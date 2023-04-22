Fulham v Leeds team news: Three changes for visitors

Fulham v Leeds United has the tough act of following on from last night’s six-goal thriller at the Emirates.

Kick-off at Craven Cottage is at 12:30 BST.

There’d ordinarily not be a great deal of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest in this match, and in truth, there may be less riding on it than any of the other seven Blank Gameweek 32 fixtures.

Still, budget buy Andreas Pereira was transferred in by almost 200,000 FPL managers ahead of Friday’s deadline, in time for a meeting with the division’s leakiest defence.

Bernd Leno also gained around 100,000 new owners, with Fulham assets in the ‘sensible differential’ envelope after Leeds experienced back-to-back heavy defeats.

As for the team news, Marco Silva makes one enforced change: Bobby DeCordova-Reid is in for the ineligible Daniel James up top.

Javi Gracia responds to Leeds’ 6-1 thumping by Liverpool by making three alterations.

Junior Firpo, Pascal Struijk and Luis Sinisterra drop to the bench, with Liam Cooper, Max Wober and Crysencio Summerville taking their places.

Patrick Bamford returns from injury as a substitute.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Wilson, Pereira, Willian, De Cordova-Reid.

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Kebano, Cairney, Solomon, Soares, Lukic, Vinicius, Diop.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Wober, McKennie, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo.

Subs: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Forshaw, Bamford, Struijk, Sinisterra, Rutter, Gnonto