Fixtures April 22

FPL Double Gameweek 37 confirmed for four teams

The only two outstanding Premier League fixtures without a date have been rescheduled, slotting into Double Gameweek 37 as expected.

The matches in question are Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City and Manchester United v Chelsea, creating doubles for all four sides.

The other 16 top-flight teams only play once in Gameweek 37.

In case you missed it, there was an announcement on Thursday that Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion now slots into Double Gameweek 36.

More reaction and analysis will follow in the coming days.

CONFIRMED GAMEWEEK 37 DOUBLES

  • Brighton: Southampton (h) + Man City (h)
  • Chelsea: Man City (a) + Man Utd (a)
  • Man City: Chelsea (h) + Brighton (a)
  • Man Utd: Bournemouth (a) + Chelsea (h)

TEAMS WITH THE MOST REMAINING FIXTURES

TeamRemaining fixtures from GW33 onwardsRemaining Double Gameweeks
Brighton93
Man City, Man Utd82
Chelsea, Fulham, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham71
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds, Leicester, Nott’m Forest, Southampton, Spurs, Wolves60

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW

