Tips April 25

Gameweek 33 complete guide: Tips, picks, team news, predicted XIs + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be available on this page.

It’s a quick turnaround for this midweek round of action, as all 20 teams take part between Tuesday and Thursday, headlined by the top two facing off at the Etihad Stadium – Manchester City v Arsenal.

A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Tuesday 25 April at 18:00 BST.

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST + FIXTURE OUTLOOK

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 33?

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?

GAMEWEEK 33 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 33?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

OPINION AND STATS ANALYSIS

TEAM REVEALS

FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

MORE TOP GAMEWEEK 33 VIDEO CONTENT

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 32

USEFUL TOOLS

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Benching headache for GW34. Do I bench Shaw and play either Isak or Tripps at home to So'ton? I'm leaning to towards the former. That would leave me with 9 DGWers starting.

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Play Shaw

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Mmm...so he outscores both Isak or Tripps? Debatable...

        Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’ll be benching Isak of those most likely

      Open Controls
  2. Jon Snow
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    The best part about pressing the Bench Boost button isn't the points. It's no longer having to deal with this annoying team-structure shattering chip

    Open Controls

