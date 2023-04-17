228
Pro Pundits April 17

FPL Gameweek 32 Free Hit: Simon March’s picks

228 Comments
Share

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Here, former FPL champion Simon March reveals his potential Free Hit team for Blank Gameweek 32.

FPL team reveal: Why I've picked Vardy over Haaland and Kane

As I contemplate using a Free Hit in Gameweek 32, there’s good news and bad news. The bad news (well, from my perspective at least) is that, after a fairly extraordinary run of form that averaged over 80 points per week since the Gameweek 17 restart, my rapid progress towards a respectable finish has well and truly stalled due to a combination of misfortune, some 50/50 decisions that I was on the wrong side of and some inarguably poor moves on my part.

Chief among them was my continued belief that Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins (£7.7m) couldn’t possibly keep on scoring, plus my decision not to Wildcard or Bench Boost ahead of Gameweek 29.

In fairness, whether that latter decision turns out to be bad depends on what happens when I do eventually use them – stay tuned for that – but seeing rivals shoot past as they outperformed my score by 40 to 50 points in a single week definitely makes it feel like a mistake.

Oh, the good news? I’m currently in Mauritius. So I have that going for me.

Gameweek 32: To Free Hit or not

Image

Whether I actually do use the Free Hit is still up for debate. I already have nine players for Blank Gameweek 32 and could make it a full XI with a four-point hit. I don’t even hate the look of my current
team, so it’d be nice to keep the chip for later.

However, the first reason why I’ll probably use it now is that I still have a Wildcard and Bench Boost and there are only seven possible Gameweeks to use them all.

Most fixtures look like they’ll be reasonably well-served by my Wildcard. So even spending four points (which, as we all know, is definitely a -2 during a Blank Gameweek) seems like an unnecessary extravagance.

Another reason is that, while I have an okay team for Gameweek 32, I probably don’t have the optimum selection. Having spent the last few weeks suffering as a result of playing the ‘long game’, I’m in dire need of a green arrow and some momentum to take me into the final stretch of the season.

Free Hitting

Is it best to Free Hit in Gameweek 32 or 34? 2

My ‘philosophy’ when it comes to using the Free Hit is very simple; target the best teams with the best fixtures and recruit players with multiple routes to scoring.

If they’re explosive that’s a bonus but, in a one-off week, you want to maximise your chances of any type of return at all, even just a small one, since the bar for outperforming the competition is lower than normal. While it might not seem that way on FPL Twitter, not everyone will be using a Free Hit.

Then, everywhere else in the squad, seek to minimise costs but fill the bench positions with players who may at least get some minutes.

Goalkeepers

Crystal Palace have had a dramatic resurgence under Roy Hodgson and, while it is primarily the increased scoring that has grabbed headlines, they’ve also looked better defensively. With this in mind, Sam Johnstone (£4.4m) is drafted in, with Leicester’s Daniel Iversen (£3.8m) as back-up.

Defenders

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier (£6.2m) retains his place for the visit of Spurs. Although the Magpies have looked a little shaky in defence of late, they’re usually reasonably solid at home and it’s hard to ignore Trippier’s eight attacking returns and potential for a big haul.

As always, one of the best things about Liverpool in FPL is that you can target their attack via their defenders and, with this in mind, I’ve brought in Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) and Andrew Robertson (£6.8m).

Liverpool look far from their recent selves defensively but the pair do share 12 attacking returns between them and are facing a Nottingham Forest team who have plenty of fight in them but also the potential to implode defensively.

Everton’s Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.1m) and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Toti (£3.8m) make up the remaining defensive positions.

Midfielders

228 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    If I get one really good Arse-in will that be enough?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      Shouldn't be any need for more than one as long as it's a really good aras

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        36 mins ago

        Curse you autocorrect

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          Haha technology won't even let us have a laugh now

          Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Let’s keep it PG on here, golly gosh!

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Haha 🙂 my bad

        Open Controls
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Only one? Wouldn't be very 'dynamic'. Treat yourself

      Open Controls
    4. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      just now

      One good arse in hand is better than two in the bush!

      Open Controls
  2. WVA
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Quite surprised by the captain poll, Jesus could be quite the differential

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      I'm shocked to tbh that Salah is only at 55%

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        Too many to’s. 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          Haha

          Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        Let’s see where it is after tonight.

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          44 mins ago

          Much higher when Salah gets 15+

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            30 mins ago

            I’d love that.

            Open Controls
          2. WVA
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Season over

            Open Controls
  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Thoughts on FH32, looking for a few differentials.

    343 or 352?

    Johnson, Leno
    Trent, Moreno, Zinch/White, Ream, Guehi
    Salah, Son, Martineli, (Eze, Bowen, Diaz, Willian, Ramsey, Billing 2 off)
    Jesus, Watkins, Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      My current FH is looking v similar

      Johnstone
      Taa vvd white
      Salah son martinelli eze
      Jesus watkins solanke

      Iversen trippier andreas Moreno

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Looking for a couple of differentials too, Moreno, Eze, Solanke and maybe Son....

      Open Controls
  4. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Raya
    Trippier, Botman, Zinchenko
    Saka, Marti, Maddison, Rashford*
    Watkins, Kane, Haaland*
    (Kepa*, Mitoma*, Shaw*, Estupina*)

    Best way to use my 2FT + 1m itb?

    Option A - (11 players)
    GW32 - Rashford + Haaland > Salah + Solanke
    GW33 - Kane > Haaland
    GW34 - FH
    GW35 - Maddison > Rashford

    Option B (10 players)
    GW32 - Maddison + Haaland > Salah + Solanke
    GW33 - Kane > Haaland
    GW34 - FH
    GW35 - TBD

    Option C (9 players)
    GW32 - Maddison + Kane > Salah + Solanke
    GW33 - TBD
    GW34 - FH

    Open Controls
  5. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/indykaila/status/1647848791037419522?s=46&t=cD9ToNHcvmLIaYE4zzfxLA

    Trent continuing in his new role.
    Diaz on bench.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      I saw this earlier but saw some calling bs, supposedly this person makes predictions and deletes them if they're wrong (like saying Bellingham was a done deal)

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        Ah ok thanks I don’t actually use twitter. Just been sent it by a friend.

        Open Controls
      2. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        Haven't used twitter for a long time. When I did, IndyKaila was know to be a bit of a tit

        Open Controls
  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    9 mins is such a long time

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      Sounds like she really loves you.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        Bloody hell I'm up and redressed in that time

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          Thank goodness, it’s not just me then.

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Haha 🙂

            Open Controls
  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Any early team news muahahaha?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      My above link could be rubbish, but might not be.

      Open Controls
  8. Reece’s Pieces
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    The template FH team makes sense but looks so dull! Here’s my attempt to add in some in form differentials to spice it up. 2-3 calculated differentials seems right

    Sa
    TAA - VVD - Trippier
    Salah - Martinelli - Ramsey - Saka (…)
    Solanke - Watkins - Jesus

    Bench - Eze first

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      It's not dull - trust me.

      I've got no keeper and playing Bueno and Tarkowski...

      That's a great team

      Open Controls
    2. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      I like it and it’s similar to mine.

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka.....?

      Open Controls
      1. Reece’s Pieces
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks, it’s growing on me but may change by Friday

        Saka doesn’t deserve his spot but as an owner I can’t face him hauling on my FH then coming back into my real team laughing at my distrust

        Open Controls
  9. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    So were we at lads and lady? I was on 60 on Saturday (and bragging apparently), then had Saka on Sunday and still on 60. I’ve got Salah tonight. In FPL that is.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Where else have you got Sarah tonight?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Mainly on my face.

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      53 Trent and Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Hmmm. Seems low. Hope they bang for you.

        Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      I'm on 70 (-4)

      Hit was Maddison + Saka (!) to Grealish + Salah

      Rollercoaster yesterday

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      I'm on 61 with TAA to play + Martinez' 6pts coming in for Steele. Much like you I was on 61 on Saturday before Saka added his 0 yesterday:P

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        I think TAA will do well tonight.

        Open Controls
    5. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      64 all out.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Should be a top 2m rank. So maybe a small green.

        Open Controls
        1. Reece’s Pieces
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          62 all out. 1pt combined from Saka and Gabriel did me in

          Open Controls
  10. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Jota and Gakpo ahead of Nunez and Bobby

    Open Controls
  11. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Why on earth is Ben Mee on MNF

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Do you really wanna ask Mee?

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Well spoken and good in front of the camera.

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Having these current footballers on MNF is rubbish. They can’t say anything real. It’s all just media trained waffle

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          I like it.

          Open Controls
        2. Hairy Potter
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          Surprised they don't speak with their hands over their mouths.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            😆

            Open Controls
  12. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Mee on SKY sports.

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Well done. How did you get that gig?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        I’ve been trending since I survived the Grand National.

        Open Controls
  13. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Firpo, Koch, Struijk, McKennie, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Rodrigo.

    Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Konate, Van Dijk, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Thanks

      Not sure what to predict when I see Leeds lineups these days, other than the usual xChaos

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        I miss when they used to have talented strikers with a silent ‘G’ in their name.

        My mate’s a Leeds fan so while I hope Salah gets a haul, hopefully they turn Liverpool over. #guaranteedloadsofgoals

        Open Controls
  14. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    No Bamford in squad so Rodrigo up top- may possibly be differential for FH

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Now that you mention it...

      Open Controls
  15. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    You on sky sports.

    Open Controls
  16. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Great FH advice there from Simon March. Target the best teams with the best fixtures. I would never have thought to do that!

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Quality work.

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Damn, my secret is out

      Open Controls
  17. meule
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Yess Konate

    Open Controls
  18. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    This is going to be a massacre.

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Goals in this game, for sure.

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Which way?

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Leeds will concede at least 3, maybe 4.

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          What makes you think so?

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            Probably the amount they conceded to Palace

            Open Controls
            1. Amartey Partey
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yeah, that's my thinking too. Was wondering if Leeds fans can point to something more specific.

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                For starters, we're still missing our 2 standout defensive performers (if anyone really qualifies for that) in Adams & Wober

                Open Controls
          2. DA Minnion (Former great)
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Because Leeds are brittle at the back.

            Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        I’d say both ways.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Haha didnt spot this. But fully agree! 😀

          Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Both ways, I reckon. Think it might be like 3-3

        Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      CHAOS

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Great for the eyelashes.

      Open Controls
    5. thegame983
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      1-0 Leeds

      Open Controls
  19. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Come on Salah, get me to the tonne

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      My goodness. What are you on?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        10 goals wouldn't do it...

        Open Controls
      2. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        On his 3rd fpl team clearly

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Ah. So he’s got a rep.

          Open Controls
        2. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          No I’m hoping for 10 Salah goals!

          Open Controls
      3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Disco biscuits

        Open Controls
      4. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ecstasy

        Open Controls
  20. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Nunez is the only signing Klopp’s made that was a mistake. Like Arsenal with Pepe, when you can only sign one player for that kind of fee each season, they better be good. Klopp doesn’t trust him clearly.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      I’m trying my best to stay confident about him. But historically we love a player that does well against us. Or does well in a World Cup.

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Combo of El Hadji Diouf & Andy Carroll. Destined for greatness.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Cider was another. Had one good game at the World Cup and we snapped him up. Turned out to be a nutter.

          Open Controls
          1. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            Cider?

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Whoops. Cisse

              Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      And then there's Chelsea who by contrast have only made one good signing in the last 5 years. Although I'm struggling to think who that is.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Chelsea and Man United make a signing or two like that every season. Liverpool couldn’t afford to do that and it’s cost them.

        Open Controls
      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Tell a lie. I've found 3. Thiago Silva, Kovacic and Rob Green. Chilwell's been alright. Every other player in the last 5 seasons shouldn't have been signed.

        Arsenal and Liverpool expensive flops get a bit of a bad rap.

        Open Controls
      3. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Kovačić is alright. When he isn't crocked

        Open Controls
      4. nolard
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Bit hit and miss at Chelsea, but good ones too.

        Kovacic.
        Silva.
        Enzo.
        Chilwell.
        Havertz (just used wrong - false 9, not striker)
        Fofana.

        Overpaid for a few but good players.

        Open Controls
  21. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Manchester utd equity down apx 11%, on glazer familybweighing keeping control wrc

    Open Controls
  22. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    With 2 draws and 2 defeats heading in to the Leeds game, anything less than victory will make triple Liverpool on the FH look a little shaky...

    And Leeds United need to fight for their lives tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah but we’re good at home.

      Open Controls
    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      You seen Forest?

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nah Forest are atrociously bad away from home, even if Chelsea were at home to them I’d get a triple up

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      I have a feeling the Jota bandwagon starts tonight

      Open Controls
      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Funny I was thinking the same thing

        Open Controls
    5. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      lets hope for a thrilling end to end game and another 4-3 scoreline

      Open Controls
  23. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    FH32 - Murphy best mid up to 4.1? toti best 3.8 def? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      You maxing out budget?

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeh need a few bench budget players !

        Open Controls
  24. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Did something happen punishment wise to Bhuna on Twitter? Haven’t seen him mentioned for a long time.

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Didn’t he used to post on here aswel?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yes he did.

        Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Do you have him blocked?

      He’s still around. I think it’s got boring for a lot of people though. Not many things more sad than a grown adult trolling over a fantasy game.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I just don’t see him talked about any more. On here I mean for his trolling.
        What’s weird is, he’s actually a really nice guy.

        Open Controls
  25. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Raya and Johnstone best keepers for FH32? Thanks

    Open Controls
  26. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is double LFC FH32 defence a trap?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Likely, 1 is risky

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Issue is there a third Liverpool player better than Robo?

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        No need to have 3 LFC just for the sake of it

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      For CS, probably. And Robertson isn't quite convincing me on attacking theat at the moment, even though he is still making those runs into the box. I could easily be tipped to Jota or even Gakpo today (for FH). At the moment I actually only have Salah & Trent

      Open Controls
    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      just now

      If they keep a Cs tonight they are level with Arsenal in 3rd with 12 Cs and 1 game less played, Utd 14 and Newcastle 13 have more clean sheets but most have these defences, I like Liverpool's fixtures

      Open Controls
  27. Plumbers Pan
    8 mins ago

    Bit late sorry but any idea on Steele not playing Saturday

    Open Controls
  28. Tango74
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Why is there orange dye on the snooker table at the crucible ?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Because some people just want to watch the world burn

      Open Controls
  29. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    @Bubz.
    Are you not enjoying Ben Mee talking on Haaland and how to defend against him?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.