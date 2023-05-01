185
Dugout Discussion May 1

Leicester v Everton team news: Vardy in for Iheanacho

185 Comments
Share

Relegation ‘six pointers’ don’t get much bigger than this, as Leicester City and Everton go head-to-head at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

The Foxes picked up a point at Leeds United in Gameweek 33, thanks to Jamie Vardy’s late equaliser. He starts tonight in place of the injured Kelechi Iheanacho, who could miss the rest of the season after he sustained a groin injury at Elland Road.

Dean Smith makes two further changes elsewhere. Luke Thomas replaces Victor Kristiansen at left-back, while Wilfred Ndidi comes into midfield in place of Tete.

For the visitors, Sean Dyche makes two alterations, as Seamus Coleman and James Garner come into the starting XI for Ben Godfrey and Amadou Onana. That means Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues up front, flanked by Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Iversen, Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Souttar, Kristiansen, Amartey, Daka, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Praet, Tete

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Iwobi, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Davies, Coady, Mina, Onana, Simms, Gray, Maupay

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

185 Comments Post a Comment
  1. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Soyu Vardy and DCL has scored
    What season is this??

    Open Controls
  2. JBG
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Maddison the gift that keeps on giving for his long term owners(since "FPL experts" vomited their "expert" opinion on bringing him in)

    Open Controls
    1. FISSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      so glad i sold him

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Don’t get why people slate “experts” while visiting and commenting on a site ran by “experts”

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        51 mins ago

        Aren't we all experts on here?

        Open Controls
        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Only those with a formal qualification.

          I'm hoping to finish my FPL masters this year. My dissertation is on budget defender rotations, and quantifying how much their value increases by hitting more favourable fixtures.

          Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        I'm mostly here for sharing the banter among rival fans and football discussions.

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Check page 1, re: Rice

          Open Controls
    3. Muchentuchel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      proud seller here but I still think he will get something tonight

      Open Controls
    4. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Im the only donkey in the ML of 30 that has him

      Open Controls
    5. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Owned him since gw26 🙂

      Open Controls
    6. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      To be fair he is usually so consistent when he's fit, and a lot of points dodged have been his teammates fault and not his.

      Open Controls
    7. cutch
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      To be fair, a player who's got an assist and a penalty taken (who knew in advance he would miss?) only in the first 45 minutes is not a bad tip at all, from an expert or not

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        Not only talking about this GW though am I?

        Open Controls
      2. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        No, but three attacking returns in his last 12 is shambolic.

        Open Controls
    8. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't they also say to buy "good players from good teams"?

      Those two pieces of advice are incongruous. Leicester are not a good team. Overpriced.

      Open Controls
  3. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Ah wonderful. Maddison pick working out well!

    Open Controls
  4. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Hopefully more Leicester goals to come in the 2nd half.

    Open Controls
  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Will Maddison or Trippier be in Scout Picks next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Moneymar
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Probably just Maddison

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        There's a limit with underlying stats!

        Tbf I've still got Trippier in my team doing nothing. Had Maddison on a FH in the big blank but avoided since.

        Mind, saw someone earlier asking why use form to predict future points but i'm sure they've got Haaland.

        Open Controls
  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Bench boost mudded

    Open Controls
  7. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Jay Jay Okocha’s nephew G

    Open Controls
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Clear nepotism at work, lol.

      Open Controls
  8. Moneymar
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Iwobi g, McNeil a

    Open Controls
  9. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Relegation fight games are fun, I may buy a Forest player just to punt vs SOU(H) and bench him when not needed

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      They'll be even more fun when Wrexham's in the Premier League.

      Open Controls
  10. alsybach
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Watkins (wol)
    To Wilson (ARS)

    Yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Not this week, not for me personally (I'm keeping Watkins)

      Open Controls
    2. nolard
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    3. Hurnt
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Same boat I’m saving ft to bring in Wilson for next week (have trip and isak)

      Open Controls
    4. Moneymar
      1 min ago

      Nay

      Open Controls
  11. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Shame Vardy couldn't punish Pickford, haha.

    Open Controls
  12. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    What to do if you have all of
    Martinelli & Saka
    V.s
    Schär & Tripper

    Open Controls
    1. alsybach
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      0-0
      Roughly 20 points, happy days!

      Open Controls
    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Bench the defenders

      Open Controls
  13. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Im gonna rage quit FPL because of Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. Hurnt
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      Seems reasonable

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      just now

      chin up he did get an assist

      Open Controls
  14. BUZZBOMB
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Leicester, Everton, Southampton, Leeds, Notts Forest. If this is the best league in the world, Id hate to watch the worst.

    One perennial champion.

    7 teams potentially reordering 2nd to 8th - Only highlight each season is guessing what "bigger" team might be shitiest this year between Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, ManU, Newcastle.

    Open Controls
  15. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    I don’t think a point does either of these teams much good, but I suppose it’s better than losing.

    Maddison’s missed penalty may be the difference between them staying up and going down when we look back at it.

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Still think Southampton, Leeds & one of Everton/ Forest will get relegated. It is pretty tight down there.

      Open Controls
  16. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    Would have bet BOU had the bottom spot nailed down early.

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      1 min ago

      Great run of results - I had them relegated in jan

      Open Controls
  17. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    This game makes me mad. Had MADdison for weeks now, gets an assist and then had an opportunity to haul after being chosen as the penalty taker. Supriseeee he misses and gets a YC. Final score of 2 points. Cheers and goodnight

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      just now

      You’re lucky it wasn’t 0

      Open Controls
  18. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    /rant

    Open Controls
  19. mad_beer ✅
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is Toney to Wilson worth the gamble or have I missed the boat?

    Open Controls
  20. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    1.4K rank drop from this game. I'll take it

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      5 mins ago

      ?

      Open Controls
  21. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Closeup of Pickfords water bottle
    Madison 60% down the middle

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
  22. Øgaard it's Haa…
    28 mins ago

    Hammers fans delighted with that result.

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      6 mins ago

      and Chelsea fans

      Open Controls
  23. Shark
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Looks like Iverson sneaked a bonus point.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Deserved too.

      Man of the match from what i saw.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      None for Iversen:
      30 - Söyüncü (3)
      30 - Pickford (3)
      30 - Iwobi (3)
      26 - Calvert-Lewin
      23 - Iversen

      Open Controls
      1. Shark
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh, I thought when the bonus scores were tied they each got 3 then it cascaded down. Shame.

        Open Controls
    3. Øgaard it's Haa…
      2 mins ago

      Hopefully have as good a game if not better v FUL

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.