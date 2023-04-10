51
Scout Notes April 10

FPL notes: Brighton denied + Howe on Isak and Wilson

We continue our analysis of the Gameweek 30 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

Here, the attention is on Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford v Newcastle United.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

SPURS RIDE THEIR LUCK

Spurs beat Brighton 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, despite being second-best for long periods. The hosts only had 35% possession and were outshot 17/9, but benefitted from some questionable officiating, with two Albion goals ruled out for handball.

The first, involving Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m), was a very close call, before Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) accidentally diverted a Danny Welbeck (£6.5m) effort into the net. They were also denied a penalty when Mitoma was clearly fouled in the area, a decision that has resulted in an apology from the PGMOL.

In a feisty encounter, both coaches were shown red cards, before Harry Kane (£11.7m) struck to secure Tottenham’s fifth home league win in a row. The England captain has now scored 23 of Spurs’ 55 league goals this season.

They next host Bournemouth in Gameweek 31, a clash that will see Kane heavily backed in the captain poll. To what extent probably depends on Erling Haaland’s (£12.2m) midweek minutes and Pep Guardiola’s surrounding pressers.

After that, it’s a very tough run of Newcastle away, Manchester United home and Liverpool away, which will surely see a lot of FPL managers sell Kane, shifting funds into midfield to accommodate Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), who doubles in Gameweek 34.

Above: Spurs and Liverpool’s fixtures compared

Brighton’s defeat was their first away loss since Gameweek 13, but they can consider themselves very unlucky.

Defensively, they didn’t concede a single big chance, while further forward, it was Solly March’s (£5.2m) turn to bring in the points, with seven courtesy of an assist – a pinpoint corner for Lewis Dunk (£4.7m) to head in – and two bonus. Mitoma, meanwhile, was unfortunate not to return, after having a goal disallowed and a penalty appeal waved away.

Brighton return to action against Chelsea next Saturday, before they blank in Gameweek 32.

ISAK + WILSON COMBINE

Newcastle came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday, with the turnaround inspired by Eddie Howe’s half-time changes.

Callum Wilson (£6.9m) and Anthony Gordon (£5.1m) replaced Jacob Murphy (£4.1m) and Sean Longstaff (£4.3m), with Alexander Isak (£6.7m) dropping into a no. 10 role in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

And it clearly worked, with Wilson and Isak combining brilliantly for the Swedes’ fifth goal in five league matches. The former also ‘scored’ himself, only for VAR to rule it out.

However, Howe has since said he does not expect the pair to be used in a two-pronged attack too often during the run-in.

“The thinking behind getting Alex and Callum together was pretty obvious really. I just think we needed more of a focal point in the game. We needed the ability to run in behind because, for whatever reason, that wasn’t happening in the first half. That was the thinking behind putting those two players together, and I have to say, I thought they linked so well. They really combined together and gave us a totally different look.

They’re two quality players. Can they play together every week? Tactically, probably not. But can they play together in a game like this? Absolutely.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson

Victory at the Gtech Community Stadium made it five wins in a row for the Magpies, with the only dampener being Bruno Guimaraes’ (£5.5m) ongoing ankle problem, which was first sustained in January.

“In the warm-up, I twisted my ankle so now I get some time to rest. I don’t know if I can say it but it is p****** me off with my ankle. I need to get some rest and see at the end of the season what we can do but I am not happy with my ankle.

I got some pills but the first half was very tough for me. I think I improved my game and helped my team-mates to get the result. I will be OK of course.” – Bruno Guimaraes

TONEY MISSES FIRST PL PEN

Ivan Toney (£7.8m) had a goal disallowed, saw a penalty saved by Nick Pope (£5.4m) and then scored from the spot against Newcastle, in a display that ended with just four FPL points.

After converting all of his previous 10 Premier League penalties, he missed his 11th attempt, the first time he has been denied from 12 yards since he was playing for Peterborough United in October 2018.  

After the loss, Brentford have picked up just one point in their last three matches but it’s been a tricky run, with games against Brighton, Man Utd and Newcastle. It’s also worth noting they outclassed the Magpies for long periods, offering hope that Toney and co can do well when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 31.

On Saturday, Thomas Frank dropped Bryan Mbeumo (£5.8m), instead opting to pair January signing Kevin Schade (£4.9m) with Toney in a 3-5-2 formation. And it was Schade who won Brentford’s first penalty, in an encouraging team display.

“I don’t think any team has done to Newcastle what we did in the first half. With a missed penalty and marginal offside goal, we could have been 3-0 or 2-0 up. I think they had to change the game we were so much on top.” – Thomas Frank

Meanwhile, captain Pontus Jansson (£4.2m) came off injured in the first half, having only just returned to action after a calf problem.

“We will assess him on Monday. Of course, I’m gutted that he’s out and hopefully it’s not for too long.” – Thomas Frank on Pontus Jansson

  1. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    There has to be a good chance of Grealish being rested on the weekend isnt there?

    southampton - bayern - leicester - bayern all within 10 days

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Palmer will start ?

    2. ggfussball
      44 mins ago

      Doubt it, city want to win the league and Foden won’t be back for a bit longer

    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      No one else who can play right now if they seriously wanna win. He'll probably be rested against Sheffield

  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!! Start 3 here???…

    A- Mings(Newcastle at home)
    B- Trippier(Villa away)
    C- Chilwell(Brighton at home)
    D- Estupinan(Chelsea away)

    Currently starting ABC

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      A,B,C easy as 123 🙂

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Haha cheers mate!!

    2. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      BCD imo.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Thankyou mate!! B and C locked in, gotta decide which of the other two to play

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      ABC

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!!

        1. Reece’s Pieces
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          BCD - just! I’m on playing Chilwell and Estu right now

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Cheers mate!!!! It’s close, I may still go that way too in the end

            1. Reece’s Pieces
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              I probably will too. Good luck to us!

              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Absolutely mate!! Best of luck mate!!

    4. Victor6359
      • 5 Years
      just now

      ABC

  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Rashford an easy sell for me , can pretty much guarantee he will miss NFO at weekend out of precaution if nothing else, then no game 32, Tottenham away 33, easy buy back 34, no money tied up in him

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Was an easy sell for me too mate coz I don’t have FH, did Bruno and Rashford to Salah and Olise last night

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Like those moves, but do you have a plan to get Rashford back 34?

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          43 mins ago

          Yes mate will do Saka to Rashford, got Martinelli and going to get Jesus in 32 so will be happy to lose Saka in 33 for Rashford assuming he’s back, Ake did a job on Saka in the cup game so happy to sell for Rashford then

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 9 Years
            40 mins ago

            Sorted

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Happy days!!

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I don't think Spurs away is a tough fixture for United attackers/Rashford. Use bench player in 31, FH32 then he could play in 33. Depends on injury update and chip strategy

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        No chips

      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        Could actually get him back 33 or a City mid

    3. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’m going Rashford to Martinelli

  4. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    With Shaw and Rashford doubtful for DGW34, is it better to build towards getting a team out for BGW 32, and use FH for DGW 34 instead?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Depends how many players you have blanking in 32

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I’ve not read anywhere that they’re doubtful for game week 34

      1. Ruinenlust
        • 5 Years
        just now

        They’re currently injured, hence they’re a doubt for 34. Not that hard to comprehend LOL

    3. Hotdogs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Not sure they'll still be a doubt by 34 but it's got me thinking about FH34 instead of FH32

      Current blanks for me are Haaland, Brighton x 3 and Rashford + Shaw. If I drop the United duo using free transfers I be able to field 10 in GW32. There are fewer single GW players I'd want for GW34 so I can get 10-11 doublers if I FH in 34. This gives me 32 games (10+22) across 32+34

      I already have triple Arsenal and Kane who would be ideal targets for a FH32 team

    4. Oneman
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Having just spent a few hours working it through for my team, FH 32 gives more games (2 extra) than FH 34 but I'd guess similar points over gw31-34 and I have a much better team from gw35 onwards is if I FH in gw32 so that's what I'll be doing.

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    I think Arteta tactically got it wrong playing Zinchenko in the inverted FB role leaving Salah 1v1 against Gabriel. In previously games against Liverpool, Arteta started Tomiyasu to deal with Salah. Was he too stubborn to start Tierney yesterday

  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Anyone on the WC33, BB34 thinking it's a poisoned chalice?

    Taking out the likes of Kane, Saka & Martinelli to accommodate dud rotation risks from City, Liverpool and United.

    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Suspect many will be taking those 3 out for it, so their EO will be lower than their usual.

  7. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Rashford to Grealish but will he be rested he’s started last 11 games???

    1. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No Foden probably, hopefully makes Grealish safe

  8. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Raya
    Chilwell, Trippier, Gabriel
    Saka, Ødegaard, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Watkins

    Steele / Maddison, Burn, Mee

    So, Rash to Grealish the obvious choice. A hit needed for anything else?

    1. Reece’s Pieces
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Just for this week Grealish seems right.

      I’ve got the same Arsenal three. They owe us after yesterday!!!

  9. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    So new plan is

    Gwk31 Shaw and Rashford to Tark and Gakpo
    Gwk32 Chilwell to TAA
    Gwk33 Bowen to Rashford/Grealish
    Gwk34 Tark back to Shaw or City defender

    Thoughts?

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      As a Gakpo owner, I wouldn't go there tbh.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        I'm thinking about getting Gapko over Grealish too 😮

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          Yeah great differential with 3 great fixtures, reevaluate in 34

        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          Gakpo* Dobby 😉

        3. JBG
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Well I guess me having to keep Gakpo, because of Shaw and GW32, makes it a little easier on my conscience for now haha.

          1. JBG
            • 4 Years
            just now

            And Rashford*

  10. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Maddison to Marti or Grealish?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Fh32?

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes that is the plan.

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Grealish

  11. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW30 (209 teams)

    Safety score = 55
    Top score = Bury94 with 78
    LMS average = 59.52 (-0.73) = 58.79

    53 teams to be removed, 156 teams through to GW31
    25% or minimum 39 out next GW.
    Congrats to the final 156!

    LMS Cup on the FPL site starts in GW30 with mostly byes.
    Those who made it to GW28 are in the draw.

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

