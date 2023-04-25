Gameweek 33 complete guide: Tips, picks, team news, predicted XIs + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be available on this page.
It’s a quick turnaround for this midweek round of action, as all 20 teams take part between Tuesday and Thursday, headlined by the top two facing off at the Etihad Stadium – Manchester City v Arsenal.
A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Tuesday 25 April at 18:00 BST.
A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST + FIXTURE OUTLOOK
- BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS: When are all of the FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks in 2022/23?
- DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36: Confirmed for Brighton and Newcastle
- DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37: Four teams will play twice in the final Double Gameweek of the season
- FRISKING THE FIXTURES: Which teams have the best remaining fixtures in FPL?
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 33?
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?
GAMEWEEK 33 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Can FPL players still get a ban for yellow card accumulation?
- TEAM NEWS: Monday’s live injury updates, including Maddison latest
- TEAM NEWS: Tuesday’s live injury updates, including Liverpool, City and Arsenal
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 33?
- CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 33?
- CAPTAIN POLL: Vote for your chosen skipper for Gameweek 33
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- RATE MY TEAM SURGERY: Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman answers questions
- RATE MY TEAM: Who is projected to score the most FPL points in the final six Gameweeks?
OPINION AND STATS ANALYSIS
- FPL GENERAL: Players and teams to target for the run-in
- LATERISER: Do big players do well in big games?
TEAM REVEALS
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
MORE TOP GAMEWEEK 33 VIDEO CONTENT
- SCOUTCAST: Andy and Seb look ahead to Gameweek 33
- GOALS IMMINENT: Joe and Tom preview both Gameweek 33 + 34
Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 32
- FRIDAY SCOUT NOTES: Key Arsenal midfielders return but Jesus wasteful
- SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Toney avoids ban, Maddison + Martinez fitness latest
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Isak’s goals, Stellini’s “mistake” + Solanke
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE
Benching headache for GW34. Do I bench Shaw and play either Isak or Tripps at home to So'ton? I'm leaning to towards the former. That would leave me with 9 DGWers starting.