Dugout Discussion April 15

Man City v Leicester team news: Ake + Akanji benched

The next match of Gameweek 31 takes place at the Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City host Leicester City in the 17:30 GMT kick-off.

It’s a clash of contrasting fortunes, as Pep Guardiola’s champions are on five successive victories in their quest to chase down Arsenal but the freefalling Foxes are winless in eight and deep in relegation trouble.

This sits in-between both Champions League quarter-finals with Bayern Munich, so Guardiola has made three changes to the line-up from last Saturday’s 4-1 win at Southampton.

There are starts for Erling Haaland (£12.2m), Jack Grealish (£7.2m), Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m) and former Leicester wizard Riyad Mahrez (£7.3m), with places on the bench for Nathan Ake (£5.1m) and Manuel Akanji (£5.0m).

Furthermore, midfielder Bernardo Silva (£6.7m) comes in for Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m). An appendix injury keeps Phil Foden (£8.0m) away from proceedings.

For his first match in charge, Dean Smith has made four changes to the Leicester line-up. Youri Tielemans (£6.1m) is back from an ankle problem and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m) returns from suspension, as Caglar Soyuncu (£4.2m) and Harry Souttar (£4.5m) are given the nod.

Without a clean sheet since Gameweek 16, it looks like the Foxes have used Harvey Barnes‘ (£6.7m) injury to revert to a back five.

James Maddison (£8.1m) starts, with Daniel Iversen (£3.8m) still preferred in goal.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Laporte; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Subs: Ortega, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Phillips, Gundogan, Palmer, Alvarez

Leicester City XI: Iversen; Castagne, Soyuncu, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Maddison; Vardy

Subs: Ward, Amartey, Thomas, Mendy, Praet, Marcal-Madivadua, Tete, Iheanacho, Daka

  1. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    City defence mud

    
  2. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    GTFO! Brought in Ederson ”cause I have a long term plan”! Should’ve just kept Raya. Makes me sick.

    
  3. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Grealish CS point timely then!

    
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Worthy of the triple rise I'd say

      
  4. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    City defence good options apparently

    
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Said no one ever

      
  5. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Unsteady Eddie.

    Was asleep until the 70th minute, has woken up groggy.

    
  6. Spg76
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    As a Derby County fan I have a horrible feeling Forest will beat Man United tomorrow. Just a gut feeling

    
    1. Torres76
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      100% and Arsenal to lose …

      
      1. Spg76
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I feel West Ham are missing balance. Something is out. Paqueta the square peg in a round hole?

        
  7. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hockey assist to Maddi. Damn it...

    
  8. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Leicester going for it 😀

    
  9. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Can no one tackle from this City mob?

    
    1. Prawnsandwich
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Tackles ? What is tackle

      
    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Grealish clearly 😀

      
  10. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pass to Maddison Nacho you muppet

    
  11. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Frank Lampard to the BBC: "Kepa [Arrizabalaga] was fantastic. Conor Gallagher was another who gave every drop individually. But collectively, as a group, we have to accept it. We have to accept what needs to be done to play for this club and try to win games."

    https://twitter.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1647294359061012481

    Bodes well for holding Kepa, even if we are crap. GW35 & 36 are okay if you bench him till then. Even though Bournemouth could spank us too 😀

    
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      just now

      loser mentality, no player can be considered fantastic if you are beaten. Decent game yes but not fantastic

      
  12. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Awful second half by City

    
  13. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    need a card for iheanacho to get grealo back to a single BAP!

    
  14. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Castagne get the goal or assist!

    
  15. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    I cannot believe people are looking at this city defence and saying "I want piece of that"

    
  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Pep deserves this for subbing Haaland if Leicester get a draw here

    
  17. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    just now

    City haven’t played second half. Annoying as a Mahrez C owner with all these second string players too, not expecting anything

    

