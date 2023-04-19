FFS Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 31

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 31 – the calm before the expected Free Hit storm?

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Chris Webster leads for a fourth week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and is now eighth overall, sitting 812th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its most recent update.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Chris is also on top for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. This one is open to anyone who has an FFS account, and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 31 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 62 after hits, with 45 teams removed and 111 going through to Gameweek 32.

The Wildcarding Sam Hyland top scored with 85 points, is 473rd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame and – currently 904th globally – looks good for his fifth top 10k finish.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Ignazio La Rosa is the new leader in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He has risen to 6,679th overall and has had four previous top 10k finishes, two of which were in the top 700.

Rich Fox in League 9 Division 7 and Dai Thomas in League 9 Division 175 are still the joint-highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues. They now have 77 points out of a possible 93.

MODS & CONS

The lead gets bigger and bigger for Harry Daniels (FPL Harry), ahead for a tenth week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He has shot up to 263rd overall after getting double-digit hauls from Ollie Watkins, Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah and captain Erling Haaland.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He also leads for a 13th week in the FFScout Family mini-league..

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Meanwhile, Jan Kępski has regained top spot from Jon Ballantyne in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7). He was previously in front between Gameweeks 16 to 19 and is 13th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

He’s also ahead for a third week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Sat in 132nd place overall, Jan leads for an eighth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw) – for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Alongside a fifth week setting the pace in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg).

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

And a 13th successive week leading Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Moving onto other names, Jono Sumner leads for a tenth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and is 140th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson has now reached 21 weeks atop Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Whilst Tom Carroll leads for a seventh week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. He is 747th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

CT K has regained first place from Ian Darlington in my December to May League (league code 02vm22) after hitting the Wildcard button for Gameweek 31 and rising from 507k to 2,983rd in the 15 post-World Cup gameweeks.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Jason N is the new leader of The Last Ten (league code mukrgt), rising from 79k to 12k over the last three rounds. A fewer number of transfers is what keeps him ahead of Anthony Appell.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.