Members April 20

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 32 preview + team reveal

79 Comments
Mark Sutherns is back alongside Andy North for another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting on our YouTube channel about their own teams and how they’re approaching Blank Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Last week’s successful four-point hit brought a green arrow but eight of Mark’s current squad are without a match this weekend. Will he be using a Free Hit chip? If so, how much will Mark be backing Liverpool against his beloved Nottingham Forest?

They will be live from 20:45 BST, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

79 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Didn’t Rio Ferdinand say Man Utd will have had a better season by winning a cup and finishing 3rd, than if Arsenal were to finish 2nd?

    It’s like he doesn’t watch football properly to make those comments. Neville was also saying Arsenal will finish below Man Utd a few months ago, they’re just too biased.

  2. Wizard of Ozil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    During the warm up, Hargreaves was going on about United winning fairly comfortably echoed by Scholes.... typical arrogant BT sport pundits.
    United You`re crap and going out of the FA Cup as well on sunday. Come on Seville by far the better Team. They own this tournament.
    And no I`m not a Man shitty fan.

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah I don’t really know what they were thinking with that prediction

      A win was a fair shout but it was never going be comfortable

  3. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone tempted to go triple LIV attack on their FH?

    Salah, Gakpo & Jota!

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Would have Jesus instead one of Jota/Gakpo

  4. cutch
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    On FH, not convinced by any gk...

    Is the couple Iversen/Ward a good option yay or nay?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Nay

  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which option do you prefer?

    A) Chilwell to White for free (field 10)
    B) Haaland and Chilwell to Jota and TAA for -4 (field 11)
    C) Haaland and Chilwell to Jesus and TAA for -4 (field 11)
    D) Haaland and Maddison to Salah and Solanke for -4 (field 10)

    Will do Kane til Haaland GW33 and FH DGW 34, 0.8 in the bank.

    Raya
    Pinnock, Schär, Trippier,
    Martinelli, Saka, Maddison,
    Kane, Watkins

    Blank players: DDG, Chilwell, Mitoma, MacAllister, Estu

  6. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Would be great if Ward started this week. Would give me 11 players.

