3pm team news: Mac Allister + Mitoma benched, March starts

There are only two Premier League fixtures getting underway at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time on a quieter-than-usual day of football.

There’s no evening match, either, after Arsenal v Chelsea was moved to Tuesday night at police request.

Brentford v Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers are the two games taking place at 15:00 BST.

The Seagulls are the only one of those teams who play twice in Double Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), with many of us owning two or three Albion assets.

And a couple of the more popular picks are benched this afternoon, namely Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma.

Moises Caicedo, Levi Colwill and Facundo Buonanotte are also demoted to substitute duty but Solly March, Jason Steele and Pervis Estupinan all start.

Coming into the side are Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Billy Gilmour, Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck.

The injured Evan Ferguson remains sidelined.

As for Wolves, Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha make way for Joao Gomes and Pedro Neto.

Thomas Frank reverts to a 4-3-3 and makes four changes for the visit of relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, bringing Aaron Hickey, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo into a more attacking line-up.

Mads Roerslev, Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen, Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa make way.

Forest boss Steve Cooper makes only one change and it’s an enforced one at that, with Neco Williams now ruled out for the season with a broken jaw.

Joe Worrall starts in the Welshman’s place, with Serge Aurier moving to right wing-back.

Moussa Niakhaté and Taiwo Awoniyi shake off injuries picked up in midweek to start, while Ryan Yates is back on the bench after a recent period of unavailability.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Jensen, Damsgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Toney, Schade

Subs: Roerslev, Cox, Ghoddos, Wissa, Dasilva, Stevens, Zanka, Baptiste, Onyeka

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Aurier, Felipe, Niakhaté, Worrall, Mangala, Danilo, Lodi, Johnson, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi

Subs: Hennessey, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Dennis, Ayew

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Gross, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan, Veltman, Gilmour, March, Enciso, Undav, Welbeck

Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Caicedo, Ayari, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Offiah

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno, Gomes, Neves, Lemina, Nunes, Neto, Costa

Subs: Bentley, Collins, Podence, Hee-Chan, Cunha, Sarabia, Toti, Moutinho, Traore

