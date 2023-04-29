1477
Tips April 29

FPL Gameweek 34 guide: Tips, picks, team news, predicted XIs + more

1,477 Comments
Share

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 29 April at 11:00 BST.

A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST + FIXTURE OUTLOOK

Updated: Who has the best FPL fixtures until Blank Gameweek 28? 8

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 34?

Who are the best Man City players to own for Double Gameweek 23? 7

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?

FPL Gameweek 29 differentials: Isak, Bowen + Barnes

GAMEWEEK 34 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 34?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

EXPERT OPINION AND STATS ANALYSIS

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players 1

TEAM REVEALS

FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman 33

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out

MORE GAMEWEEK 34 VIDEO CONTENT

Scoutcast: Manchester clubs on the FPL radar ahead of Gameweek 15

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 33

FPL notes: Goal + clean sheet for Mings, blank for Watkins

USEFUL TOOLS

FPL notes: 10

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

1,477 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Great start. gambled Benrahma DGW over Isak

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Unlucky mate, I'd still expect him to come on, hopefully starts for you midweek

      Open Controls
      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers and You. kind words.

        Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Just remember, you bought him for City away

      Open Controls
      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Stupid in hindsight. Why can i not learn about DGW's?
        It is what it is. Let everyone have a good GW anyway!

        Open Controls
  2. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Updated

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Daniel
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Finally

      Open Controls
  3. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Match to watch today? I think I'm just gonna go biking instead...

    Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Top 10k effective ownership:
    Haaland 206.1 😮
    Rashford 95.3
    Mitoma 89.0
    Salah 84.0
    Trippier 74.8
    Alexander-Arnold 67.5
    March 66.5
    Estupiñán 60.0
    Shaw 52.2
    Grealish 51.0
    Raya 35.3
    Fernandes 30.6
    Isak 23.9
    Ederson 23.3
    Steele 23.3
    Mac Allister 22.1
    Diogo Jota 21.2
    Stones 15.1
    De Bruyne 13.8
    De Gea 12.9
    Kane 12.8
    Martinelli 11.4
    Watkins 10.2
    Toney 9.5
    Robertson 7.7

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Cheers

      You counted that quick!

      Open Controls
    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      there was me thinking Bruno was differential

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Still is.

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Thinking playing Marty benching Trippier is going to hurt 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        You’ll be fine. Arsenal will put Chelsea to the sword

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Hope so Tripps is going to be a big Skull

          Open Controls
          1. GC123
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            Other than the Bournemouth game, Saints problem hasn’t been scoring. They got 3 v Spurs and 3 v Arsenal. The way Newcastle set-up and go for the jugular, it does leave gaps in behind which Walcott and Alcaraz can exploit. I expect Saints to score so your decision should pay off

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              Cheers 🙂

              Confidence boost ✅

              Open Controls
      2. One Flew Over The Goalies N…
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Ive done the same, hoping it will pay off!

        Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      No Solanke

      Open Controls
    5. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      No Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Just 6% EO!

        Open Controls
    6. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Murphy EO?

      Open Controls
    7. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      De Bruyne is the interesting one

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        And Kane and Martenelli of the single games.

        Open Controls
      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Still a differential. Lots probably would like him but combination of WCs about 7 games ago (how many stuck with Bruno) and difficulties of getting 3 big hitters in means that owners reap rewards

        Open Controls
    8. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Here’s hoping for a Haaland(c) blank … jeez .. mini league rival has him TC

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah

        Open Controls
  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Hoping for a nice pre match green arrow with -4 and -8 abound.

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      gone down 1 place with a -8

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Up 5.4%.

        No FH but no hits.

        Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Oh well,

    Up against a TC and a BB in a couple of cups.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same 15 DGWers as well 🙁

      Open Controls
  7. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Feels like last chance saloon this week. 208 points behind OR1. Need my differentials to fire.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      You can do it

      All you've got to do is aim for top 100 and it should fall into place

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Castagne 6 goals and Iversen 12 penalty saves and I'm halfway there

        Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Think I can hear a big-boned lady in a Viking hat

      Open Controls
  8. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Cup game looking tight:

    a) Steele, Trippier, BrunoF (-4)
    b) Raya, Mitoma, Jota

    Open Controls
  9. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    There is a small degree of bliss when your league rival, who is trailing you 10 points (finally!) almost matches your moves.

    - Also did a -8
    - I already had Rashford, who they got
    - Ederson/Mitoma vs. his Iversen/Mac Allister

    Also have Schar on my bench vs. his Botman.

    Obviously anything can happen and his moves are still good for OR chances (Mac could beat Mitoma too!) but closes down the margins.

    Open Controls
    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      The flip side is when they edge ahead and you have the same team.

      Open Controls
  10. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    OR#1 played his WC this week: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/158332/event/34

    Steele
    Akanji Trippier TAA
    March Rashford Mitoma Salah KDB
    Haaland (c) Jota
    Iversen Lindelof Bueno Greenwood

    Finished 215th last season and that WC team looks pretty great

    Open Controls
    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      He's an Arsenal fan, so can't see this ending well 😉

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lindelof off the bench for Jota. Could work.

      Open Controls
  11. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/04/29/palace-v-west-ham-team-news-zaha-returns-benrahma-benched/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.