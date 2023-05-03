Weds team news: Ederson, Jota + Robertson subs, no De Bruyne

Two pivotal fixtures in many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ seasons take place this evening.

Liverpool v Fulham and Manchester City v West Ham United both get underway at 20:00 BST.

‘The only secure route into Man City’s backline’TM is, wouldn’t you know it, benched this evening: Ederson is among the substitutes at the Etihad as Stefan Ortega comes in for a rare Premier League start.

Pep Guardiola confirmed ahead of kick-off that the Brazilian is being rested amid the busy schedule.

Bernardo Silva and the fit-again Nathan Ake also come into the side as Manuel Akanji and Ilkay Gundogan drop to the bench.

Kevin De Bruyne is missing altogether, so won’t have played one minute of Double Gameweek 34.

West Ham’s changes are all enforced, with Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd absent through illness and Kurt Zouma injured.

Aaron Cresswell, Thilo Kehrer, Angelo Ogbonna and Flynn Downes come into a more defensive-looking line-up, with David Moyes presumably set to line up in a wing-back system.

There are rests for a handful of Liverpool players, too, with Andrew Robertson, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo dropping to the bench.

Jordan Henderson, Kostas Tsimikas and Darwin Nunez return to the starting XI.

Diogo Jota, who was yet again a doubt with a back problem, is a substitute for the second straight match.

Marco Silva has been the busiest manager of the evening, although two of his five changes are enforced because of season-ending injuries to Andreas Pereira and Tim Ream.

Harrison Reed, Kenny Tete and Bobby DeCordova-Reid are benched, meanwhile.

Into the side come Cedric Soares, Issa Diop, Tom Cairney, Teddy Lukic and the fit-again Willian.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Gomez, Milner, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Robertson, Carvalho, Matip, Kelleher.

Fulham XI: Leno, Cedric, Adarabioyo, Diop, A Robinson, Lukic, Palhinha, Wilson, Cairney, Willian, Vinicius.

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Duffy, Reed, Kebano, Solomon, Reid, James, Harris.

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri, Bernardo, Alvarez; Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Ederson, Phillips, Gundogan, Laporte, Gomez, Akanji, Perrone, Foden, Lewis.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Emerson, Downes, Fornals, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Anang, Johnson, Lanzini, Cornet, Ings, Benrahma.