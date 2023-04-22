FPL Double Gameweek 37 confirmed for four teams

The only two outstanding Premier League fixtures without a date have been rescheduled, slotting into Double Gameweek 37 as expected.

The matches in question are Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City and Manchester United v Chelsea, creating doubles for all four sides.

The other 16 top-flight teams only play once in Gameweek 37.

In case you missed it, there was an announcement on Thursday that Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion now slots into Double Gameweek 36.

More reaction and analysis will follow in the coming days.

CONFIRMED GAMEWEEK 37 DOUBLES

Brighton : Southampton (h) + Man City (h)

: Southampton (h) + Man City (h) Chelsea : Man City (a) + Man Utd (a)

: Man City (a) + Man Utd (a) Man City : Chelsea (h) + Brighton (a)

: Chelsea (h) + Brighton (a) Man Utd: Bournemouth (a) + Chelsea (h)

TEAMS WITH THE MOST REMAINING FIXTURES

Team Remaining fixtures from GW33 onwards Remaining Double Gameweeks Brighton 9 3 Man City, Man Utd 8 2 Chelsea, Fulham, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham 7 1 Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds, Leicester, Nott’m Forest, Southampton, Spurs, Wolves 6 0

