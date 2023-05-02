FPL team news: De Bruyne and Jota injury updates

Four more pre-match press conferences have taken place ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League fixtures.

While there is nothing we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do with this new information when it comes to the current Gameweek, they’re newsworthy all the same – especially with another Gameweek nearly upon us.

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne had not trained with the Manchester City squad ahead of Tuesday’s late afternoon session.

Nathan Ake, however, could feature against West Ham United after returning to full training.

“Nathan [Ake] trained yesterday and feels good. Kevin’s [De Bruyne] started to move but didn’t train with the team – we have training in a few hours, and we’ll see how they feel.” – Pep Guardiola

LIVERPOOL

Diogo Jota is a doubt for Wednesday’s game against Fulham, after taking a knock against Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp also confirmed Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita will miss the clash, whilst addressing Luis Diaz‘s fitness.

“In our situation Bobby [Firmino] is out and Diogo [Jota] struggles. He got, in the West Ham game, a knock in the back, a bruised rib, could not train before the [Tottenham] game but could play without an injection or whatever, but got another knock immediately when he came on. You might have seen the celebrations of Diogo, he was sitting down pretty slowly. He didn’t train since then so that is one that is a doubt… he is a doubt at least but I hope he can recover until tomorrow night. Bobby [is] training, he looks good, not ready for the game, but is doing more and more so [we are] waiting for him in team training again. Pretty much the same for Naby [Keita]. I think that’s it pretty much. Of course the long-term injuries, they are not involved.” – Jurgen Klopp

“He is in training for a while, started really well in training and then how it is after long-term injuries, you can see the power level decreased slightly and then they lack the sharpness here and there – that’s where we just let him be and let him go through this. Now we picked him first time for the first line-up and it was top. That he cannot play 90 minutes was clear but for long spells and as long as he was on the pitch he was really, really strong. So, very good news for us.” – Jurgen Klopp om Luis Diaz

FULHAM

Marco Silva revealed in Monday’s press conference that Andreas Pereira will join Tim Ream in missing the rest of the season.

He also provided an update on Willian, who missed Sunday’s meeting with Man City.

“Not good news. On Tim Ream, he has broken his arm and will be out until the end of the season. The situation of Andreas Pereira will be the same, he will not play anymore this season. We are waiting for more updates from the exams this morning, an MRI as well, and when we are going to be more sure about everything, we are going to give more feedback to you, but both are not going to play anymore this season.” – Marco Silva

“Not really serious. Against Villa he felt something in his hamstring during the warm-up, and we took a decision – more as a precaution to be honest – to not take the risk for him. It was something that came from the last few minutes of the Leeds match at the Cottage. There was a short time between both games, Villa and City. We took care of him and he did some individual work to see if he will be ready or not. The day before the match we tried, he was not feeling at the best level, not really confident, and we decided not to start with him. Let’s see, we have another session tomorrow, we are going to assess him and after we are going to decide. Probably I believe, if he’s not fit [for Liverpool], he will be ready for the next match against Leicester.” – Marco Silva on Willian

WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes told reporters on Tuesday that Kurt Zouma is a doubt for West Ham’s trip to the Etihad, after injuring his ankle against Crystal Palace.