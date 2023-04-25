FFS Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 32

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 32, a time of many Free Hit activations.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and the Hall of Fame Top Ten. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

HALL OF FAME TOP TEN

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was most recently updated after Gameweek 30.

Eight of the top ten played their Free Hit chips in Gameweek 32, with scores ranging from 62 to 85 (average 72.6).

The other two – Jon Ballantyne and Ben Crellin – have kept theirs for later and both scored 57. In fact, between Gameweeks 27 to 29, Jon and Ben scored highest whilst being two of only three managers to Bench Boost in 27 rather than 29. By delaying their Free Hits, have they outsmarted the majority again?

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Wannastop Chou has regained the lead from Chris Webster in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and is now 13th overall. He previously led after Gameweeks 23 and 24.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

But Chris does still lead for a fourth week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. Ranked 24th globally, he also still has his Free Hit for later. This one is open to anyone who has an FFS account, and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 32 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 63 after hits, with 35 teams removed and 76 going through to Gameweek 33.

Andrew Smith, who finished 6,936th in 2017/18, was the top scorer with 81 points.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail has regained the top spot from Ignazio La Rosa in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues after defeating him in Gameweek 32.

Rich Fox in League 9 Division 7 and Dai Thomas in League 9 Division 175 are still the joint-highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues. They now have 80 points each out of a possible 96.

MODS & CONS

Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) is ahead for an eleventh week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and has risen to 202nd overall after playing his Free Hit.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He also leads for a 14th week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Meanwhile, Jan Kępski is on top of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7) and now sits 129th overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

He also leads for a fourth week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

A successful Free Hit also has Jan ahead for a ninth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw) – for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Alongside a 14th week setting the pace in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

However, Jan has lost the lead to Stephen Devlin in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg). Stephen had previously led between Gameweeks 25 to 27 and has since risen to 87th after his Free Hit was even better.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Moving onto other names, Jono Sumner leads for an eleventh week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and has risen to 2,466th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson has now reached 22 weeks atop Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Whilst Tom Carroll leads for an eighth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and sits 9,765th overall.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

Dave Dolman (Derby Dreamers) is the new leader of my December to May League (league code 02vm22) after playing his Free Hit. Since the World Cup, he has had an incredible rise from 1,146,617th to 10,478th, with a history of finishing 723rd in 2017/18 alongside two other top 10k finishes.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Jason N remains ahead in The Last Ten mini-league (league code mukrgt) after rising from 79k to 10k over the last four gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.