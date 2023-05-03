FPL team news: United latest, Brighton presser cancelled

Having brought you the pre-match team news ahead of Wednesday’s Gameweek 34 fixtures, we planned to do the same for Thursday’s sole Premier League clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United.

We’ve only got the fitness latest from one camp, however, after Roberto De Zerbi’s midweek presser was cancelled due to his illness.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

What we do know about the Seagulls is that Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh) and Jakub Moder (knee) are definitely out, while Joel Veltman (hamstring) is a fresh concern from the weekend.

Speaking after full-time in the 6-0 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers, De Zerbi said that Veltman was a concern.

“This is my mistake because I should have substituted him before. I hope it will be a small problem. It’s important for us, especially in this moment, because we are playing without Lamptey and I would like to have one chance more to decide the first XI. “With or without Joel changes a lot of things because only [Pascal] Gross can play as a right-back. We are working to make other solutions in case we lose some more players because we play with [Billy] Gilmour, Gross at right-back or in midfield.” – Roberto De Zerbi, on Saturday

Evan Ferguson (foot) could be close to a comeback, although he wasn’t training completely with his team-mates as recently as last Friday.

“Ferguson, I don’t know at the moment. I have to repeat, I don’t want to take any risk with him for two reasons: because we have another seven games after tomorrow and because he is a very young player. I don’t want to joke with the players, especially if they’re very young. “[Ferguson] is not completely in the group, but he is better.” – Roberto De Zerbi, last Friday

MANCHESTER UNITED

Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (fractured metatarsal), Scott McTominay (unspecified), Tom Heaton (ankle) and Donny van de Beek (knee) remain out, while the game comes too soon for Alejandro Garnacho (foot) despite the young winger’s return to training.

“I think we have one training [session], but I think it’s too soon to be available. I think he is short [of full fitness]. I think he needs some training and then, in short notice, he will be available.” – Erik ten Hag on Alejandro Garnacho

Ten Hag added that Varare could be back sooner – but not in time for Gameweek 35 – than McTominay, which could have implications for Victor Lindelof and/or Luke Shaw.

As good as that partnership has been at centre-half of late, Varane – when fit – will ultimately either challenge for Lindelof’s spot or allow Shaw to return to left-back duties by partnering the Swede.

If Shaw does get a stint at full-back in the closing weeks, then Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are back competing for one spot on the opposite flank.