3pm team news: Liverpool unchanged, Maddison ill

Four more Blank Gameweek 32 matches get underway at 3pm BST, including Liverpool v Nottingham Forest.

The Reds are unchanged from the 6-1 win over Leeds United, meaning that Darwin Nunez has to be content with a place among the substitutes once more.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota again make up the Liverpool front three.

Forest make one change from their last game, and it’s a defensive-minded one: midfielder Orel Mangala comes in for the benched forward Brennan Johnson.

The headline team news from the mid-afternoon kick-offs is that James Maddison is absent from the Leicester City squad due to illness.

Harry Souttar, Wilfried Ndidi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall drop to the bench as Boubakary Soumare, Tete, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka come into what looks like a very attacking line-up.

Opponents Wolves are unchanged, so the newly available Ruben Neves is only among the substitutes.

Also naming the same starting XI is Roy Hodgson at Goodison Park, although Vicente Guaita is fit enough to take his place among the Crystal Palace substitutes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back available and starts, replacing Neal Maupay up front, while Mason Holgate comes in for Ben Godfrey at right-back.

In a day of relatively few line-up changes, there is only one across the two teams at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Vitaly Janelt has replaced Josh Dasilva for the hosts, while Aston Villa go with the same 11 players that beat Newcastle United.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya; Henry, Mee, Pinnock, Hickey; Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Schade, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Da Silva, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roeslev.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Luiz, McGinn, Dendoncker; Buendia, Ramsey, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Sinisala, Diego Carlos, Traore, Chambers, Duran, Digne, Revan, Patterson

Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Gray, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Patterson, Mina, Maupay, Godfrey, Davies, Coady, Simms.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Ayew.

Subs: Guaita, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Lokonga, Mateta, McArthur, Hughes, Richards, Riedewald.

Leicester City XI: Iversen, Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristianaen, Tielemens, Soumare, Tete, Iheanacho, Daka, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Souttar, Amartey, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Thomas, Marcal-Madivadua.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Nunes, Joao Gomes, Lemina, Sarabia, Cunha, Costa.

Subs: Bentley, Collins, Neto, Neves, Podence, Hwang, Moutinho, Traore, Bueno.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Matip.

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Felipe, Niakhate, McKenna, Williams, Mangala, Danilo, Lodi, Freuler, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi.

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Ayew, Hammond.