we expect more on their excellent run in?

    Who will be the winners? Eze, olise, eduard? Or the unthinkable, Zaha back into our teams?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Believe the answer is “Leeds”

      Open Controls
  7. Cali
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Considering my options here. The plan is to FH32.
    A) Rashford, Maddison to Salah, Andreas (-4)
    B) Rashford/Maddison to Grealish

    Kepa, Raya
    Gabriel, Trippier, Botman, Shaw
    Saka, Rashford, Mitoma, March, Maddison
    Kane, Watkins, Haaland

    Open Controls
  8. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Any updates on Rashford and Shaw?

    Open Controls
  9. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Would you spend a transfer/4 points to bring Martinelli in for Odegaard?

    I did the reverse move in week 21 and I'm 30 points down on tbe deal.

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  10. Snake Juice
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Tried to create a FH32 draft and it's so underwhelming.

    FH34 might be better.

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      3 pool 3 arsenal kane Maddison Watkins no good?!

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Martinez/Palace
      Trent Robbo White
      (V)Salah Olise Bowen Eze (C)Martinelli
      Watkins Jesus

      I like this one

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Robbo should be VVD. If things get messy for Leeds here, VVD likely gets a header in, while Robbo can be randomly rotated

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          *Forest, not Leeds

          I'll go to bed 😀

          Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      FH 34 much better already have 8 players now for GW 32 so it's better to use FH to have 10 or 11 and then Save FH FOR 34

      Open Controls
  11. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Is rashford gonna drop today?
    Thinking to do him to olise today

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Unlikely tonight, I could be wrong, but very well may do tomorrow. Gives me enough time I guess to see if Grealish comes through the Bayern match unscathed before doing the switch

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Oh my mistake, City play Wednesday don’t they. Hmmm, may have to take a risk move earlier then perhaps.

        Open Controls
  12. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Who’s more reliable for starts?

    A) Stones

    B) Aké

    Open Controls
  13. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Rashford > Ezé or Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Mart

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Nanook
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
  14. akhilrajau
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Who to get rid in order to get haland in front
    A. Saka
    B. Madison

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. BurlingtonDriftersFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
    3. Nanook
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Lose Maddison. Easy choice for me.

      Open Controls
  15. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Rashford & Shaw situation really spoil the plan for FH32.

    Kepa / Raya
    Trippier, Botman, Henry, Chilly, Shaw*
    Saka, Mitoma, March, Madds, Rashford*
    Kane, Watkins, Haaland

    1FT.

    is FH34 better route now...?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yes FH 34 is better

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Same situation, thinking both should be ok by 34...but just waiting for news

      Open Controls
  16. RICICLE
    50 mins ago

    Raya
    Trippier - White - Schar
    Mitoma - Salah - March - Saka
    Kane - Haaland - Isak
    ___________________________
    Kepa: Tarkowski: Rashford*: Shaw*

    1FT, 0.2 ITB

    Was planning to FH in 32, and do Rashford > Grealish, Shaw to possibly Dunk, maybe Raya > Ederson etc, but as it stands I have 9 players for that week without the FH, and could of course add one more or so.

    Is this still worth FH’ing in 32? Or 34 looking better?
    Could still build a good FH 32 team, but just on the fence a little about it now.

    Opinions most welcome chaps.

    Open Controls
    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Save for later. I wish it was an option for me to save, but I only have four playing in GW32.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        2 mins ago

        Cheers buddy, I really had planned all this time to definitely use it GW 32 but now it just seems a little of a waste with having the 9 players, granted I could pick a better side with the FH with maybe better players, but would have some main culprits covered I guess.

        Ahh yes in your case perfectly viable to play it in 32.

        Open Controls
        1. Deer-in-headlights
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Your team isn't far off from what I'm planning to free hit into. Easy save imo.

          Open Controls
  17. Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Risers: Trippier (6.2) Dias (6.0) White (4.9)

    Fallers: Maddison (8.2) Rashford (7.2)

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      29 mins ago

      Damn, can’t do some moves now I had planned to do because of Rashford drop, back to drawing board hehe.

      Cheers Raga!

      Open Controls
    2. Nanook
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Thanks Ragabolly and thank you also for all the time and energy you put into FPL live! It has added to my understanding and enjoyment of the game.

      Open Controls
  18. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Current squad has a lot of issues. No Chips left so looking to set up for run home.

    a) Chilwell -> TAA
    b) Bruno -> Salah
    c) Mbeumo -> Darwin
    d) Roll

    Ederson
    Trippier - Chilwell* - White - Mee
    Bruno - Rashford* - Mitoma - Andreas
    Haaland - Kane

    Neto - Shaw* - Benrahma* - Mbeumo* +3.9m

    Open Controls
  19. HM2
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    If i’m FHing in 32 i have to use or lose my FT this week right?

    Open Controls
    1. Nanook
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.