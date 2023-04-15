388
Dugout Discussion April 15

3pm team news: Kepa and Chilwell start, no Havertz or Steele

Five more Premier League matches get underway at 3pm BST today, following on from Aston Villa and Newcastle United at lunchtime.

The most interesting team news comes from Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea make six changes from last weekend – yet Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) keeps his place in goal. Instead, it’s the opposing team that has changed stopper, as Brighton and Hove Albion have replaced the slightly hurt Jason Steele (£3.9m) with Robert Sanchez (£4.5m).

Although Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) starts for Chelsea, Joao Felix (£7.5m) is benched and Kai Havertz (£7.5m) won’t be taking part at all.

The Seagulls’ midfield trio Kaoru Mitoma (£5.7m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) and Solly March (£5.2m) all start, as does Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m).

For Everton, Neal Maupay (£5.7m) comes in for Ellis Simms (£4.5m) and Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.1m) replaces the hurt Seamus Coleman (£4.3m). Opponents Fulham start Andreas Pereira (£4.3m).

Southampton’s sole change brings Joe Aribo (£5.0m) in for Mohamed Elyounoussi (£5.1m) whilst visitors Crystal Palace haven’t tweaked the XI that destroyed Leeds United 5-1 last Sunday. That means Michael Olise (£5.5m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.4m) begin proceedings.

Harry Kane (£11.7m) and Son Heung-min (£11.6m) start for unchanged Spurs, as does attacking wing-back Pedro Porro (£4.8m). They’re against Bournemouth and forward Dominic Solanke (£5.5m).

Finally, the usual names like Ivan Toney (£7.8m), David Raya (£4.9m), Rico Henry (£4.6m) and Ben Mee (£5.1m) start for Brentford at Wolves. Their hosts make Pedro Sarbia (£5.2m) the only change from the side which beat Chelsea 1-0.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell; Enzo, Gallagher, Zakaria; Sterling, Mudryk, Pulisic

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson

Everton XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gray, Iwobi, Gueye, Garner, McNeil; Maupay

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Andreas, Willian; James

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Maitland-Niles; Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Aribo; Walcott, Sulemana, Alcaraz

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Ayew

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Stephens, Kelly, Mepham, Vina; Tavernier, Billing, Christie, Lerma, Rothwell; Solanke

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Gomes, Lemina, Nunes; Sarabia, Diego Costa, Cunha

Brentford XI: Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva; Mbeumo, Toney, Schade

  1. noissimbus
    9 mins ago

    Appreciate if Brentford can score so that all games are level.

    
  2. SKENG
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Veltman injury not looking good for Mac10 owners.

    
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Unless Mitoma wins a pen it's not looking great at all. He's very wasteful when them chances fall his way in the box!

      
      1. SKENG
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I'm on Mac10 & March and considering Mac10 > Mitoma at some point if injury is long-term which will essentially be a -4 due to limited transfers, think it may be worth it until the end of the season.

        
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Easy switch for Salah

      
  3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anybody got Diego Costa? If you've kept him for 6 years, you deserve a break 😉

    
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would have held onto him but I'm still worried about his 5th YC.

      
  4. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bournemouth outplaying Spurs as expected.

    
  5. Boss Hogg
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    How can Diego Costa still be only 34?

    
    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 9 Years
      just now

      African passport

      
  6. Differentiator
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Grealish owners with Watkins first on the bench may not be unhappy later

    
    1. Sure You Did
      just now

      He will get minutes regardless.

      
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      90 nervous minutes if true! I played Watkins but wouldn’t mind White’s points

      
  7. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Spurs, Newcastle and Utd falling over themselves to offer Villa a champions league place

    
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      just now

      United could be in big trouble due to injuries

      
  8. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kane has got to go hasnt he probably for Jesus who plays for a rampant team? Yes?

    
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I've lined up getting Salah in for Him and a hit.

      
    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Agreed, 7 blanks in 30 games is awful 😉

      
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'm getting Watkins for Kane... Late to the party, but has to be done.

      
  9. SirWenger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Kepa six saves and counting...

    
  10. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Kepa 6th save.

    
  11. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Kepa does these to rack up saves right?

    
  12. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Kepa going

    
  13. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Kepa gonna outscore raya with this

    

