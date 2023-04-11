100
Community April 11

The Great and The Good: FPL transfers, rank, template + more

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead returns for the 2022/23 season with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry,  FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and of course last year’s mini league winner and overall no.2 Suvansh.

“You’re unbelievable!”

Pep quoted 90s alternative rock band EMF – youngsters look them up – in his gushing appraisal of Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and The Great and The Good agreed as they rushed to secure his services.

The Norwegian Meat Shield, a nickname he must be delighted with, delivered the goods with a brace and any manager foolish enough not to own him now faces the prospect of a home game against Leicester City, a club that appears to have signed their own relegation death warrant.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

We have a new leader in The Great and The Good as well as a divergence in strategy as FPL Harry takes the top spot and plans for his Free Hit in Gameweek 32, while Ben Crellin studies his spreadsheet and decides that Gameweek 34 is his way to go. It’s going to be close!

Neale Rigg continues his meteoric rise up the rankings like a Newkie Brown Nuclear Missile, as he top scores again with 70 points. In hindsight, his decision to keep Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) looks like a masterstroke.

Yet, perhaps the most remarkable achievement this week goes to Joe Lepper who managed the very rarest of things – a grey dot. Whilst others around him were getting green and red arrows, he managed to retain his exact rank of 11,791st.

TRANSFERS

Transfer – Sleep – Repeat was the mindset as moving Ivan Toney (£7.8m) to Haaland was The Great and The Good’s group transfer of choice. Magnus obviously bucked the trend with his move from Kai Havertz (£7.6m) to Ollie Watkins (£7.6m), clearly he is playing his own game this season.

Tom Freeman took a hit to accommodate Haaland but must have psychic powers or be close friends with Frank Lampard, as he dropped Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) just in time for his benching in order to get Alex Moreno‘s (£4.4m) clean sheet.

Those who rolled their transfers – Mark Sutherns and Ben – were punished this week but perhaps they see the long-term gain. Much will depend on what happens when Manchester City face Bayern Munich this week, as to whether they will gamble again on going without Haaland.

The full list of transfers is below:-

  • Az – Haaland (Kane)
  • LTFPL Andy – Haaland (Toney)
  • Ben Crellin – No Transfers
  • Fabio Borges – Haaland (Toney)
  • Finn Sollie – Haaland, Raya (Kane, Steele)
  • FPL Harry – Haaland (Toney)
  • Joe Lepper – Haaland (Toney)
  • Geoff Dance – Haaland (Toney)
  • FPL General – Haaland (Toney)
  • Magnus Carlsen – Watkins (Havertz)
  • Mark Sutherns – No Transfers
  • FPL Matthew – Haaland (Toney)
  • Neale Rigg – Haaland (Toney)
  • Pras – Haaland (Toney)
  • Suvansh – Haaland, Dias (Toney, Gabriel)
  • Tom Freeman – Haaland, Moreno (Chilwell, Toney)
  • Tom Stephenson – Haaland (Toney)
  • Zophar – Haaland (Toney)

TEMPLATE

No prizes for guessing the only change to this template, as we saw Erling enter the building in place of penalty-missing Toney.

The full details for The Great and The Good is as follows, with the number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear.

Kepa (14), Raya (11)

Trippier (17), Chilwell (14), Botman (14), Shaw (11), Henry (9)

Rashford (18), Fernandes (15), Mitoma (14), March (12), Saka (8)

Watkins (18), Haaland (15), Kane (14)

SEASON STATS

A look now at some of the season stats. FPL Harry is top for team value – although that doesn’t really seem to matter this year – and has also taken the most hits with 44 points given up in transfer penalties. The more aggressive approach has worked well for him.

Contrast that with Magnus who has shown far more restraint with just a minus eight taken all campaign. It may have been wiser to show such restraint when picking his captain, as he sits bottom in this metric and 216 armband points behind Finn Sollie’s very impressive 534. The Hall of Famer has put his trust in Haaland 16 times compared to the measly seven times of the Chess Grandmaster.

learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-gw30

CONCLUSION

As inevitable as the Haaland transfer was last week, it looks as though the move for Jack Grealish (£7.0m) from Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) looks equally as template this week, depending on the injury prognosis for Manchester United’s star.

Elsewhere, for those with Haaland hangovers, bringing him in looks like a priority unless they fancy one more gamble before Blank Gameweek 32. The end game is upon us with only a few more weeks to go, so plot carefully and remember that the only rank that matters is the one after Gameweek 38.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, but remember – don’t have FPL nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me here on Twitter.

  1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    And thats the bottom line coz.....

    1. yeahbuddy
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Stone Cold said so.

  2. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    I don’t trust Jack Grealish.

    1. Lionel Fellaini
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Or Mahrez!

    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Is it the hair? It's the hair, isn't it.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Tis.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Because he can't grow a beard?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Tis.

    4. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Same. He's not yet proved himself over an extended period of time. Then there's his manager, and UCL.

      High ceiling though, he's looked so good recently.

    5. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Don't become too serious if there's no trust.

  3. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Is it wrong if I want to start Mings ahead of Trippier?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      I imagine both sides will score, with Newcastle attack resurgent & Villa scoring every game, so I would side with Trippier as an attacker

    2. Lionel Fellaini
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Can’t bench Trippier surely

    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Trippier has more attacking threat and I would say is slightly more likely for a CS too.

  4. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Maddison/Rashford to Salah? The easiest transfer ever made?

    1. Lionel Fellaini
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Definitely. May as well wait and see if Rashford is out for a while before you sell him

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Maddison was a terrible option & that train derailed

  5. Lionel Fellaini
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Play Maddison or Felix this weekend?

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      No

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours ago

      Do you have to? Maybe take a hit?

  6. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    4 hours ago

    FH32 working towards 34 end of season team, who’s missing currently?

    Raya
    Ake, Trippier, Zinch
    Martinelli, Mitoma, Gealish, BrunoF
    Watkins, Kane, Hauland

    Kepa, Chilwell, Purvis, Rashford

    .2

    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Perhaps a Liverpool player

  7. FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    With these fixtures, is Trent becoming a decent differential option now?

    lee, NFO, who, TOT+FUL, BRE

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Financially it's TAA or Salah (for a hit) but not both.

    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      3 hours ago

      I'd say it is a punt rather than a decent differential, but it could definitely work.

  8. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Do we think City need a new keeper Ederson delivery is superb but shot stopping one of the worst?

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      My opinion solidified during a period of ownership when City were doubling that Ederson is not a shot-stopper, his save percentage is among the lowest of any keeper not playing for Southampton.

      https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/keepers/Premier-League-Stats

  9. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Hi all,

    If you could field 10 good players for GW 32, would you save the FH for 34?

    Trippier Botman Zouma
    Maddison Saka Odegaard
    Kane Watkins

    Rashford to Martinelli this week possibly then Chilwell out the following week.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Do you really want triple Arsenal mids for mci & new though? And having to keep Maddison against City this week?

      1. Heiro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Two good points. Might be better transfers but I can bench Mad this week and field:

        Kepa
        Trippier Botman Chillwell
        Ode Saka Mitoma
        Haaland Kane Watkins

        Estu Zouma Mad

        Move Rashford to someone this week that plays in the blank.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Thing is I would really want Martinelli if not playing FH in 32. Maybe sell Øde in 33?

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      If you think FH34 has more upside with a sub par GW32 score.

      1. Heiro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        I think 34 could be an absolute corker. Lots of those teams hitting form. Average GW32 could suffice.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          But you could nail 32 & between now & then build for 34 to end of season?

          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 26 mins ago

            This

          2. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 16 mins ago

            I only have 5 DGW players for GW 34. FH in GW 32 would leave only 3 FTs/8 DGW players. Think it's worth playing just 10 in BGW 32.

            1. Fitzy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 12 mins ago

              There are some good fixtures for a few teams in GW34 that don't double. I'll be happy to go into that week with only 8 or 9 DGW players, and also play my Newcastle players for instance.

              1. Float
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 34 mins ago

                This is my plan too. With free transfers I can get to 8 doublers plus my triple Newcastle

  10. Bavarian
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Man City x Bayern predictions?
    1-2

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Bayern fan? I don't really have much of idea how they've looked under Tuchel, but I was thinking maybe 2-1 / 3-1 to City

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Pep has to break his curse, win this match to be able to continue on his way to finally win a CL final.
      And Haaland has scored 5 goals in 7 matches against Bayern, but lost all those 7 matches.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Haaland has scoret 30 from his 44 City goals (68%) this season at the Etihad. 80% of his Champions League goals at home.

        199 mins Champions League at the Etihad have resulted in 8 goals, one goal every 25th minute.

      2. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        2 hours ago

        Sounds like he's losing it in press conference saying Jack Nicklaus and Michael Jordan didn't always win!

    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Possession: City 69 - 31 Bayern
      Shots: City 16 - 4 Bayern
      Score: City 0 - 2 Bayern

    4. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      1-1 tonight. Bayern looking poor up front without Lewandowski but still think they'll put City out in second leg.

    5. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      city 3-1, i'm backing them to win it all this year

  11. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    What is Liverpool's best front 3 iyo?

    Diaz Jota Salah?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Mane, Bobby, Salah never been close since

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Don't think Jota is in it for me. Diaz Darwin Salah. They've looked so flat without Darwin, I think they really need his movement off the ball to stretch defences. BUT he simply has to start finishing more chances to justify his place

    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Diaz, Darwin, Salah.

    4. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      imo i think diaz salah and gakpo. I think people assumed he would be a mane type player but is more like a firmino, very good on the ball and can see him and diaz linking up well when he's back

    5. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Diaz Nunez Salah if we have/get creative midfielder, if not then Nunez/Diaz Jota Salah.

  12. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    got my FH left, my team in a bit of a mess with rash, shaw and maddison.. 1FT 0.6 ITB, what should be my priority here guys?

    Kepa Raya
    White Trippier Mings VEltman Shaw
    Rash saka McAlister Mitoma Maddison
    Kane Haaland Watkins

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Not really a mess - you can even carry Shaw & Rashford on the bench if only out short-term. Maddison looks the obvious one to replace. And if you wanted Salah/KDB you could easily get them for -4 if willing to lose Kane

      1. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        thanks Mate... what are your thoughts on Grealish? Wouldnt need to take a hit to get him in for Madders

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          Hot form, most nailed City mid, great fixtures... think the hype is justified. I'm probably buying him now too

          1. tibollom
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            thanks, just need the bayern game to be over and ill prob get him in for Maddison

  13. Coaly
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Start Harrison (LIV) or Andreas (eve)?

    Start Mings (NEW) or Tarkowski (FUL)?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Andreas, Mings

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Harrison Tark
      I expect Lee/Liv goalfest. Fulham struggling for goals.

      1. CheesyGonzalez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        this, without mitro fulham are a bit meh

  14. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Hey all,

    Still managing to stay in top 90k despite having no FH, BB used in week 16 or wildcard 2 (used week , a minor miracle and mostly good moves.If Mac and Salah had some luck would be top 50k. My only poor move which i regretted the minute i did it was selling Martinelli who will comeback this week. Im currently looking at this plan.

    31: Rashford + Maddison > Saka + Martinelli (-4)

    Steele
    Trippier White Kilman
    Salah Saka Mac Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Watkins
    Iverson Dunk Mee Benrah

    32: Dunk + Kane > TAA + Darwin : will have 12
    33: Benrahma > Mitoma
    34: Mee > Shaw , will have 9 dgw players + Martinelli & Saka

    I think its well worth it to lose Kane until 35 due to the fixtures and doubles from 32.

  15. PlayPercentage
    • 12 Years
    3 hours ago

    Just need a couple of squad players to scrape 11 players together for BGW32, leave FH for DGW34. I can do these via weekly transfers. But it will be 5 defenders...
    ??
    Pinnock Trippier Gabriel Burn ??
    Billing Martinelli Gakpo
    Watkins Kane
    ---
    Maybe the Palace goalkeeper is worth a punt?

  16. TOTHETASK
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Best goalie for GW31 and 32 only? Budget is not an issue.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Raya

      1. TOTHETASK
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Personally I was considering Alisson. Not sure if thats a good idea. Do not quite like the idea of having a goalie whos going to face Watkins.

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Fixtures look good but we're awful defensively.

  17. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Morning. Sell Salah as he's on pens?

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      😆

    2. TOTHETASK
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Thats kinda funny ngl. Fabinho might take over pen duties if that'd make you feel better.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        It would

  18. poulteren
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Hi all, Would be so grateful for anyone helping here please

    I have my wildcard, FH and TC left and have no idea what to do.

    I was planning on leaving my team and FH'ing in double game week 34 to take advantage of the doubles because I can manage the blank 32 with 11 players. This being said, should I just play my wildcard now and use my free hit in 32 instead?

    Any help HUGELY APPRECIATED please:

    Kepa / Iversen

    Chillwell James Tripper Mee Moreno

    Odegaard Mitoma Maddison Rshford Benrahama

    Watkins Kane Toney

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      This team looks ok but not great for GW32 & GW34, so I think I would WC now - get Haaland, some more City, maybe Salah; ditch Maddison, Benrahma, maybe Øde & Chelsea defence. Basically set yourself up for DGW34. FH32 since its just so much easier to ignore it if you want to load up on City, keep BHA, etc. And TC Haaland in either 34 or 37

      1. poulteren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Thank you mate. Much appreciated. think that sounds right

      2. Boly Would
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Good advice. This is exactly what I did last week after a poor couple of weeks - WC looks to have set me up nicely for a few weeks with plenty of DGW34 players where I'll also probably TC. And FH32.

  19. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Gw 34

    1 Saka and Martinelli
    2 March and Salah -8

    ???

  20. Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    De Gea
    Trippier - Schär - Estupinan
    Saka - Odegaard - March - Mitoma
    Haaland - Kane - Isak

    Kepa - Mings - Rashford* - Chilwell*

    A) Chilwell -> TAA
    B) Chilwell -> Zinchenko/Gabriel
    C) Rashford -> Martinelli/Eze
    D) combined for a hit -4

    1. Jackie Moon
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Not keen on Grealish for Rashford?

      Like A over B for run of fixtures.

      And go for the hit if you feel like risking it!

  21. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    For UCL fantasy - anyone cooling on Napoli after losing 4-0 to Milan just recently? I'm quite heavily loaded on Napoli already & won't mess with Kvara / Di Lorenzo, but could do Osimhen - Leão for the 1st leg?

    1. boc610
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      pay not attention to that score line. they took their foot off the gas because the Serie A title they will soon win has been an absolute cake walk. Stil the best team in Europe this season and I really hope we get to see them play city (which is why I want city to go through against Bayern)

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Cheers. I'll stick to the one-sided plan & avoid Milan then

  22. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    1ft and 0.3itb. Likely going with gw32 FH and gw34 BB.

    Ederson
    Gabriel Trippier Tarkowski
    Salah Rashford* Saka Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins Toney

    Raya; Mac Allister, Henry, Botman

    Henry -> Dunk as the ft?

  23. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    A) Rashford -> Martinelli. FH in DGW34 (field 10 in 32 but no £ for Salah)
    B) Rashford -> Grealish. FH in BGW32

    Current team:

    Kepa
    Chilwell, Trippier, Mings
    Fernandes, Saka, Mitoma, Rashford*
    Haaland, Kane, Watkins

    (Raya, March, Botman, Henry)

    Was thinking A, but perhaps B makes more sense?

    Cheers

    1. Jackie Moon
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      B is the safe option.

    2. Vovhund
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I'm in very much the same situation - look below 🙂

  24. Lionel Fellaini
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Felix to Darwin for -4 a crazy punt? Got some catching up to do. Will be FH’ing in 32

    1. Jackie Moon
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I’d rather Jesus for the next couple, but I presume you want to hold for the double GW. His minutes just seem too unclear for me though.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Are you sure Darwin starts regularly?

    3. theplayer
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      As an owner for several GW's until I ditched him for Watkins last week, I would say don't go there.

  25. Jackie Moon
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    On WC. Looking for a cheap defender to cover GW32 (no FH). Is Saliba going to be back soon? Any decent updates yet? I was hoping to get Holding on the cheap.

    And:
    Eze or Olise? I’m torn!

    Thanks

  26. Vovhund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    I saw settled on FH32, but the Rashford/Shaw-situation could have changed that. Now I'm considering using it GW34 instead, as I'm now on 8 32-players and could get to 11. Please rate my plan (* playing 32)

    Current team:
    Kepa-Raya*
    Chilwell-Trippier*-Henry*-Schär*-Moreno*
    Saka*-Rashford-March-MacAllister-Bruno
    Haaland-Watkins*-Kane*

    GW31: Rashford to Martinelli*
    GW32: Bruno and Haaland to Salah* and Jesus*
    GW33: Kane to Haaland
    GW34: FH

  27. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Hi mods and admins

    It seems the Twitter widget has gone off again

  28. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Best midfield next 3 to replace Rash?

    1) Grealish
    2) Eze
    3) Olise
    4) Gakpo
    5) Anyone

    Current mid is Martinelli, Saka, MacAllister, Mitoma

    1. YouReds
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      1

  29. YouReds
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    We know forest are terrible away, anyone considering the TAA / Robbo double up on FH32? The 3rd Liverpool slot will be Salah.
    Budget isn’t really an issue so can splash out.

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      That's currently my plan

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      I'll absolutely be targeting that fixture on FH, but I'm not convinced that I'll have both FBs - not expecting a CS & their attacking output isn't exactly what it used to be. Will probably have Salah, Trent + a punt on Jota/Darwin/Gakpo

      1. YouReds
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        The difficulty is picking who will start out of this attackers. Diaz could be in the mix too!

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Yep, but for some reason I love picking non-nailed players anyway so FH is good opportunity for a super-differential punt. The surprise Darwin benching did make it a little trickier but I'll give it my best guess

  30. akhilrajau
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Kepa (Iverson)
    Shaw, Estupinan, Tripper, Henry, Pinnock
    Rashford, Salah, Saka, Maddison, Mitova
    Watkins, Tooney, Kane
    FT: 2, Bank: 1.0m
    A. Tooney, Madison, kepa -> Haland, andreas, steele (-1)
    B. Kane, Madison -> Haland, Grealish
    C. Any other

