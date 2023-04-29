654
Dugout Discussion April 29

3pm team news: Mac Allister + Mitoma benched, March starts

There are only two Premier League fixtures getting underway at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time on a quieter-than-usual day of football.

There’s no evening match, either, after Arsenal v Chelsea was moved to Tuesday night at police request.

Brentford v Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers are the two games taking place at 15:00 BST.

The Seagulls are the only one of those teams who play twice in Double Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), with many of us owning two or three Albion assets.

And a couple of the more popular picks are benched this afternoon, namely Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma.

Moises Caicedo, Levi Colwill and Facundo Buonanotte are also demoted to substitute duty but Solly March, Jason Steele and Pervis Estupinan all start.

Coming into the side are Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Billy Gilmour, Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck.

The injured Evan Ferguson remains sidelined.

As for Wolves, Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha make way for Joao Gomes and Pedro Neto.

Thomas Frank reverts to a 4-3-3 and makes four changes for the visit of relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, bringing Aaron Hickey, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo into a more attacking line-up.

Mads Roerslev, Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen, Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa make way.

Forest boss Steve Cooper makes only one change and it’s an enforced one at that, with Neco Williams now ruled out for the season with a broken jaw.

Joe Worrall starts in the Welshman’s place, with Serge Aurier moving to right wing-back.

Moussa Niakhaté and Taiwo Awoniyi shake off injuries picked up in midweek to start, while Ryan Yates is back on the bench after a recent period of unavailability.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Jensen, Damsgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Toney, Schade

Subs: Roerslev, Cox, Ghoddos, Wissa, Dasilva, Stevens, Zanka, Baptiste, Onyeka

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Aurier, Felipe, Niakhaté, Worrall, Mangala, Danilo, Lodi, Johnson, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi

Subs: Hennessey, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Dennis, Ayew

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Gross, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan, Veltman, Gilmour, March, Enciso, Undav, Welbeck

Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Caicedo, Ayari, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Offiah

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno, Gomes, Neves, Lemina, Nunes, Neto, Costa

Subs: Bentley, Collins, Podence, Hee-Chan, Cunha, Sarabia, Toti, Moutinho, Traore

654 Comments
  1. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    They need to put Sanchez on for Steele before Wolves get their consolation goal

  2. Touré De Force
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    To be fair, for cohesiveness al9ne, Forest deserve to stay up. Very ordinary but honest team

  3. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Brentford goal, Toney

    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Inevitable. More red arrows

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He can't let us have our fun, can he.

  4. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    This really is opposite day for Brighton, Welbeck is usually horrible and by far their worst player.

    1. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      No way, he's always a goal threat

      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        A goal threat who never, ever scores and is carried by his midfield and wingers.

  5. RICICLE
    1 min ago

    Just has to be Toney, couldn’t possibly be anyone else!

  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Toneyyyy

  7. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Looks like an own goal

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cool

  8. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Toneyyy

  9. The Train Driver
    • 7 Years
    just now

    OG?

  10. sunzip14
    • 6 Years
    just now

    What minute will Brighton concede？

  11. SEXY SON
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Toney the ledge!

  12. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Should be an own goal.

