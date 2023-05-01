Leicester v Everton team news: Vardy in for Iheanacho

Relegation ‘six pointers’ don’t get much bigger than this, as Leicester City and Everton go head-to-head at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

The Foxes picked up a point at Leeds United in Gameweek 33, thanks to Jamie Vardy’s late equaliser. He starts tonight in place of the injured Kelechi Iheanacho, who could miss the rest of the season after he sustained a groin injury at Elland Road.

Dean Smith makes two further changes elsewhere. Luke Thomas replaces Victor Kristiansen at left-back, while Wilfred Ndidi comes into midfield in place of Tete.

For the visitors, Sean Dyche makes two alterations, as Seamus Coleman and James Garner come into the starting XI for Ben Godfrey and Amadou Onana. That means Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues up front, flanked by Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Iversen, Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Souttar, Kristiansen, Amartey, Daka, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Praet, Tete

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Iwobi, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Davies, Coady, Mina, Onana, Simms, Gray, Maupay

