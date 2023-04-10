109
Scout Notes April 10

FPL notes: Barnes injury, Solanke’s shots, Emerson benched

109 Comments
Share

We continue our analysis of the Gameweek 30 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

The focus here is on Leicester City v Bournemouth and Fulham v West Ham United.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

BARNES INJURY

Managerless Leicester City were dealt further blows on Saturday, losing to relegation rivals Bournemouth and also seeing their main goal threat of recent weeks, Harvey Barnes (£6.7m), limp from the field of play.

 “Harvey felt his hamstring in that incident. I haven’t had a conversation with the doctor yet. They’ll assess that over the next couple of days and see where Harvey is.” – Adam Sadler

A possible absence for Barnes might not be all bad news. The 10-goal midfielder is the only convincing winger the Foxes own (Tete (£5.2m) has been a bit of a disaster signing), so much so that defender Ricardo Pereira (£4.3m) was played ‘out of position’ on the right flank against the Cherries.

Barnes being out (if that is the case) will surely prompt a rethinking of tactics by whoever is in charge, potentially seeing a 3-4-1-2 in operation. We’d have at least one budget FPL forward starting in such a formation, on top of James Maddison (£8.3m) being in his natural no. 10 role and the likes of Timothy Castagne (£4.4m) deployed as an attacking wing-back.

While this is all hypothetical talk, one thing we can say for sure is that Leicester desperately need a new manager at the helm to resurrect their season and bring the Foxes’ Fantasy assets back into consideration. Caretakers Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell haven’t shown any signs that they can arrest the slump, while a move for Jesse Marsch has now collapsed.

On a run of 15 matches without a clean sheet, it’s Manchester City away next…

SOLANKE TOP OF THE SHOTS

The Cherries’ latest victory was well deserved, with Daniel Iversen (£3.8m) forced into making six stops and eventually beaten by Philip Billing‘s (£5.1m) seventh goal of the season, the Dane pouncing on a Maddison error to settle the game.

Gary O’Neil’s side have shown some good attacking form of late, scoring in seven of their last nine matches despite being near the bottom of the Season Ticker for fixture difficulty during that time.

Dominic Solanke (£5.5m) was once again in the thick of things, racking up six goal attempts at the King Power Stadium. Over his last six matches, he is top of the pile among every FPL asset for shots in the box:

He’s £5.5m for a reason, of course. Just one goal has come from those 19 shots, while he’s only scored on four occasions in the whole of 2022/23.

No forward is ‘underachieving’ more on the xG front this season (a delta of -3.59).

INGS AND ANTONIO UP TOP

David Moyes named an uncharacteristally bold-looking line-up for Saturday’s win over Fulham, pairing Danny Ings (£6.4m) and Michail Antonio (£7.0m) in attack.

It might not be an experiment that he continues with going forward.

For starters, West Ham now play twice a week, every week, for the foreseeable future. With Gianluca Scamacca (£6.6m) currently injured, Moyes will surely now revert to dividing his striking options between the Premier League and the UEFA Europa Conference League, especially with forwards as historically injury-prone as Ings and Antonio.

Moyes even had second thoughts about the 4-4-2 set-up early in the second half at Craven Cottage, citing Joao Palhinha‘s (£4.9m) influence.

“I actually thought [Joao] Palhinha was getting too much into the game at the time and felt we needed to deal with it differently at that time. We were also winning 1-0 and we’d also brought on a different attacking player in Said Benrahma for Pablo Fornals. We had swapped a real attacker in Danny for Said and swapped a midfield player for Pablo Fornals, so I actually didn’t think it was [too different], it is just the perception and how people see it.” – David Moyes

One other personnel selection worthy of mention was Moyes’ decision to overhaul three-quarters of his defence, days after the 5-1 loss to Newcastle.

Emerson Palmieri (£4.0m) was among the players making way, with another budget defender in Vladimir Coufal (£4.0m) coming back in. Kurt Zouma (£4.4m) was the only survivor, and he again went close to scoring less than 72 hours after he netted against the Magpies.

“I think [experience was key]. I’ve said this before, we would like to play a more expansive game, that’s the plan. But when you are in this position in the league which West Ham have been in several times, you understand that there is a way you have to play to grind the results out. I think today, the decisions we made worked really well.

“I always had in my mind that I would change a few players for this game and actually, the changes worked. I saw a few boys who have been around for a while doing their jobs like Cressy [Aaron Cresswell], [Angelo] Ogbonna, [Vladimir] Coufal all defended very well with Kurt [Zouma]. That gave us a real good base to work from. We started with the two boys in Danny [Ings] and Mick [Antonio] up top today to try and give us something else, to change it. In bits it did, so it was okay.” – David Moyes

Fulham meanwhile have now taken just one point from a possible 15 and have lost five successive games in all competitions as their season winds its way to a low-key close.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) remains out until Gameweek 36 and goals are proving hard to come by in his absence.

The fixtures remain good and there’s a Double Gameweek still to come but it’s nevertheless hard to make much of a case for the blissfully mid-table Cottagers after a series of lukewarm displays: they’re bottom for xG in the last six matches and 17th for xGC.

109 Comments Post a Comment
  1. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Who else to sell and buy with Bruno to fit in Salah for gw34?

    Steele, kepa

    Trips, zinko, Martinez, estup, pinnock

    Mitoma, Saka, grealo, Fernandes , rashy

    Watkins, haaland kane

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Your question is a bit unclear. But you can't afford Bruno, Haaland, Salah and Kane so I think the Spurs man has to make way.

      Open Controls
  2. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    New article, so shameless repost

    Now most of us have spent the BB what are people's thoughts on the eighth attacker?

    Is holding a relatively cheap Brighton mid the sensible thing and just having a bit of a benching headache? Are you looking to downgrade a mid to Andreas (or similar) or forward to maximise the £ for the other 7? Are you going for three premiums or sticking with two?

    I think I'm heading towards Salah, but with players like Watkins, Saka, Maddison and Rashford it spreads a lot of funds about so it becomes difficult without losing Kane.

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Maddison is shite again and Rashford is injured.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Aye. But that's not hugely relevant. Question is more about team structure than specific players.

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Why waste a transfer downgrading to get around an extra 1m though? From a Brighton attack that's doing well and has 3 upcoming doubles.

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            That's what I'm wondering. Will you ever play that Brighton player though? Their doubles all come alongside good fixtures for some of the other popular midfield options

            Open Controls
    2. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      having two brighton mids and a benching headache seems the way to go, arsenal mids are cheap plus there a few mid priced fwds (Watkins, Isak, Toney) so 8 attackers including 3 premium should be easily achievable

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Yeah, ignoring hits, I'm only 0.3m off a front eight of Salah, Grealish, Mitoma, March, Martinelli, Kane, Haaland and Watkins (not that I'm necessarily going there in coming weeks) and have options to get that cash from defence e.g. Chilwell

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          U should definitely go there. That's an insanely good front 8.

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            Problem is that it's 4 moves, and with a FH in 32, I've only got 3 FT to do them so not 100% it's where I want to go

            Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Surprised no Bruno in the front 8.

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            I haven't though about that front eight hard enough to suggest it's a plan. You're right, but that'd certainly mean Kane to a cheap forward - whether that be Ferguson cheap or Isak/Toney cheapish

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              Yup I think most will sell Kane in 33/34

              Open Controls
        3. The Big Fella
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          I have KDB instead of Salah and Saka instead of March with Rashford instead of Grealish. If Rashford is out though, I will sell Ake and Rashford and bring in Jack and some other punter I haven't decided on at the back

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Saka to March is about £3m difference though which is where the headaches creep in

            Open Controls
    3. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I have Ferguson and play 352 (Kane Haaland)

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        It's a good shout. With Mitoma and Estu it's possibly a waste of a 3rd Brighton slot and he's not nailed enough to play him four a double

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          I have Steele so not doubling up on defence anyway so not bothered about Estupinan. I may swap him out for GW34.

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Fair enough. I like Estu for benchability. Might also get one of these attacking returns that legend suggests he earns from time to time

            Open Controls
            1. The Big Fella
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              My defence is Trippier, Martinez, Bueno, Moreno and Ake. Basically, I will play Ake and Trippier every week and then choose between Moreno and Martinez according to the fixture.

              Open Controls
              1. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                Yeah I've got Chilwell, Shaw, Trippier and Botman/Estu as bench cover. Maybe Shaw to a Buneo is way forward if he won't be back for 34

                Open Controls
    4. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Slightly different as I have a WC but think I’ll just be getting Greenwood at 4.0 and getting the funds in my 11.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Yeah starting to think it's Kane out to a cheap forward in 33 as the best route

        Open Controls
    5. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I'm considering Maddison and Watkins to Salah and Greenwood which would well and truly solve my BB issues but it comes with obvious risk and Rashford out this GW may be my priority (can't afford Rashford, and Maddison, or.Watkins to Salah and anybody.

      Open Controls
  3. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    A Chillwell Maddison Zinchenko Kane
    B Trent Botman Salah Jesus

    ????

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Not for a -12 though

    Open Controls
  5. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    I'm wondering what impact Rashford being out for a while would have on ManUtd. Casemiro and Eriksen returning has certainly timed out well, but Rashford has been a talisman for ManUtd since the restart. 15 goal involvements in 15 games out of 24 ManUtd goals, that's involvement in 62.5% of ManUtd's goals which is massive.

    There's the personnel question: who comes in to directly replace Rashford? Garnacho I'd imagine would definitely get a fair few minutes, he's generally been quite impactful when called upon. Could Sancho be deployed there? Or could Weghorst come back in with Martial played on the left (if he's ever fit)? The big question is really who takes up the burden of replacing Rashford's goal contribution. Will it fall to Bruno? ETH has already spoken of how well he's been playing in the deeper role but will he need to rely on him going back to something like a box-to-box 8?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Garnacho is injured

      I reckon Bruno goes into number 10 role with Eriksen and Casemiro are back

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Ah I forgot about that, thanks

        Open Controls
    2. nolard
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      McTominay is filling in for Casimero.
      Bruno for Eriksen. So when they are back, Bruno goes further forward. Sancho/Garnacho to cover for Rashford.
      Matial to get rotated a bit with Weghorst, as he is made of crisps.

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      The mid-attack will probably be, with Rash out:

      Casemiro-Eriksen
      Antony-Bruno-Sancho
      Martial

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        And in my opinion, Martial is a more natural and better finisher than Rashford.

        Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Assuming Martial will be fit to start, I expect them to lineup the midfield and forwards as shown below.

      Casemiro Eriksen
      Anthony Bruno Sancho
      Martial

      Garnacho estimated back in mid April will likely get game time.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        This might not be very helpful, but honestly, looking at a Sancho, Anthony, Martial front 3 just makes me want to run away from Man Utd attack, even with the improvements that Cas & Eriksen could bring at the base of midfield. No way any of them are squeezing ahead of City mids, BHA mids, Salah or even Arsenal mids for me.

        Open Controls
  6. capoultra
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    What's anyone thinking about bringing in Olise? Looked tidy against Leeds and Hodgson got me feeling frisky

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      The question is, is it Olise or Eze who's a rotation risk when Zaha is back? Haven't paid any real attention to their team this season.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Ayew will dropout for Zaha

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Not everyday you see Hodgson & frisky in the same sentence! Always like Olise & might get him for FH32, but I can't really find room for a Palace mid in my team when they're up against Salah, Saka, Rashford, KDB, Grealish, Mitoma, March, Martinelli etc. Also bear in mind they've just played 2 of the current worst defences so it still remains to be seen if they can keep up this dramatic shift in attacking form.

      Open Controls
  7. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Play Perraud(CRY) or Pereira(eve)?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Pereira

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Pereira - has a chance to play RW. Palace running hot at the moment

      Open Controls
  8. trafalgarlaw
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Just bought Mahrez last week. FH32 so need to burn 1FT, 3.5ITB

    Kepa
    Mee Trippier White
    Martinelli Mitoma MacAllister Mahrez
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Steele Chilwell Rashford Shaw

    A. Chilwell -> Dias
    B. Mahrez -> Grealish
    C. Other move

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      B i'd guess. If you didn't have Mahrez i'd say A.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Toney maybe? What's your planned front 3 (or 2) for GW34?

      Open Controls
      1. trafalgarlaw
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Tempted Toney to Isak/Watkins. 34 should be Haaland Jota Toney

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Keep an eye on the UCL lineup, but if Silva plays RW then Mahrez should be fine for Leicester

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Need an update on Rashford. I don't mind the Grealish move as I don't think it's sideways. Toney downgrade is an option to consider depending on chip strategy

      Open Controls
  9. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Best defender upto 4.6m for 31,32 and 33?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Moreno or Botman

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      CRY EVE AVL

      Open Controls
    3. nolard
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Will he start?

      Guehi?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Yeah. I like the Palace options

        Open Controls
    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I reckon Tyreek Mitchell would be a fun defender to own for that stretch.

      Open Controls
    5. nolard
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      mings/moreno

      Open Controls
  10. Muscout
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Maddi to Bruno or Grealish?

    1 FT, 1.8itb, playing FH32

    Raya
    Trip Estup Shaw
    Saka March Rash Madd
    Haaland Kane Watkins

    Kepa MacA Schar Pinnock

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Maddison i'd say. Bruno could have easily hauled last match.

      Open Controls
      1. Muscout
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        What I meant was sell Madd for
        A) Bruno
        B) Grealish

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Ah sorry... My mistake, read that wrong. Grealish then I guess.

          Open Controls
          1. Muscout
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Cheers, tough decision tbh

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Yeah I agree, wait and see what happens midweek as well.

              Open Controls
  11. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    This has probably been a standard question for this week, but will shout it out anyway:

    Maddison out for Martinelli or Grealish?

    FH32, but Grealish may have to make a way for Salah DGW34.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Jack the lad for me.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Could you just go straight to Salah? Not sure I'd spend an FT on someone for just 2 weeks at this point unless you're really well set for 34 already

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Need a hit this week for Salah and would try to avoid

        Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Martinelli.

      Open Controls
  12. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Guys, I still have all my chips left, so have to start seriously thinking about when to use them.

    I figure FH in 32, WC in 33 and BB in 34.

    If I do that it’ll just leave that pesky TC chip.

    Wondering whether Haaland v Southampton this weekend is the best time to use it, or save it for the last DGW left to be announced?

    Open Controls
    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      TC could be useful in the DGW 37?

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        This is what I’m wondering too. It would involve City so could triple cap the Meat Shield in that one.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      TC37 Haaland

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      GW34 is probably the best TC opportunity, but also by far the best for BB now... so I think I would TC Haaland in DGW37. At least it looks like the title race will still be active, and goal difference could be a huge factor. FH32 & WC33 makes sense

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Yes, I had it in my mind for ages to play TC chip in 34 but that left no real obvious spot for the BB, so I revised my plans and figured GW37 can be the TC instead and play BB in 34.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Seems fine. The only issue I had with TC37 was if Arsenal had wrapped up the title by then, it could fall a bit flat. But now its looking like a push for maximising GD against a beached Chelsea & potentially fatigued Brighton, it could actually work very much in your favour

          Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      They just played Southampton.

      Open Controls
  13. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Assuming I can get to XI in 32, and with WC33 and BB34 already in plan, when's the next remaining GWs to use FH and TC?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      See above, I’m looking at FH for the blank GW32.

      Open Controls
      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Yeah, but I'm not using FH in 32 as I can get to 11 with FTs. Assuming TC in 37, which week for FH then?

        Open Controls
        1. Shultan
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Since you don't need FH chip for blank GW & using other chips in DGWs then there realy isn't any specific week to advise to use it.

          So you might as well pick any week depending on fixtures & the players you have

          Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      FH38 maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Not a bad shout. Been crossing my mind too.

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      You're going to be forced into playing TC/FH in a random SGW if you don't use a chip in 32. Unless there's some week where your projected team looks suboptimal, just FH32 & TC37

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        This.

        I’d rather use the FH to get my optimal team in 32 than just fill it with 11 players, some of which don’t necessarily have great fixtures that week.

        Open Controls
      2. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        This'll be my team for 32:

        GK (yet to decide one)
        Trippier Mings Mee Tark
        Odegaard Martinelli Maddison Andreas
        Toney Kane

        Team okay to go and save FH or use it?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          It looks fine, but think of the advantages of ignoring that week & just deadending into 31 - the big one being, you don't have to keep Maddison for City. You could also lose some ground with no Liverpool v Forest.

          I guess FH38 is an alternative though if you think you can get more points out of that, but it seems quite a contentious/divisive strategy around here

          Open Controls
  14. JBG
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Since I don't have a FH anymore, should I do:

    a) Rash to Martinelli
    b) Rash to Grealish
    c) Gakpo to Martinelli
    d) Gakpo to Grealish

    ?
    Really want to get rid of Gakpo, he's been nowhere near the goals or assists lately.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      If no FH32, I think Martinelli over Grealish (for now at least)

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Yeah but which player out? Rash or Gakpo?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Depends on length of Rashford injury & whether you can carry him on the bench

          Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Gakpo with a good fixture GW32 may well get rid of him GW33. If Rashford is out then A will give you additional player GW32.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  15. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Being realistic about budgets (e.g. not having Salah, Bruno and KDB in one team) what is the optimum midfield for DGW34 to work towards?

    A. Salah (TOT, FUL)
    B. Mitoma (WOL, MUN)
    C. Mac Allister / March (WOL, MUN)
    D. Saka (CHE)
    E. Martinelli (CHE)
    F. Grealish (ful, WHM)
    G. De Bruyne (ful, WHM)
    H. Bruno (AVL, bha)

    Also, which one will you ge going for?
    1. 3-5-2
    2. 3-4-3

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      3-5-2 at the minute, could change down the line obviously

      Salah Grealish Mitoma March Bruno/Rashford
      Darwin/Martial Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ah good point, Rashford in the mix also if fit

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          MCI BHA MUN will have other DGWs down the line as well

          Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'm aiming for Mitoma March Rash Salah Grealish. Will play BB.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      I think I'm aiming for 352 with Salah, KDB, Grealish, Mitoma & March

      Open Controls
    4. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      So Salah, Grealish, Rashford and 2 Brighton mids seems to be most popular.

      Thinking that it's not worth bringing in Martinelli now with tough fixtures and not an optimal DGW34 pick.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm going to risk it for a biscuit and go without Arsenal players on my WC33

        Open Controls
    5. Radzio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I will be having something like(with -4)
      March Mitoma Grealish Salah Martinelli
      Kane Haaland Isak

      But I might FH34 still or keep it for later (don't FH32 as team is good).

      Open Controls
      1. Radzio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        But a lot of depends on Rashford news as Im willing to sell him&Maddison for Salah&Andreas(good fixture in 32 when I need him) this week.

        Open Controls
    6. nolard
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      kdb, gakpo, mitoma, mac allister, grealish
      will probs bench boost

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Gapko is an interesting pick. I'm thinking about getting him for Rashford this week. Will he start every game though?

        Open Controls
  16. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Rashford's injury will not make Martial a consistent striker in a way that DGWs will not make inconsistent performers into top footballers just because they've 2 games in a week.

    Open Controls
  17. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    What's the latest on Rashford's injury? Will he miss next gameweek, and GW33?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      No news yet

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      No definite news yet. Don't buy, don't sell, until we know.

      https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/Premier+League/Manchester+United/Forwards/Marcus+Rashford

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.