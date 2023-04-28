FFS Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 33

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 33, which did not see many changes.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Chris Webster takes the top spot from Wannastop Chou in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and is now 13th worldwide. He previously led after Gameweek 27 and again between Gameweeks 29 to 31.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

He also leads for a fifth week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. This one is open to anyone who has an FFS account and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 33 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 58 points after hits, with 29 teams removed and 47 going through to Gameweek 34.

Carl Otter was the top scorer with 89 points and is a manager with four previous top 5k finishes who is currently 3,194th overall.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail still leads League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and is now 8,101st.

Dai Thomas in League 9 Division 175 is the sole highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 83 points out of a possible 99.

MODS & CONS

Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) is ahead for a 12th week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, with a slight drop still keeping him inside the overall top 250.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He also leads for the 15th week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Meanwhile, Jan Kępski is on top for a seventh week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7) and sits 115th overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

He also leads for a fifth week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Alongside a tenth week setting the pace in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw) – for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Plus a 15th week ahead in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

If that wasn’t enough, Jan has also been able to regain the lead from Stephen Devlin in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg), which he had previously led after Gameweek 16 and again between Gameweeks 28 to 31.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Elsewhere, Jono Sumner leads for a 12th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and has risen to 2,086th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson has reached 23 weeks atop Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Whilst Tom Carroll leads for a ninth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league, moving to a worldwide rank of 6,334th.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

David Squires is the new leader of my December to May League (league code 02vm22) and has risen from 619k to 6,108th overall since the World Cup.

Dave Dolman (Derby Dreamers) is level with him on points but has made more transfers in this period. Both of them used Triple Captain in Gameweek 22 or 23, a second Wildcard in Gameweek 26, their Bench Boost in Gameweek 29 and their Free Hit in Gameweek 32.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Jason N remains ahead for a third week in my The Last Ten mini-league (league code mukrgt) and has risen from 79k to 8,347th over the last five gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.