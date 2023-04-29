FPL Gameweek 34 guide: Tips, picks, team news, predicted XIs + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.
A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 29 April at 11:00 BST.
A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST + FIXTURE OUTLOOK
- BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS: When are all of the FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks in 2022/23?
- DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36: Confirmed for Brighton and Newcastle
- DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37: Four teams will play twice in the final Double Gameweek of the season
- FRISKING THE FIXTURES: Which teams have the best remaining fixtures in FPL?
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 34?
- SCOUT PICKS: Triple City but no room for De Bruyne
- SCOUT SQUAD: Tom, Sam, Marc and Neale discuss the best players for FPL Gameweek 34
- FREE HIT TEAM DRAFTS: From template to differential
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?
- THE WATCHLIST: Saka, White + Martinelli fall
- WILDCARD TEAM DRAFTS: From template to differential
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Mahrez, Bowen + Vardy
GAMEWEEK 34 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Can FPL players still get a ban for yellow card accumulation?
- LIVE TEAM NEWS: Jota + De Bruyne updates plus injury latest from Friday’s pressers
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 34?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
EXPERT OPINION AND STATS ANALYSIS
- FPL GENERAL: Players and teams to target for the run-in
- LATERISER: Three players to buy in FPL if you’re chasing
- ZOPHAR’S Q&A: Sell Grealish or Bruno to buy Salah, Jota or not-a, Ederson for a -4?
TEAM REVEALS
- ZOPHAR: Hits planned to get Salah and Alexander-Arnold
- AZ: Kane and injured Ake out, two doublers in
- GIANNI: Funds needed for Alexander-Arnold
BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
MORE GAMEWEEK 34 VIDEO CONTENT
Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 33
- TUESDAY SCOUT NOTES: Goal + clean sheet for Mings, blank for Watkins
- WEDNESDAY SCOUT NOTES PT 1: De Bruyne injury update, Steele starts, Mac Allister deeper again
- WEDNESDAY SCOUT NOTES PT 2: Liverpool’s defence, Jota subbed, Chelsea dire
- THURSDAY SCOUT NOTES: Hauls for Rashford + Kane, sub Isak denied, Newcastle concede
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE
Great start. gambled Benrahma DGW over Isak