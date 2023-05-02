74
Team News May 2

FPL team news: De Bruyne and Jota injury updates

74 Comments
Share

Four more pre-match press conferences have taken place ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League fixtures.

While there is nothing we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do with this new information when it comes to the current Gameweek, they’re newsworthy all the same – especially with another Gameweek nearly upon us.

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne had not trained with the Manchester City squad ahead of Tuesday’s late afternoon session.

Nathan Ake, however, could feature against West Ham United after returning to full training.

“Nathan [Ake] trained yesterday and feels good.

Kevin’s [De Bruyne] started to move but didn’t train with the team – we have training in a few hours, and we’ll see how they feel.” – Pep Guardiola

LIVERPOOL

Diogo Jota is a doubt for Wednesday’s game against Fulham, after taking a knock against Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp also confirmed Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita will miss the clash, whilst addressing Luis Diaz‘s fitness.

“In our situation Bobby [Firmino] is out and Diogo [Jota] struggles. He got, in the West Ham game, a knock in the back, a bruised rib, could not train before the [Tottenham] game but could play without an injection or whatever, but got another knock immediately when he came on. 

You might have seen the celebrations of Diogo, he was sitting down pretty slowly. He didn’t train since then so that is one that is a doubt… he is a doubt at least but I hope he can recover until tomorrow night.

Bobby [is] training, he looks good, not ready for the game, but is doing more and more so [we are] waiting for him in team training again. Pretty much the same for Naby [Keita]. I think that’s it pretty much. Of course the long-term injuries, they are not involved.” – Jurgen Klopp

“He is in training for a while, started really well in training and then how it is after long-term injuries, you can see the power level decreased slightly and then they lack the sharpness here and there – that’s where we just let him be and let him go through this.

Now we picked him first time for the first line-up and it was top. That he cannot play 90 minutes was clear but for long spells and as long as he was on the pitch he was really, really strong. So, very good news for us.” – Jurgen Klopp om Luis Diaz

FULHAM

Marco Silva revealed in Monday’s press conference that Andreas Pereira will join Tim Ream in missing the rest of the season.

He also provided an update on Willian, who missed Sunday’s meeting with Man City.

“Not good news. On Tim Ream, he has broken his arm and will be out until the end of the season. The situation of Andreas Pereira will be the same, he will not play anymore this season. We are waiting for more updates from the exams this morning, an MRI as well, and when we are going to be more sure about everything, we are going to give more feedback to you, but both are not going to play anymore this season.” – Marco Silva

“Not really serious. Against Villa he felt something in his hamstring during the warm-up, and we took a decision – more as a precaution to be honest – to not take the risk for him. It was something that came from the last few minutes of the Leeds match at the Cottage. There was a short time between both games, Villa and City. We took care of him and he did some individual work to see if he will be ready or not. The day before the match we tried, he was not feeling at the best level, not really confident, and we decided not to start with him. Let’s see, we have another session tomorrow, we are going to assess him and after we are going to decide. Probably I believe, if he’s not fit [for Liverpool], he will be ready for the next match against Leicester.” – Marco Silva on Willian

WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes told reporters on Tuesday that Kurt Zouma is a doubt for West Ham’s trip to the Etihad, after injuring his ankle against Crystal Palace.

“Kurt Zouma is the biggest fear. We think we might lose Kurt for a few weeks but we are still assessing his ankle at the moment. I wouldn’t [want to put a time on it] because I am not a medical man. But Kurt is a bit different. He is good and getting himself ready and back fit. We are hoping he will be fine.” – David Moyes

74 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Gutted about Jota injury..hope he makes it

    Open Controls
    1. pratts18
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Ya

      Open Controls
    2. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      Took Galpo in FH 32 but Jota got all the points

      Then took Jota in now he doesn’t start and Gakpo is getting the points

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Pillars
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        And the fact he wasn’t sent off . Should really be on minute points TBF

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Pillars
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Minus*

          Open Controls
    3. FPL Pillars
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      You got your jam with that awful back pass for his goal

      Open Controls
  2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Looking forward to walloping Chelsea later. Wouldn't be surprised if they finish 15th this season.

    Ridiculous as they've spent over £790.9 trillion in the last two windows.

    Open Controls
  3. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Mac Allister

    Would you keep him for the coming DGWs or switch to other choices, e.g. Enciso, and upgrade that midfield spot?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      My only worry is whether RDZ begins to play him less he looks set to leave this summer. That being said, the other options around him are still getting plenty of minutes (often due to injuries/fatigue) but he still keeps trying to get him into the 10 role as often as he can despite needing him to cover elsewhere. I fancy he may keep playing until the end

      Open Controls
      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        His starting place is just one of the worrying points. I feel his role is another issue. I'm about to observe the midweek game if he will take a role of 10 or CM with the injuries in Brighton squad.

        My ideas are around Mac A > Bruno F and Watkins > Enciso.

        Brighton forward always has plenty of chances.

        Open Controls
        1. onceuponatyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Are Enciso's minutes at risk by Welbeck?

          I have no knowledge on this, just a genuine question.

          Open Controls
    2. pratts18
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Show me your full team

      Open Controls
  4. Jengkreng
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Look like jota bench again

    Open Controls
    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Likely, it sounds.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Owners lucky, if anything.

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Are we??

        Open Controls
        1. Trentmeister General
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Guessing this is a ref to the non red card

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Indeed

            Open Controls
          2. Pad Randa (The OG)
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Ah, fair. Yeah, that was pretty heinous-looking.

            Open Controls
            1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              It's Coufal that caused all this with his shocking foul in the WH game.

              Open Controls
      2. FPL Emu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Yup, really lucky to have a player in red hot form get injured, and then get injured for a second time.

        Open Controls
        1. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          31 mins ago

          Better than a -2 and a 3 match ban I think you'll agree.

          Open Controls
  5. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Do we reckon Big Sam's appointment tightens down the hatches of Leeds's defense because it's Big Sam or not to worry, because it's Leeds? Kinda considering KdB > Salah even before the injury, now am really tempted. Would you do either of these?

    1. KdB + Ode > Salah + Mitoma (have MacA) for a -4, leaves me Stones and Haaland as City cover
    2. KdB + Ode > Grealish + Bruno (have Rashy) (-4)
    3. KdB + Ode > Grealish + Gakpo (-4)
    4. KdB + Ode > Gakpo + Bruno (-4)
    5. KdB > either of Grealish, Bruno and Gakpo and bank the 4 points and the cash for a future transfer

    Open Controls
  6. Sailboats
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    "KDB started to move, but didn’t train with the team".. bro this injury sounds serious af

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Yeah, absolute nightmare pick on FH, definitely a total fail

      Open Controls
      1. Deer-in-headlights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        He was declared fit by Pep. Don't be so hard on yourself.

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          13 mins ago

          Thanks Buddy

          Open Controls
      2. Fintroy
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Same as mate - getting him in (the cost) also totally changed the dynamics of my FH, entailing a total waste of a 'chip'. My fault, should have learnt by now....never ever trust Pep.

        Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      It didn't look that way when he left the pitch and did the media interviews afterwards. Then Pep said "everyone's available apart from Nathan" and now all of a sudden "he started to move".... crazy.

      Open Controls
  7. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    was doing so well then free hit has f*d me lol got in KDB & Jota 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Any doublers to come off the bench?

      Open Controls
      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        nope, put every 0.1m into the XI - Toti on bench first sub lol

        Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Me too, can’t write it

      Open Controls
    3. Fintroy
      • 2 Years
      just now

      same as, also brought in Zouma (as a result of not being able to afford anyone else after spending so much on KDB).

      Open Controls
  8. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Do you think it's possible to overpass a rival who has 38 pts more and how?

    I have Mahrez, Solanke, Mings, Schar and Steele. He has Bruno, Greenwood, Mee, Botman and Raya. The rest are the same players.

    Open Controls
    1. Solanke
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      38 is definitely doable, might have to take the odd risk with captain pick here and there, and throw in a differential and you have every chance of chipping away at the lead

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Plan is to give the armband to Mahrez against Leeds. Could be huge for me if he starts. But his Bruno can do well too, that's the concern.

        Definitely will have to get different 3rd Newcastle player for the double tho.

        Open Controls
    2. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Totally possible. How many chips do they have left vs you?

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        No more chips for us both. Tho one guy between us still has tc.

        Open Controls
  9. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Probably safe to assume KDB will be protected ahead of the CL SF vs Madrid next Tuesday then.

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I have become a Madrid fan. Pep just can’t fool me & get away with it easily. In Vinicius Jr & Carlo Ancelotti we trust!

      Open Controls
  10. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Would to play this week lads?

    A. Tripper
    B. Shaw

    1. MacAllister
    2. Watkins

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Solanke
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A2

      Open Controls
  11. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Bad enough kdb not playing but coufal to come in for him makes it even worse. Could be on-3 by then.

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Shame Jota could miss out as well. Already calculated his points against a depleted fulham xi. At least Salah should do the job.

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Thank god he came on in the last game. I had Bueno potentially coming in for him with another minus 1. Couldn't make it up.

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I am on bb with kdb & coufal. My luck stinks this gw. At least I have fixed my time machine now.

          Open Controls
  12. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/WestHam_Central/status/1653365875821428739/photo/1

    Not gonna lie, I love this Manchester Ham bromance. If only I listened my gut and got Alvarez tho...

    Open Controls
  13. ran
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    KDB seems like he ain't gonna play a single minute in this dgw. Damn.

    Open Controls
  14. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Fulham looks like a team to target. Nearly half their squad is out injured and nothing to play for

    Open Controls
    1. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Harvey Barnes will feast this gw

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        No joke I’ve held Maddison since GW26 and think I might hold on for one more… 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        That’s not how to spell Party!

        Open Controls
  15. tricky80
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    What to do with KdB and Jota? Does Alvarez become must buy this week and bench after?

    Open Controls
  16. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Jota -> Alvarez on the cards

    Open Controls
    1. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Too late

      Open Controls
  17. blauriecon
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Only good news about KDB is Lindelof (on 6 pts) is my sub as cheap DGer on bench.

    Open Controls
  18. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    No Martinelli tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Partey and Holding also out the team

      Open Controls
  19. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    No Martinelli, Partey or Holding in first XI for Arsenal. Really hope ESR gets a start but Trossard probably will.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Good for me as I sold Martinelli for Rashford

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 13 Years
        just now

        And me. I sold Marti and Olise for Rashford and Mitoma

        Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Partey is not reliable in these key games, we need Rice or Caicedo

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Was feeling a little smug about holding Martinelli Vs Chelsea. Guess he comes on at 59 minutes otherwise Watkins 2 points of the bench

      Open Controls
  20. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Felt so smug getting KdB on wildcard ahead of the Arsenal game. Castagne 1pt first sub, great

    Looks like a move to Bruno is on the cards now

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      -1 Coufal for me!

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        just now

        Me too! Woo hoo!

        Open Controls
    2. Yozzer
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Did he not train today?

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        If only there was some sort of article that explained that...

        Open Controls
  21. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    Arsenal : Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.
    Subs: Turner, Tierney, Partey, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Holding, Vieira, Nelson.

    Chelsea : Kepa; Azpilicueta, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic, Madueke, Aubameyang, Sterling.
    Subs: Mendy, Badiashile, Felix, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Mudryk, Ziyech, Gallagher, Havertz.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Aubameyang is burying us

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Martinelli out for Trossard instead of Jesus or even Saka is an interesting one

      Open Controls
  22. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Arsenal team news
    Team to play Chelsea: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.
    Subs: Turner, Tierney, Partey, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Holding, Vieira, Nelson.

    Chelsea team news
    Team to play Arsenal: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic, Madueke, Aubameyang, Sterling.
    Subs: Mendy, Badiashile, Felix, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Mudryk, Ziyech, Gallagher, Havertz.

    Open Controls
  23. Vasshin
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    2 ft and 0.0 itb
    Whats the best transfer
    1. Jota and Coufal to Wilson/Isak and Botman
    2. Jota and Antonio to Wilson and isak
    3. Jota and Andreas to Wilson/isak and Almiron

    I am chasing by at least 100 points so I don’t mind differentials

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  24. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Why would you bench Martinelli FFS?????

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.