835
FPL April 21

The best FPL players and teams to target if you have no Free Hit

835 Comments
Share

A lot of this week’s attention and content has been focused on the high Free Hit usage for Gameweek 32, when Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion will all blank.

Yet over four million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have already used this chip, putting them in a tougher position to navigate a schedule that also has Double Gameweek 34, an anticipated Double Gameweek 37 and the recently-added Newcastle United v Brighton to Gameweek 36.

For that group, here is a list of the best team and players that will help during these upcoming weeks.

BLANKS AND DOUBLES

Using our Season Ticker, it’s possible to pinpoint the teams to aim for.

Plays in GW32?Number of
GW33-38 fixtures
NO9Brighton
NO8Man CityMan United
NO7Chelsea
YES7LiverpoolNewcastleWest HamFulham
YES6ArsenalAston VillaBournemouthBrentford
C PalaceEvertonLeedsLeicester
N ForestSouthamptonTottenhamWolves

Non-Free Hit managers are likely struggling to field 11 players and therefore don’t have the luxury of using this week’s free transfer on someone that blanks, so the sweet spot is to capture players from Liverpool, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Fulham.

The outstanding Brighton v Man City and Man United v Chelsea matches are expected to create a Double Gameweek 37, although the announcement hasn’t yet arrived.

LIVERPOOL

FPL notes: Liverpool

With an outstanding Saturday fixture at home to Nottingham Forest soon followed by Double Gameweek 34, we focused on Liverpool’s best assets earlier in the week. Free Hit or otherwise, grabbing Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) and possibly even Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) should be deemed priorities, although other players mentioned like Cody Gakpo (£7.7m) and Diogo Jota (£8.7m) are medium-term rotation risks.

Monday’s heavy 6-1 win at Leeds United saw Salah score twice, ensuring he has a league-high expected goal involvement (xGI) of 5.78 over the last six outings. Then again, 1.58 of this number was for penalties – both of which he missed.

A pair of assists arrived from Alexander-Arnold’s new inverted full-back role. In a small sample size of two matches, he’s seemingly on fewer crosses but more touches from influential central positions.

The problem with getting a Liverpool defender like Alexander-Arnold or Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) is that, as a team, they’re the season’s third-worst for conceding big chances (88) and have allowed more shots on target than 20th-placed Southampton.

FPL Blank Gameweek 32: Which Liverpool triple-up for Free Hitters? 5

ABOVE: Most big chances conceded this season

As for other attacking options, the return of Luis Diaz (£7.8m) means that Jurgen Klopp has five options for three spots while Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) recovers from a muscle issue. One is Darwin Nunez (£8.7m), an explosive option with the best minutes-per-chance rate of all players with over 600 minutes.

That doesn’t bode well for Gakpo and Jota’s game time, even if last week’s double-digit hauls might keep them in Gameweek 32’s line-up.

NEWCASTLE

Where have Newcastle's clean sheets gone? 5

Initially, it’s a tough home fixture for the Magpies at home to Spurs but, beyond that, their final seven matches include four against the current bottom five – Everton (a), Southampton (h), Leeds (a) and Leicester City (h).

FPL mainstay Kieran Trippier (£6.2m) is fixture-proof, with a points total far ahead of all other defenders. He also sits top in his position for chances created (86), big chances created (19), crosses (302) and xGI (9.89).

You likely already have him, so there’s a temptation to get a second Newcastle defender for this run such as Sven Botman (£4.5m), even though they’ve only kept one clean sheet in ten matches.

Competition up front has recently brought the best out of Alexander Isak (£6.7m) and Callum Wilson (£6.9m). It’s not ideal for FPL, although the Swede probably has better odds of starting.

WEST HAM

FPL review: Win in Gracia's first match + Ings leads late West Ham surge 3

Fighting relegation but in the Europa Conference League semi-finals, it’s hard to find appeal in West Ham fixtures after this trip to Bournemouth. And even that is tricky, given the Cherries’ recent form.

Only three teams have kept fewer clean sheets all season but their defence ranks sixth-best for expected goals conceded (39.07) and shots conceded inside the box (226). With an attacking set piece threat, Kurt Zouma (£4.4m) is the pick from the back.

Then it comes to Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m) with a return in three successive games, albeit nowhere near the impressiveness of his superb 12 goals and 17 assists of last season. The cheaper Said Benrahma (£5.5m) has started nine of West Ham’s last 11 and takes their penalties.

FULHAM

FPL review: Felix sent off on Chelsea debut 3

Seemingly set for the beach, mid-table Fulham ended their streak of four defeats by beating Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park.

It’s been forgotten lately just how great Andreas Pereira (£4.3m) has been for FPL – sitting as many people’s cheap fifth midfielder, yet he’s delivered three goals and ten assists. In fact, no player throughout FPL has had more goal attempts in their last six matches.

ABOVE: Most goal attempts in the last six appearances

Two other midfield options, Willian (£5.5m) and Harry Wilson (£5.7m), impressed at Goodison Park, with Willian registering five shots and three chances and goalscorer Wilson delivering a man-of-the-match display.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) is suspended until Gameweek 36, while Fulham’s strong defensive run from the festive restart has completely died down.

MORE NON-BLANK PLAYERS WITH GOOD FIXTURES

Rejuvenated during the returning Roy Hodgson’s three matches, Crystal Palace have both the form and fixtures to provide great bargains – especially in midfield.

Whilst Odsonne Edouard (£5.0m) has been chosen up front each time, there’s a battle for FPL attention taking place between Michael Olise (£5.5m), Eberechi Eze (£5.6m) and Jordan Ayew (£5.2m).

The trio have contributed five goals and five assists during these three wins, each with a different strength. Eze has more attempts (9) and shots on target (6), Ayew is ahead for touches (19) and shots (6) inside the penalty area whilst Olise creates more chances (10).

ABOVE: Comparing the numbers of Eze, Ayew and Olise’s last three matches

It could be Ayew’s place at threat once Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) returns from injury but, then again, why rush to change something that’s working so well?

For Leicester, it’s purely fixture-based, as being winless in nine matches has caused a freefall into the relegation zone. Visiting Man City in his first match isn’t a fair way to judge new manager Dean Smith, so it remains to be seen if James Maddison (£8.1m) can return to the form of last autumn.

Should Smith stick with a wing-back system, perhaps attack-minded Timothy Castagne (£4.3m) also becomes a viable option.

Above: Attacking stats from the last four Gameweeks

Finally, what a job Gary O’Neil is doing at Bournemouth. Four wins from six have put them in 14th place, with the strong recent underlying stats of Dominic Solanke (£5.6m) paying off at Spurs last weekend. He bagged one goal, two assists and 15 points, boosting his capabilities as an enabler for FPL managers that need to downgrade a forward before spending that money elsewhere.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

835 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Heya, who would you start as 3rd def:

    A) Zouma
    B) Moreno

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      B. And 99% of everyone else will say the same. You're welcome 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Mulla
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Easy B

      Open Controls
  2. boroie
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    A - Robertson & Eze
    B - Anderson & Gakpo

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I keep waffling on a version of this question myself. I’m on B with Moreno.

      Open Controls
    2. Mulla
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A for me

      Open Controls
  3. Oggle22
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    G2G? Have FH but took a -8 to save FH for dgw

    Raya
    Zinchenko Trippier Poro
    Saka Martinelli Harrison Salah(c) Gakpo
    Watkins Kane

    Sanchez Pinnock Simms Estupinan

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Reports Zinc not fit?

      Open Controls
    2. Mulla
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yeah Zinc supposedly injured, in which case Punnock comes in so not too bad

      Open Controls
  4. boroie
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    A - Olise
    B - Eze

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Mulla
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      B is in good form

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      B free roaming

      Open Controls
    4. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Mulla
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Quick one lads on FH

    A) Tripper, Jesus

    B) Ben White, Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Rethink-Jota an eze to Gakpo and?
    A Toney
    B isak
    Have Watkins an jesus
    C Or stick
    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Jota & Eze

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  7. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    No Xhaka.

    I'd expect Jorginho to start instead

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      He’s shite

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Any other news?

      Open Controls
      1. Pépé Pig
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Zinchenko with squad

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Will he be risked?

          Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/precbrown95/status/1649455654745112591

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        ZInc travelled with squad

        Open Controls
    4. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      More likely Viera I think

      Open Controls
    5. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      just now

      What does it mean in fpl terms? Can Ode drop deep?

      Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    30 mins get them teams set 🙂

    Open Controls
  9. Doar1986
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Jota or Jesus
    Already have Salah, TAA, Saka and white

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Same assets as me and I've gone Jota and then added Martinelli for Arsenal

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who’s other fwd?

      Plenty going Watkins, Jota, Jesus

      Open Controls
      1. Doar1986
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Isak and Wakins

        Open Controls
  10. swanseag55
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Been out of the loop today and seen Arteta’s
    comments about Jesus. I was bringing him in for Haaland for one week to field 11. Shall I go for someone like Solanke has nice fixture this week and next week? Could do Isak but I’m sure his game time will be managed

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      He was asked if he's ready to play 90 - there is no indication he won't start, just that he'll continue to be subbed off

      Open Controls
    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      What did Arteta say other than he cant go 90?

      Open Controls
  11. abaalan
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    My top tip on FH that NOONE has mentioned....Jacob ramsey

    Open Controls
  12. dra_mit
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would you go for Robertson or Gakpo?

    Somehow I think it will be gang bang goals, so Gakpo would be good differential.
    On other side, expect clean sheet.

    What do you suggest?

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't think the 3rd Liverpool spot is critical so am going for the guy with the most upside, Jota

      Open Controls
    2. MHG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      not having Gakpo opens the door for another attacker like Eze and playing 3 forwards. But if you're not struggling to chose strike force I'd play Gakpo as Robbo is more defensive now with TAA's new role

      Open Controls
  13. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    What about this FH?

    Johnstone

    Tripps, TAA, Robbo

    Saka, Partynellli, Maddy, Salah (c)

    Toney, Ollie, Jesus

    Open Controls
  14. YouReds
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Maddison or Toney?

    Open Controls
  15. Art Vandelay
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Solanke or Eze for the final attacking slot?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Ahh I just asked the same thing. I'm leaning towards Eze.

      Open Controls
      1. Art Vandelay
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I had been on Eze until today. Fell I might have got caught up in the hype after Palace's last game but now, Solanke looks the more solid option.

        Open Controls
  16. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Alright, I think I've settled on this slightly differential team. If Leicester are going to avoid the drop, they need to start with a very winnable home to Wolves match. And Bowen really looked in the mood yesterday.

    Johnstone
    TAA - Trippier - Castagne
    Salah (c) - Martinelli - Saka - Bowen
    Kane - Watkins - Jesus

    Iversen, Andreas, Toti, Neco

    0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Emphasis on the slightly 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Castagne is surely going to give a bunch of people heartburn 🙂

        Open Controls
  17. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Choose one:
    a) Eze
    b) Solanke

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.