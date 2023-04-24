195
Pro Pundits April 24

FPL Gameweek 33 Wildcard: Simon March’s picks

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Here, former FPL champion Simon March reveals his potential Wildcard team for Gameweek 33.

FPL team reveal: Why I've picked Vardy over Haaland and Kane

I hit the Wildcard button fairly quickly after the game updated after Gameweek 32. This had been the plan for some time and something I’d been itching to do because, even though I did just get to play my Free Hit, I’ve otherwise had spend the last few Gameweeks waiting ‘patiently’ as others seemed to benefit greatly from their earlier (and perhaps better-timed) Wildcards.

Few of you will be surprised to learn that the primary reason for my Gameweek 33 Wildcard is so I can Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 34, thus maximising the fixtures from my entire 15-man squad.

Of course, after I pressed the button, the news then broke that the remaining fixtures had been assigned, primarily to Gameweek 37 and, now, I have a dilemma as to whether a Gameweek 33 Bench Boost is still my best option. I could, theoretically, have delayed my Wildcard another week in light of this information.

However, at least now I have options and, as I see it, the ‘FPL math’ doesn’t really change; load up on players from Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United in particular since they have doubles in both Gameweeks 34 and 37 (or 34, 36 and 37 in Brighton’s case), throw in plenty of Liverpool, who also double in Gameweek 34, and then keep an open mind regarding Newcastle United, given their own double against Leeds and Brighton in Gameweek 36.

Unfortunately, I’m going to be (most likely) WiFi-less somewhere over the Indian Ocean when the Gameweek 33 deadline actually passes so I’m really going to have to cross my fingers and hope for the best when it comes to any late team news. 

Gameweek 33 Wildcard: Goalkeepers

%d9%81%d8%b1%d9%8a%d9%82-%d8%a7%d9%84%d9%88%d8%a7%d9%8a%d9%84%d8%af-%d9%83%d8%a7%d8%b1%d8%af-1-%d8%ad%d8%b1%d8%a7%d8%b3%d8%a9-%d8%a7%d9%84%d9%85%d8%b1%d9%85%d9%89

I never really saw myself as the type of person who would pick Man City’s Ederson (£5.4m). I’m fundamentally opposed to owning premium goalkeepers on principle and he’s also just such a boring choice. However, he remains City’s most reliable defensive starter and, historically, Pep Guardiola’s side have tightened up defensively during title run-ins, so at least I can hope for a run of clean sheets, if not many save or bonus points.

Brighton’s Jason Steele (£3.9m) just looks like too good value to ignore with three doubles on the horizon, though I do have concerns as to how reliable a starter he will be. At the moment, it’s a risk worth taking, however.

Gameweek 33 Wildcard: Defenders

FPL review: Goals for Martinelli, Salah, Saka + Odegaard 1

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold (£7.5m), Man Utd’s Luke Shaw (£5.1m) and Man City’s John Stones (£5.5m) make up the core of my doubling defenders, with the latter particularly interesting given his occasional out-of-position role in City’s midfield of late. All three offer attacking threat and, I hope, some clean sheet potential.

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier (£6.2m) and Sven Botman (£4.5m) make up the rest of the defence. While neither double in 34 they do, as mentioned, have two fixtures in Gameweek 36. There’s a temptation to perhaps switch Botman for a Double Gameweek 34 defender such as West Ham United’s Kurt Zouma (£4.4m) or Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m), though I currently have other plans for my Brighton allocation.

Gameweek 33 Wildcard: Midfielders

  1. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Raya / DDG

    Tripper / James / Mings / Chilwell / Mee

    Grealish / Salah / Mitoma / March / Macalister

    Kane / Haaland / Watkins

    Who would you for the next game week, any transfer ideas

    One Free Transfer
    A wild card left.

    
  2. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Raya
    Trent Trippier Moreno
    Mitoma Salah Grealish Rashford
    Haaland Watkins Jota

    DDG Martinelli Estupinian Mee

    Correct order?

    
  3. hustler7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Not sure whether to just roll or do Kane & Saka to Isak & Salah? Could then make 3/4 changes the following for a hit or 2.

    Kepa
    Trippier Estupinan Chilwell
    Saka Mitoma Rashford Grealish
    Kane Haaland Watkins

    Raya MacAllister Botman Dalot

    
  4. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    DGW34FHT

    DDG
    TAA - Robertson - Estupinan
    Salah - KDB - Rashford - Mahrez - Mitoma
    Haaland - Martial

    Thoughts please? 🙂

    
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Martial really, why?

      
      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        AVL, bri

        Decent enough no?

        
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          The games are good for utd yes, 3 utd I can't fault , but why is one Martial

          
          1. pundit of punts
            • 10 Years
            27 mins ago

            No space in the midfield for Bruno

            Don’t want another Defender

            Leaves me with Martial

            
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 9 Years
              25 mins ago

              Ok mate , well that is the only issue , I like the Mahrez, but would have Shaw personally

              
            2. Garth Marenghi
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Martial is a trap

              
    2. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Why Mahrez and not Grealish

      
      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        just now

        It’ll be a toss up till the last moment

        Have a feeling that Grealish will be due a rest in the DGW with Foden back

        Grealish has to play vs Arsenal and then get rested for one of the DGW fixtures in preparation for Madrid. He’s been playing non stop off late

        
    3. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      I would have added a city defender over liverpool defence double up... Also would double up on liverpool defence.

      
      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        No city defender is nailed apart from Ederson and his ceiling is 6 points

        Would rather chance it with Mahrez

        
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Dias... Robbo might be rotated with tsmikas and we don't keep CSs anyway.

          
          1. pundit of punts
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Hmmm

            Food for thought

            
    4. Kantelele
      20 mins ago

      Use FH in 34 Too but my team ar the moment is :
      Ederson
      Robertson-Trippier-Shaw
      Bruno-Grealish-Rashford-Salah-March
      Jota-Haaland

      
      1. Kantelele
        1 min ago

        But i’m think that Grealish get some rest

        
      2. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Gotta shave KDB on a FH

        And I’m fairly settled on a triple City attack

        
  5. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    If you could have only two from Liverpool, who would you prioritize?

    Players going out would be

    Bruno -> Salah
    Chilwell -> TAA
    Kane -> Jota

    
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Salah & TAA

      
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Would you lose Bruno who has an extra game, although we look like we aren't going to score many goals

        
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          I’m in the same position tbh I can’t have both TAA & Salah unless I sell Bruno. We have 2 doubles to come with no Europa and Casemiro/Eriksen are back so things do look good for Bruno going forward tbh. It is definitely a tough sell.

          
          1. Eleven Hag
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            In general I feel players are extremely tired due to the scheduling, hence we have changed our approach off late and now looking to just manage games and win dirty rather than looking to attack and score goals . This is why I can't decide either whether to sell Bruno or not .

            
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              On that basis and tiredness this week you could sell but they'll come good again at some point, Bruno and Rashford etc.

              Potentially in 36 for the final 4 with the FA Cup final to come.

              
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Trent & Jota

      
  6. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Start Saka or Toney?

    
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Toney

      
  7. CrouchDown
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Bench choices and order correct?

    Kepa

    Trippier Estu Ake

    Salah Fernandes Mitoma Rashford

    Haaland Isak Watkins

    Subs: Raya, March Castagne Shaw

    
  8. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    What's the main reason you'd pick Salah over KDB?

    KDB is 0.8 cheaper, has more games to play and loves to play big occasions?

    
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Salah nailed on

      
    2. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Just the crowd mentality I guess.

      
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Also better ppm , score lots more goals

      
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      With ya dog

      
    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Guess its mainly an effect of that phase, immediately after the WC, when KDB was rotated / left out repeatedly & seemed to hit a bit of a rut. Looks a lot better now & I can see him killing it in 33-4, although he's probably a rotation risk in 35 (pre-UCL). I am prioritising Salah (already own him in fact) but would really like KDB too & may well get him over Rashford this week

      
  9. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Ederson
    Trippier Chilwell Estu
    Bruno Rashford Mitoma March
    Kane Haaland Watkins

    (Kepa Odegaard Shaw Botman)

    A) Bruno ➡️ Grealish
    (Chilwell, Odegaard & Kane to TAA, Salah & Gwood -8 GW34)

    B) Bruno & Kane ➡️ Salah & Isak -4
    (Chilwell & Odegaard ➡️ TAA & Periera -4 GW34)

    C) Save FT
    (Chillwell, Odegaard & Kane to Dias, Salah & Gwood -4 GW34)

    Thoughts on the best option out of these?

    
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      C

      
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Going without Trent isn’t ideal but it does save a -4

        
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          No not ideal, I'm not sure I'd go Dias though

          
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            TAA & KDB is also an option over Dias & Salah.

            
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Can also get TAA, KDB & Gwood if C.

      
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Ooh, I quite like that!

        
  10. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    If I want to keep Bruno, the only way I can get to Salah is a -8 next week:
    Raya, Zinchenko, Saka, Watkins to
    Iversen, N.Williams, Salah, Solanke

    Would you do it?

    
    1. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Kinda same boat and I’m tempted to ship bruno and just do -4 for Salah & TAA

      
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Bruno is the elephant in the room. Lots of decisions revolve around keeping him or not and tbh he has 2 DGWs to come so selling him is risky.

      
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yup, he's looked close to getting points, just feel he's got a haul coming ...

        
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think Salah is somewhat overestimated here. Bruno could easily outscore him.

      
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Get Jota over Salah?

        
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yeah, I think that might be the move.
          Zinchenko, Toney/Watkins to cheap def and Jota.
          Cheers!

          
  11. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    DGW34 Saka & Kane to jota & salah 2 FTS?

    
    1. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes for me

      
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Yup

      
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks both

        
  12. KDB4PREZ
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Struggling to bench one, who would you bench?

    A) Bruno
    B) Grealish
    C) Macalister

    
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Crybaby Rat

      
    2. Feed tha Sheep
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

      
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Mac is playing deeper role, avoid

      
    4. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Don't bench bruno.

      
  13. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Dias or Stones ?

    
    1. AzzaroMax99
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Dias is the safest route to City def

      
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Stones more attacking from set pieces though.

        
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Ruben Dias is the best defender in the PL, so...

      
  14. Feed tha Sheep
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Doing these three transfers for 34. Would you just do 1?this week and leave 2&3 for GW34 (-4)?

    1. Chilwell > Trent
    2. Kane > Isak
    3. Saka > Salah

    A. Just do no1 this week
    B. Do 1 and 2 this week (-4)

    
  15. AzzaroMax99
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    What to do here? Playing FH chip in gw34 anyway.
    1 FT, 0.1 IDB left

    A) Kane to Jota (have Salah & bench Gakpo)
    B) play Gakpo, bench Martinelli & save FT
    C) do nothing

    Raya
    Castagne Estup Moreno
    Salah(C) Andreas Martinelli Grealish
    Watkins Kane Haaland

    Neto Gakpo Trippier Henry

    
  16. Laurel and Vardy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Defenders headache. Which two of these would you start alongside Trips?

    A) Shaw
    B) Chilwell (double with Kepa)
    C) Estupinan
    D) Castagne

    Thanks.

    
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Estupinan... And no clue.

      
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      CA

      
    3. Feed tha Sheep
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      A and C

      
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      AC

      
    5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      BC

      
  17. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    I've got to this squad on a wildcard.

    What should I change?

    Steele, Iversen
    White, Trippier, Alex Moreno, Dalot, Toti
    KDB, Salah, Martenelli, Mitoma, Mac Allister
    Haaland, Isak, Watkins

    0.3m itb.

    
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Front 8 looks smashing, but... do you really need to rotate Isak/Watkins? Not sure you need such a strong bench anymore, could just start Isak & the 5 mids every week now?

      I'm also not too sure how nailed Dalot is. AWB has been really good lately & I wouldn't be too surprised to see Malacia at LB, at least occasionally.

      
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks Menta!

        Probably having MacA first sub except for the doubles.

        That does mean benching him this week over Martenelli but it's a nice luxury to have.

        Still working through the defence but Dalot has better numbers in the league than AWB.

        I've got cover across the back line anyway. Toti could easily start this week for example.

        
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Cool, GL! Team Kev! 🙂

          
    2. Buck The Trent
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Will Steele start ?

      
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah I think so.

        League no. 1 and Sanchez reserve and cup keeper for now.

        
  18. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Kane or KDB-4?

    
    1. Buck The Trent
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      KD

      
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      King Kev...

      Rested and raring to go!

      
  19. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    It's WC time! 🙂

    
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      o/

      
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Bring it on!

      
  20. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW32 (111 teams)

    Safety score = 63
    Top score = Andrew Smith with 81

    35 teams eliminated, 76 teams through to GW33.
    36% or minimum 28 out next GW.

    Congrats to the final 76! 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    
  21. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any Ake news?

    
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Think Pep presser will be tomorrow. Wouldn't expect him back this soon though from the bits I've read

      
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Akes and pain.

      
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        😉

        
  22. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which one?

    A. Ederson Gakpo
    B. Alisson Grealish

    
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      How about Eddy and Grealish?

      
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        I have Dias and Haaland

        
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          B

          Overall I think the Man City defence can be avoided.

          Mind, you have Dias but he's a stronger bet than say Stones for minutes. But not cheap or returning often.

          
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            
  23. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    TAA or the trusty Ben White on WC?

    
    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      taa for the DGW

      
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I wouldn't really want to play White 33, 35 or 36 - and I imagine if you're on WC he could easily get squeezed out by doublers in 34 too. Trent, as an attacker, looks pretty hot right now - looks like assisting or AA-ing the majority of Pool's goals at the moment

      
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Indeed, just flirting with the idea of White who has been fab for me these past few weeks.

        
  24. AARON-1
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Best keeper replacement for Ward so that I can bench boost. Other keeper is Raya.
    4.9 max.

    A Kepa (Brentford H)
    B Iversen (Leeds A)
    C Steele (Forest A)
    D Johnstone (Wolves A)
    E Bazunu (Bournemouth H)
    F other suggestion

    
  25. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    G2G guys? Bench order is a tough one...

    Raya
    Trippier Shaw Mings Veltman
    Marti Rash Mito
    Haaland(c) Watkins Jota

    kepa mac white saka

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Surely you can't be putting Saka behind White on the bench?

      
      1. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        just now

        my bad, saka before yes!

        
    2. Pater familias
      just now

      saka start over mings?

      
  26. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Eze and Jota or Salah and Grealish on WC?

    
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      S & G for sure

      
  27. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Saving for a mini WC next week probably.
    Could start any of my bench just as easily.
    How are we deciding who to start? What changes would you make here?

    Ederson.
    Trippier, Estupinan, Chilwell.
    Rashford, March, Mac Allister, Fernandes.
    Kane, Haaland, Watkins.
    Kepa, Schar, Martinelli, Shaw.
    1ft, 0.1m ITB.

    

