Brighton v Man United team news: March benched, Mac Allister + Mitoma back in

Tonight’s action concludes Double Gameweek 34, as Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester United at the American Express Community Stadium. Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Not only is it a big match in the race for Champions League football, this one has Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest all over the pitch.

When picking up their fourth win from five matches on Sunday, Man United became the first team to stop Unai Emery’s Aston Villa from scoring. They sit fourth in the table, with Brighton eighth but with a whopping three games in hand on the trio above them.

The Seagulls picked up their own impressive weekend win, thrashing Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 at home. To the disappointment of FPL managers, Solly March (£5.3m) wasn’t involved in any goal and it’s now his turn to move to the bench.

Last time, tired duo Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) were restricted to cameos by Roberto De Zerbi but both start tonight.

Attacking left-back Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) and cheap goalkeeper Jason Steele (£4.0m) also start, as Brighton make four changes that see Pascal Gross (£5.4m) and Joel Veltman (£4.6m) miss out.

Erik ten Hag also makes four changes, bringing in Anthony Martial (£6.3m), Antony (£7.3m), Fred (£5.1m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.3m) for Christian Eriksen (£6.2m), Jadon Sancho (£7.1m), Marcel Sabitzer (£4.7m) and Tyrell Malacia (£4.2m).

Luke Shaw (£5.1m) seems to again be at centre-back, with Bruno Fernandes (£9.4m) back in a central position but Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) playing wide left.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele; Caicedo, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gilmour, Mac Allister; Buonanotte, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck

Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, van Hecke, March, Ayari, Offiah, Peupion, Undav, Moran

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Subs: Butland, Malacia, Maguire, Williams, Eriksen, Pellistri, Sabitzer, Sancho, Weghorst