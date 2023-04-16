West Ham v Arsenal team news: Zinchenko ruled out

The weekend’s Premier League action continues on Sunday when West Ham United host league-leaders Arsenal in a London derby.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

David Moyes makes three changes from last weekend’s 1-0 win over Fulham, as Thilo Kehrer, Lucas Paqueta and Said Benrahma replace Angelo Ogbonna, Pablo Fornals and Danny Ings.

The only survivors from Thursday night in Genk are Vladimir Coufal, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen.

As for Arsenal, they make just the one alteration and it’s enforced, as Kieran Tierney comes in for the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko. The 14.1% owned defender misses out as a precaution due to a tight groin.

Elsewhere, Eddie Nketiah is among the substitutes having missed the past month with an ankle problem.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Anang, Johnson, Emerson, Downes, Fornals, Lanzini, Cornet, Ings

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Kiwior, Walters, Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek