FPL notes: Brighton denied + Howe on Isak and Wilson

We continue our analysis of the Gameweek 30 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

Here, the attention is on Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford v Newcastle United.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

SPURS RIDE THEIR LUCK

Spurs beat Brighton 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, despite being second-best for long periods. The hosts only had 35% possession and were outshot 17/9, but benefitted from some questionable officiating, with two Albion goals ruled out for handball.

The first, involving Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m), was a very close call, before Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) accidentally diverted a Danny Welbeck (£6.5m) effort into the net. They were also denied a penalty when Mitoma was clearly fouled in the area, a decision that has resulted in an apology from the PGMOL.

In a feisty encounter, both coaches were shown red cards, before Harry Kane (£11.7m) struck to secure Tottenham’s fifth home league win in a row. The England captain has now scored 23 of Spurs’ 55 league goals this season.

They next host Bournemouth in Gameweek 31, a clash that will see Kane heavily backed in the captain poll. To what extent probably depends on Erling Haaland’s (£12.2m) midweek minutes and Pep Guardiola’s surrounding pressers.

After that, it’s a very tough run of Newcastle away, Manchester United home and Liverpool away, which will surely see a lot of FPL managers sell Kane, shifting funds into midfield to accommodate Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), who doubles in Gameweek 34.

Above: Spurs and Liverpool’s fixtures compared

Brighton’s defeat was their first away loss since Gameweek 13, but they can consider themselves very unlucky.

Defensively, they didn’t concede a single big chance, while further forward, it was Solly March’s (£5.2m) turn to bring in the points, with seven courtesy of an assist – a pinpoint corner for Lewis Dunk (£4.7m) to head in – and two bonus. Mitoma, meanwhile, was unfortunate not to return, after having a goal disallowed and a penalty appeal waved away.

Brighton return to action against Chelsea next Saturday, before they blank in Gameweek 32.

ISAK + WILSON COMBINE

Newcastle came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday, with the turnaround inspired by Eddie Howe’s half-time changes.

Callum Wilson (£6.9m) and Anthony Gordon (£5.1m) replaced Jacob Murphy (£4.1m) and Sean Longstaff (£4.3m), with Alexander Isak (£6.7m) dropping into a no. 10 role in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

And it clearly worked, with Wilson and Isak combining brilliantly for the Swedes’ fifth goal in five league matches. The former also ‘scored’ himself, only for VAR to rule it out.

However, Howe has since said he does not expect the pair to be used in a two-pronged attack too often during the run-in.

“The thinking behind getting Alex and Callum together was pretty obvious really. I just think we needed more of a focal point in the game. We needed the ability to run in behind because, for whatever reason, that wasn’t happening in the first half. That was the thinking behind putting those two players together, and I have to say, I thought they linked so well. They really combined together and gave us a totally different look. They’re two quality players. Can they play together every week? Tactically, probably not. But can they play together in a game like this? Absolutely.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson

Victory at the Gtech Community Stadium made it five wins in a row for the Magpies, with the only dampener being Bruno Guimaraes’ (£5.5m) ongoing ankle problem, which was first sustained in January.

“In the warm-up, I twisted my ankle so now I get some time to rest. I don’t know if I can say it but it is p****** me off with my ankle. I need to get some rest and see at the end of the season what we can do but I am not happy with my ankle. I got some pills but the first half was very tough for me. I think I improved my game and helped my team-mates to get the result. I will be OK of course.” – Bruno Guimaraes

TONEY MISSES FIRST PL PEN

Ivan Toney (£7.8m) had a goal disallowed, saw a penalty saved by Nick Pope (£5.4m) and then scored from the spot against Newcastle, in a display that ended with just four FPL points.

After converting all of his previous 10 Premier League penalties, he missed his 11th attempt, the first time he has been denied from 12 yards since he was playing for Peterborough United in October 2018.

After the loss, Brentford have picked up just one point in their last three matches but it’s been a tricky run, with games against Brighton, Man Utd and Newcastle. It’s also worth noting they outclassed the Magpies for long periods, offering hope that Toney and co can do well when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 31.

On Saturday, Thomas Frank dropped Bryan Mbeumo (£5.8m), instead opting to pair January signing Kevin Schade (£4.9m) with Toney in a 3-5-2 formation. And it was Schade who won Brentford’s first penalty, in an encouraging team display.

“I don’t think any team has done to Newcastle what we did in the first half. With a missed penalty and marginal offside goal, we could have been 3-0 or 2-0 up. I think they had to change the game we were so much on top.” – Thomas Frank

Meanwhile, captain Pontus Jansson (£4.2m) came off injured in the first half, having only just returned to action after a calf problem.