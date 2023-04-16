149
Dugout Discussion April 16

West Ham v Arsenal team news: Zinchenko ruled out

149 Comments
The weekend’s Premier League action continues on Sunday when West Ham United host league-leaders Arsenal in a London derby.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

David Moyes makes three changes from last weekend’s 1-0 win over Fulham, as Thilo Kehrer, Lucas Paqueta and Said Benrahma replace Angelo Ogbonna, Pablo Fornals and Danny Ings.

The only survivors from Thursday night in Genk are Vladimir Coufal, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen.

As for Arsenal, they make just the one alteration and it’s enforced, as Kieran Tierney comes in for the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko. The 14.1% owned defender misses out as a precaution due to a tight groin.

Elsewhere, Eddie Nketiah is among the substitutes having missed the past month with an ankle problem.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Anang, Johnson, Emerson, Downes, Fornals, Lanzini, Cornet, Ings

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Kiwior, Walters, Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah

149 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Øgaard it's Haa…
    4 mins ago

    Just need Saka to come to the party now, and more from Ødegaard & Jesus.

    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'll take more from Odegaard, don't mind the other two relaxing a little.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Said the loyal West Ham fan!?

        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          We can win 5-4... 😀

  2. Saka_Potatoes
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Can't believe how punished I've been for keeping Saka ahead of Odegaard. All that planning in advance to keep the "better" option and it's not paid off at all

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      It’s been 17 minutes ffs

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        People want instant gratification. The Tiktok age.

    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Username checks out

      1. Sailboats
        • 7 Years
        just now

        lmao

  3. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    So... Does Arteta show he really is a product of Pep and protect his best assets in the second half if the game stays like this? If yes, who do you think gets the hook to relax and rest?

    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nah. He’s prone to very late subs and burning the likes of Saka out in all honesty.

    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Schedule is completely different so I doubt it

  4. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Its been noticeable lately how little space Saka has when he has the ball. So many players all over him.

  5. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Saka is useless without penalties

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Still has penalties doesn't he?

  6. Kaneyonero
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Beautiful as a White Ode and Marty owner

  7. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Phew almost a pen

  8. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    I really fear for Rob Holding vs Haaland. Could be an absolute massacre

  9. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Holding just got done by Antonio.

    He’s a liability

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      But he has nice hair

  10. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    just now

    My midfield been poor recently
    Blanks from bruno & saka in 29
    Blank from bruno/saka/mitoma & only assist from rash in 30
    Only an assist from march so far & expecting saka & bruno blank

    Rivals have likes of grealish, martinelli, odegaard & Salah

  11. Sailboats
    • 7 Years
    just now

    White, you beauty!

