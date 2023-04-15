3pm team news: Kepa and Chilwell start, no Havertz or Steele

Five more Premier League matches get underway at 3pm BST today, following on from Aston Villa and Newcastle United at lunchtime.

The most interesting team news comes from Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea make six changes from last weekend – yet Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) keeps his place in goal. Instead, it’s the opposing team that has changed stopper, as Brighton and Hove Albion have replaced the slightly hurt Jason Steele (£3.9m) with Robert Sanchez (£4.5m).

Although Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) starts for Chelsea, Joao Felix (£7.5m) is benched and Kai Havertz (£7.5m) won’t be taking part at all.

The Seagulls’ midfield trio Kaoru Mitoma (£5.7m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) and Solly March (£5.2m) all start, as does Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m).

For Everton, Neal Maupay (£5.7m) comes in for Ellis Simms (£4.5m) and Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.1m) replaces the hurt Seamus Coleman (£4.3m). Opponents Fulham start Andreas Pereira (£4.3m).

Southampton’s sole change brings Joe Aribo (£5.0m) in for Mohamed Elyounoussi (£5.1m) whilst visitors Crystal Palace haven’t tweaked the XI that destroyed Leeds United 5-1 last Sunday. That means Michael Olise (£5.5m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.4m) begin proceedings.

Harry Kane (£11.7m) and Son Heung-min (£11.6m) start for unchanged Spurs, as does attacking wing-back Pedro Porro (£4.8m). They’re against Bournemouth and forward Dominic Solanke (£5.5m).

Finally, the usual names like Ivan Toney (£7.8m), David Raya (£4.9m), Rico Henry (£4.6m) and Ben Mee (£5.1m) start for Brentford at Wolves. Their hosts make Pedro Sarbia (£5.2m) the only change from the side which beat Chelsea 1-0.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell; Enzo, Gallagher, Zakaria; Sterling, Mudryk, Pulisic

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson

Everton XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gray, Iwobi, Gueye, Garner, McNeil; Maupay

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Andreas, Willian; James

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Maitland-Niles; Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Aribo; Walcott, Sulemana, Alcaraz

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Ayew

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Stephens, Kelly, Mepham, Vina; Tavernier, Billing, Christie, Lerma, Rothwell; Solanke

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Gomes, Lemina, Nunes; Sarabia, Diego Costa, Cunha

Brentford XI: Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva; Mbeumo, Toney, Schade