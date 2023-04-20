Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 32 preview + team reveal

Mark Sutherns is back alongside Andy North for another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting on our YouTube channel about their own teams and how they’re approaching Blank Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Last week’s successful four-point hit brought a green arrow but eight of Mark’s current squad are without a match this weekend. Will he be using a Free Hit chip? If so, how much will Mark be backing Liverpool against his beloved Nottingham Forest?

They will be live from 20:45 BST, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.