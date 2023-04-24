FPL Gameweek 33 Wildcard: Simon March’s picks

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Here, former FPL champion Simon March reveals his potential Wildcard team for Gameweek 33.

I hit the Wildcard button fairly quickly after the game updated after Gameweek 32. This had been the plan for some time and something I’d been itching to do because, even though I did just get to play my Free Hit, I’ve otherwise had spend the last few Gameweeks waiting ‘patiently’ as others seemed to benefit greatly from their earlier (and perhaps better-timed) Wildcards.

Few of you will be surprised to learn that the primary reason for my Gameweek 33 Wildcard is so I can Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 34, thus maximising the fixtures from my entire 15-man squad.

Of course, after I pressed the button, the news then broke that the remaining fixtures had been assigned, primarily to Gameweek 37 and, now, I have a dilemma as to whether a Gameweek 33 Bench Boost is still my best option. I could, theoretically, have delayed my Wildcard another week in light of this information.

However, at least now I have options and, as I see it, the ‘FPL math’ doesn’t really change; load up on players from Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United in particular since they have doubles in both Gameweeks 34 and 37 (or 34, 36 and 37 in Brighton’s case), throw in plenty of Liverpool, who also double in Gameweek 34, and then keep an open mind regarding Newcastle United, given their own double against Leeds and Brighton in Gameweek 36.

Unfortunately, I’m going to be (most likely) WiFi-less somewhere over the Indian Ocean when the Gameweek 33 deadline actually passes so I’m really going to have to cross my fingers and hope for the best when it comes to any late team news.

Gameweek 33 Wildcard: Goalkeepers

I never really saw myself as the type of person who would pick Man City’s Ederson (£5.4m). I’m fundamentally opposed to owning premium goalkeepers on principle and he’s also just such a boring choice. However, he remains City’s most reliable defensive starter and, historically, Pep Guardiola’s side have tightened up defensively during title run-ins, so at least I can hope for a run of clean sheets, if not many save or bonus points.

Brighton’s Jason Steele (£3.9m) just looks like too good value to ignore with three doubles on the horizon, though I do have concerns as to how reliable a starter he will be. At the moment, it’s a risk worth taking, however.

Gameweek 33 Wildcard: Defenders

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold (£7.5m), Man Utd’s Luke Shaw (£5.1m) and Man City’s John Stones (£5.5m) make up the core of my doubling defenders, with the latter particularly interesting given his occasional out-of-position role in City’s midfield of late. All three offer attacking threat and, I hope, some clean sheet potential.

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier (£6.2m) and Sven Botman (£4.5m) make up the rest of the defence. While neither double in 34 they do, as mentioned, have two fixtures in Gameweek 36. There’s a temptation to perhaps switch Botman for a Double Gameweek 34 defender such as West Ham United’s Kurt Zouma (£4.4m) or Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m), though I currently have other plans for my Brighton allocation.

Gameweek 33 Wildcard: Midfielders