Dugout Discussion April 22

Fulham v Leeds team news: Three changes for visitors

Fulham v Leeds United has the tough act of following on from last night’s six-goal thriller at the Emirates.

Kick-off at Craven Cottage is at 12:30 BST.

There’d ordinarily not be a great deal of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest in this match, and in truth, there may be less riding on it than any of the other seven Blank Gameweek 32 fixtures.

Still, budget buy Andreas Pereira was transferred in by almost 200,000 FPL managers ahead of Friday’s deadline, in time for a meeting with the division’s leakiest defence.

Bernd Leno also gained around 100,000 new owners, with Fulham assets in the ‘sensible differential’ envelope after Leeds experienced back-to-back heavy defeats.

As for the team news, Marco Silva makes one enforced change: Bobby DeCordova-Reid is in for the ineligible Daniel James up top.

Javi Gracia responds to Leeds’ 6-1 thumping by Liverpool by making three alterations.

Junior Firpo, Pascal Struijk and Luis Sinisterra drop to the bench, with Liam Cooper, Max Wober and Crysencio Summerville taking their places.

Patrick Bamford returns from injury as a substitute.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Wilson, Pereira, Willian, De Cordova-Reid.

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Kebano, Cairney, Solomon, Soares, Lukic, Vinicius, Diop.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Wober, McKennie, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo.

Subs: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Forshaw, Bamford, Struijk, Sinisterra, Rutter, Gnonto

  1. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Using WC33 and BB34.

    Would you keep any of these SGWers?

    A) Martinelli (CHE)
    B) Toney (NFO)
    C) Trippier (SOU)
    D) Watkins (mun)
    E) Kane (liv)

    I've shown the GW34 fixture, but Watkins has nice fixtures either side of it.

    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Just Trippier

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'm keeping Trippier and Toney

    3. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      A, C & D

    4. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks for the replies, I feel like I'll likely have Martinelli and Trippier, I would like Kane but don't think I'll have the funds to stretch for him.

      Then I'm very much on the fence about Toney and Watkins currently.

  2. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    No Mitrovic? FH ruined

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Haha! He’s probably somewhere shoving officials around

  3. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Didn't realise Fulham defence was so good. Only City and Newcastle have conceded fewer goals since the restart.

    Leeds have conceded the most of course...

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not sure I'd call them good, xGA is still very high and haven't kept a clean sheet in 6 games

      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Leno's been playing well then.

        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yep, 5.8 goals prevented. What a beast.

          #1 shot stopper since the restart, ahead of Raya and Allison.

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Swingy... they were one of the main defences I was targeting pre-WC, then went on a surprisingly stingy run immediately after, and now kind of evening out. Leno did have a very high xGP at one points

  4. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Seriously considered Harry Wilson on FH this week. Let's see if he punishes my template tendencies. Everyone predicted this game would have goals and yet almost no one has anyone in this game.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wober & Cooper make Leeds a little bit more solid.

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I brought him in, looked great last weekend and should take some setpieces from Pereira, think a lot of people forget how good he is at them. Although Wober and Cooper being available has wilted a bit of my hope

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Rearranging deck chairs on the titanic with the Leeds defense. Doesn't matter who they bring in, their defense is awful.

    3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Feels like a Will I An type of game to me

  5. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Quite possible this is the Leicester XI today:

    https://twitter.com/seanfromenderby/status/1649723156112736259

    Maddison Vardy Tete
    KDH Tielemens Mendy
    Kristensen Soyuncu Souttar Castagne
    Iversen

    433, or 442 diamond with Vardy/Tete up top.

    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Cone on Leicester!

    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Smith is mad if no Nacho

    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m surprised that they persist with grandad up front when Iheanacho is clearly raring to go

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I have Sa in goal so I'm liking that Vardy starts 😀

    5. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Hopefully a Diamond for Maddison owners

  6. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Come on Andreas

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Gotta get consent for that

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Let's gooo!

  7. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    rip barry humphries

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Oh no!!! Farewell to greatest dame.RIP

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Didn't realise he was 89. Hilarious fella.

  8. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Chilwell Tripp Shaw Estupinan Botman

    Which 3 to play next week? Or try to get TAA already?

  9. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Dgw 37 confirmed with the teams we expected

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Now Ben Crellin can finally rest.

      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Deserves a break !

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Which are?

      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        City Chel m/utd Brighton all double

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Ok, cheers!

      2. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Fixtures in Double Gameweek 37

        Club Fixtures
        Brighton SOU (H), MCI (H)
        Chelsea MCI (A), MUN (A)
        Man City CHE (H), BHA (A)
        Man Utd BOU (A), CHE (H)

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Man U probably the best of those and probably still fighting for Champions League. Still got Bruno. Hopefully he picks up

          Open Controls
  10. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    So MCI v BRI when?

