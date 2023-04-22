82
Dugout Discussion April 22

3pm team news: Liverpool unchanged, Maddison ill

Four more Blank Gameweek 32 matches get underway at 3pm BST, including Liverpool v Nottingham Forest.

The Reds are unchanged from the 6-1 win over Leeds United, meaning that Darwin Nunez has to be content with a place among the substitutes once more.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota again make up the Liverpool front three.

Forest make one change from their last game, and it’s a defensive-minded one: midfielder Orel Mangala comes in for the benched forward Brennan Johnson.

The headline team news from the mid-afternoon kick-offs is that James Maddison is absent from the Leicester City squad due to illness.

Harry Souttar, Wilfried Ndidi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall drop to the bench as Boubakary Soumare, Tete, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka come into what looks like a very attacking line-up.

Opponents Wolves are unchanged, so the newly available Ruben Neves is only among the substitutes.

Also naming the same starting XI is Roy Hodgson at Goodison Park, although Vicente Guaita is fit enough to take his place among the Crystal Palace substitutes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back available and starts, replacing Neal Maupay up front, while Mason Holgate comes in for Ben Godfrey at right-back.

In a day of relatively few line-up changes, there is only one across the two teams at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Vitaly Janelt has replaced Josh Dasilva for the hosts, while Aston Villa go with the same 11 players that beat Newcastle United.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya; Henry, Mee, Pinnock, Hickey; Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Schade, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Da Silva, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roeslev.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Luiz, McGinn, Dendoncker; Buendia, Ramsey, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Sinisala, Diego Carlos, Traore, Chambers, Duran, Digne, Revan, Patterson

Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Gray, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Patterson, Mina, Maupay, Godfrey, Davies, Coady, Simms.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Ayew.

Subs: Guaita, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Lokonga, Mateta, McArthur, Hughes, Richards, Riedewald.

Leicester City XI: Iversen, Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristianaen, Tielemens, Soumare, Tete, Iheanacho, Daka, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Souttar, Amartey, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Thomas, Marcal-Madivadua.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Nunes, Joao Gomes, Lemina, Sarabia, Cunha, Costa.

Subs: Bentley, Collins, Neto, Neves, Podence, Hwang, Moutinho, Traore, Bueno.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Matip.

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Felipe, Niakhate, McKenna, Williams, Mangala, Danilo, Lodi, Freuler, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi.

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Ayew, Hammond.

82 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Going to regret benching Toti lol

    1. Planet Head
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Hopefully 😆

    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Tbf he is 46yrs old now.

    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      just now

      weird decision to bench a player against Leicester

      I have Costa and Nunes

  2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Poor start from Liverpool and back to playing slow plodding football. Seems like non free hitters win

    1. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Still early and the Anfield crowd haven't been triggered yet

  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Forest all over pool Alisson save

    1. Kodap
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      You watching the same game as me haha? They've had like 12% possession

  4. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is 20 points for Trent and a pen miss for Salah too much too ask?

    1. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Not outrageous, could happen

  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Great defending by Moreno, denies a almost certain goal by Mbeumo

    1. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      You're a poet and you didn't know it

  6. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    So Castagne and Maddison is working well

  7. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Eze close

