FPL Double Gameweek 37 confirmed for four teams

The only two outstanding Premier League fixtures without a date have been rescheduled, slotting into Double Gameweek 37 as expected.
The matches in question are Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City and Manchester United v Chelsea, creating doubles for all four sides.
The other 16 top-flight teams only play once in Gameweek 37.
In case you missed it, there was an announcement on Thursday that Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion now slots into Double Gameweek 36.
More reaction and analysis will follow in the coming days.
CONFIRMED GAMEWEEK 37 DOUBLES
- Brighton: Southampton (h) + Man City (h)
- Chelsea: Man City (a) + Man Utd (a)
- Man City: Chelsea (h) + Brighton (a)
- Man Utd: Bournemouth (a) + Chelsea (h)
TEAMS WITH THE MOST REMAINING FIXTURES
|Team
|Remaining fixtures from GW33 onwards
|Remaining Double Gameweeks
|Brighton
|9
|3
|Man City, Man Utd
|8
|2
|Chelsea, Fulham, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham
|7
|1
|Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds, Leicester, Nott’m Forest, Southampton, Spurs, Wolves
|6
|0
SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW