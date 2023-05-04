33
Dugout Discussion May 4

Brighton v Man United team news: March benched, Mac Allister + Mitoma back in

Tonight’s action concludes Double Gameweek 34, as Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester United at the American Express Community Stadium. Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Not only is it a big match in the race for Champions League football, this one has Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest all over the pitch.

When picking up their fourth win from five matches on Sunday, Man United became the first team to stop Unai Emery’s Aston Villa from scoring. They sit fourth in the table, with Brighton eighth but with a whopping three games in hand on the trio above them.

The Seagulls picked up their own impressive weekend win, thrashing Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 at home. To the disappointment of FPL managers, Solly March (£5.3m) wasn’t involved in any goal and it’s now his turn to move to the bench.

Last time, tired duo Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) were restricted to cameos by Roberto De Zerbi but both start tonight.

Attacking left-back Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) and cheap goalkeeper Jason Steele (£4.0m) also start, as Brighton make four changes that see Pascal Gross (£5.4m) and Joel Veltman (£4.6m) miss out.

Erik ten Hag also makes four changes, bringing in Anthony Martial (£6.3m), Antony (£7.3m), Fred (£5.1m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.3m) for Christian Eriksen (£6.2m), Jadon Sancho (£7.1m), Marcel Sabitzer (£4.7m) and Tyrell Malacia (£4.2m).

Luke Shaw (£5.1m) seems to again be at centre-back, with Bruno Fernandes (£9.4m) back in a central position but Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) playing wide left.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele; Caicedo, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gilmour, Mac Allister; Buonanotte, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck

Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, van Hecke, March, Ayari, Offiah, Peupion, Undav, Moran

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Subs: Butland, Malacia, Maguire, Williams, Eriksen, Pellistri, Sabitzer, Sancho, Weghorst

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  Shark Team
    5 Years
    23 mins ago
    23 mins ago

    De Zerbi is the new Guardiola,
    Btw if Brighton manage to win with Buonnanote Enciso and Gilmour fair play

    LarryDuff
      7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Enciso looks a proper player so far, they're pretty well balanced all over the squad

  Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    20 mins ago

    No idea how that Brighton team lines up

    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      just now

      3-4-2-1

  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Or 3-4-1-2 even?

    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      just now

      Doubt it. Estupinan in a back 3...?

  Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Mitoma playing in the pocket. Wan Bissaka's pocket.

    Shine on you crazy diamond
      2 Years
      just now

      Scenes when Wan Bissaka's pocket is found to be torn.

  Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Mac Al playing DM then?

    Penalty it is!

    NateDog
      2 Years
      just now

      Caicedo and Gilmour are

  Eightball
    2 Years
    13 mins ago

    With Mac10 still playing as a DM

    Start one for GW35:

    a) Isak
    b) Mac10

    I'm actually awaying towards Isak now. I know they are playing Arsenal which is one of the hardest games in the league this season but Arsenal are looking a bit ropey at the back and I fancy Isak may get something. On the other hand Brighton are playing Everton. Great fixture but is Mac likely to get anything hmmmmm

    Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Facing the exact same conundrum myself. Have reached a point in my mini league where these tiny details will very likely make the difference

      Eightball
        2 Years
        just now

        I'm like 80 points clear in my work mini league so not bothered about that but i'm chasing a top1k finish. I need to make up another 35 points to break into it, so possible but tricky.

  Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    12 mins ago

    I like the optimistic lineup from BBC for macalister. Playing number 10 behind 2 up top.

    It's wrong, of course. But prefer that!

    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Given their ongoing struggles to nail down Haaland's position, there was little hope with this lineup...

    circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      just now

      Same on sky sports app

    Eightball
      2 Years
      just now

      I got excited for a minute and then looked at the actual lineup and cried.

  Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    10 mins ago

    1-0 MacA free kick
    2-0 Welbeck
    2-1 Rashford
    3-1 March

  Feanor
    13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bugger. I was hoping Estupinan would get a rest.

  Slitherene
    5 Years
    7 mins ago

    2 FT | 0.1 ITB

    Steele | Iversen
    TAA Porro Dalot
    Salah KDB* Rashford Mitoma March
    Haaland Jota*
    ¦ Akanji Toti Greenwood

    Later will FH 36

    KdB, Jota -> Bruno, Kane

  Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    6 mins ago

    My favourite DGW has to be the Villa 3-3 QPR one from 2015. Benteke (C) scoring a hattie after also scoring a goal away at Man Utd in the first part of the DGW. Had Charlie Austin who also racked up a double digit haul too! As a footnote it was Jack Grealish's first league start for Villa.

  bialk
    13 Years
    6 mins ago

    On FH I have asked here which combo to get:
    A - March and Jota
    or
    B - Fernandes and Enciso.

    Nobody answered so I went with A. And I also got Ederson and KDB (sold Estupinan). My worst decision for the entire FPL career. Bye-bye top 10k.

    Sad Ken
      9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Okay.

    Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can't decide if humble brag or guilt trip

    Royal5
      11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tough luck. Most of us messed up that FH - including my self.

  Royal5
    11 Years
    3 mins ago

    So everyone own Mitoma, Rashford and a Brighton defender. Feel this game all I can hope for is Bruno to stay quiet.

    Feanor
      13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wish I had a Brighton defender this week.

      Mr. O'Connell
        10 Years
        1 min ago

        Rather own no Brighton defender than Dunk

    bialk
      13 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't have BHA defence.

    Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 min ago

      Steele on Bench, started Ederson. Dropped Estupinan to have in my team March instead.

    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      just now

      Where can we find FPL excitement these days? 😉

    The Big Fella
      6 Years
      just now

      I’ve got Steele too. I don’t think he will return much this game though. Got Bruno and rashford from United so I’m winning either way

  Feanor
    13 Years
    2 mins ago

    If Haaland is 14 next season, will Kane be 13? Kane seems likely to end up at Man U or maybe Chelsea.

    Royal5
      11 Years
      just now

      Lol Kane would never ever go to Chelsea

    bialk
      13 Years
      just now

      Kane 12 mil, Salah 12.5.

  Stranger Mings
    2 Years
    1 min ago

    Jota & mac to Bruno & enciso -4 worth it ? Thanks

