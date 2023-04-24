Can FPL players still get a ban for yellow card accumulation?

In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

And we bring you good news, for once: only three players can now pick up a two-match ban for collecting 10 bookings, and the risk is relatively low for two of them.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

A dozen teams have now played their 32nd league fixture of the season, so anyone playing for those clubs has now avoided the threat of a two-match ban.

And of the eight sides still below the 32-game threshold, it’s only players from Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool who can still pick up a ban (see below).

WHEN ARE BRIGHTON AND LIVERPOOL’S 32ND FIXTURES?

Team 32nd fixture falls in… Brighton Gameweek 34 (2nd fixture) Liverpool Gameweek 33

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

The big news – Ivan Toney (£7.7m) is out of danger! The Brentford man made it six matches in a row without a caution when avoiding a yellow card in the Bees’ draw with Aston Villa.

Nelson Semedo (£5.0m), Cheick Doucoure (£5.0m) and Adam Smith (£4.3m), similarly on nine bookings, also reached the ‘safe zone’ at the weekend.

Of the players that can get suspended, Fabinho (£5.2m) has to dodge a yellow card at West Ham United in midweek to avoid a two-game ban.

Moises Caicedo (£5.0m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) are also included on the above list, with Brighton having only contested 29 games so far.

Mac Allister would have to pick up three successive bookings to get a suspension, however, while Caicedo would need to be carded in two of the next three fixtures.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 15 BOOKINGS

The next target to avoid for Premier League players is 15 bookings by the end of the campaign.

Three players are already into double figures for bookings but still have some way to go before they are seriously in danger.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) won’t be available until Gameweek 36 as he serves an eight-match ban, while Mason Holgate (£4.2m) will sit out the midweek round of fixtures after his dismissal for two bookings on Saturday.