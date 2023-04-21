Arsenal v Soton team news: Zinchenko and Vieira start, Xhaka ill

Friday night sees league-leaders Arsenal host bottom-of-the-table Southampton as Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

There is a huge amount of interest in this match for FPL managers, particularly those who have tripled up on a Free Hit. The good news is that all of the key Arsenal assets start, including Oleksandr Zinchenko, who had been nursing a groin issue. That means Kieran Tierney drops to the bench.

Elsewhere, Granit Xhaka misses out through illness and is replaced in the starting XI by Fabio Vieira, who joins Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard in the engine room. Further forward, Gabriel Jesus is flanked by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

As for Saints, Ruben Selles makes three changes to the side beaten by Crystal Palace in Gameweek 31, as Romain Perraud, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Adam Armstrong come in for Ainsley Maitland-Niles – who is ineligible to face his parent club – Kalmaldeen Sulemana and Joe Aribo.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Vieira, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Walters

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Alcaraz, A Armstrong

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Aribo, Orsic, Onuachu, S Armstrong, Sulemana, Diallo

