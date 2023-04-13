FPL Gameweek 31 differentials: Andersen, Sancho + Gray

Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Everton, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

JOACHIM ANDERSEN

FPL ownership : 1.4%

: 1.4% Price : £4.5m

: £4.5m GW31-35 fixtures: sou | EVE | wol | WHU | tot

Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) has been a reliable performer since arriving at Selhurst Park and could be a decent budget pick for the run-in.

That’s because Crystal Palace sit second on our Season Ticker for ‘defence’ when looking at the remaining fixtures, with seven of the eight matches against sides sitting 10th or below in the Premier League table.

Under Roy Hodgson, they have won both of their games but conceded on each occasion. However, they have allowed just 14 shots and only one Opta-defined ‘big chance’, offering encouragement that clean sheets can be obtained.

As for Andersen, attacking returns feel unlikely, but he has had four shots (including two headers) and created three chances against Leicester City and Leeds United, more than any defensive teammate. He has also played some good passes into Odsonne Edouard (£5.0m), triggering Palace counter-attacks.

The Eagles have some great fixtures coming up, starting with a trip to bottom-of-the-table Southampton, who rank 17th for headed attempts conceded since Ruben Selles’ appointment, so that aforementioned goal threat could be put to good use this weekend.

Palace’s recent performances suggest they are building up some momentum, so Andersen could be a nice set-and-forget option who can be called upon each week bar Gameweek 35.

JADON SANCHO

FPL ownership : 3.0%

: 3.0% Price : £7.1m

: £7.1m GW31-35 fixtures: nfo | – | tot | AVL + bha | whu

With Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) out for a “few games”, Jadon Sancho (£7.1m) is the likeliest candidate to start on the left flank, his preferred position.

The former Dortmund winger created five opportunities against Everton last time out and set up Scott McTominay’s (£4.9m) opener, adding to his goals in Gameweeks 22 and 24. It’s also worth noting among all FPL midfielders with meaningful minutes this term (500+), he sits seventh for chances created per 90.

Admittedly, he hasn’t set the world on fire at Old Trafford, but has looked sharper of late, and could be the one to step up in Rashford’s absence.

Man Utd have responded well to their 2-0 loss at Newcastle United in Gameweek 29, with wins over Brentford and Everton, two good performances with two clean sheets. Those victories have moved them three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with the influential Casemiro (£4.9m) set to return having served his suspension.

Now, they visit a Nottingham Forest side who are on a nine-match winless streak, a run that has seen them concede 19 goals, with their opponents easily able to exploit their narrow system. In an attempt to get back on track, they actually lined up in a back-three formation at Villa Park last time out, but remain on the slide after losing 2-0.

Sancho reminded FPL managers of his talents in Gameweek 30, and with more game-time over the next few weeks, could be a handy differential.

DEMARAI GRAY

FPL ownership : 0.6%

: 0.6% Price : £5.2m

: £5.2m GW31-35 fixtures: FUL | cry | NEW | lei | bha

Demarai Gray (£5.2m) remained on the periphery at Old Trafford last weekend but now faces out-of-form Fulham at Goodison Park in Gameweek 31.

The 26-year-old is Everton’s top scorer so far this season with six goals in all competitions and has predominately featured as a central striker under Sean Dyche.

In fact, since becoming a regular starter in Gameweek 26, Gray has registered more shots (nine) and created more chances (nine) than any teammate.

Everton have clearly taken strides forward in their first two months under Dyche, especially on home soil, where they have won 10 points in five games. Next up on Merseyside is a pivotal fixture against Fulham, who have lost five straight competitive matches. Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) remains a big loss, but with 10 goals conceded in their last six games and an xGC ranking of 17th, bigger problems arguably lie at the other end of the pitch.

Youngster Ellis Simms (£4.5m) came in to partner Gray in a more attacking 4-4-2 formation last time out. However, if he’s spearheading Everton’s attack or cutting in from the left, you get the feeling he will be key to unlocking Fulham’s defence. As a result, Gray could be a nice differential punt for those wishing to free up some budget.

VIDEO LATEST